Bills wait their turn, dismiss AFC East favorite talk

With essentially all 22 starting spots filled, Beane has the freedom of shoring up depth needs in targeting the best player available.

Running back is an option to complement Devin Singletary, who took over the starting role as a rookie last year. Another possibility is cornerback to develop a youngster to eventually play opposite starter Tre’Davious White. And Buffalo can always use more pass-rushing help with returning starters Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy each going to be 30 or older before this year ends.

Beane was noncommittal when asked if he places an emphasis on selecting a more established prospect over one who might need time to develop.

“It may be a tiebreaker, but I’m not going to pass up a good player. I’m still going to go best player available,” Beane said, before adding he might target positional depth needs in the later rounds. “Early on, second or third round, it will definitely be the best player, offense, defense, whatever.”

Just as important is Buffalo having continuity at many skill positions and with a Sean McDermott-led coaching staff that returns mostly intact for a third consecutive year. Many of the free agents the Bills added have ties to Beane and McDermott when the two were with the Carolina Panthers.