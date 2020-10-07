Bills' Week 5 matchup with Titans in question after more positive tests

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned forfeit as a potential penalty in a memo sent out to teams on Monday.

“Protocol violations that result in virus spread requiring adjustments to the schedule or otherwise impacting other teams will result in additional financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or even the forfeit of a game,” Goodell wrote in the memo that was obtained by the Associated Press.

“The consequences of rescheduling or even missing games are obvious,” Goodell wrote. “Our fans will be deprived of games. Competitive inequities will be introduced into our season. Players will not be paid for games not played and clubs will similarly suffer financial consequences.”

It’s possible the NFL might consider a forfeiture as a retroactive penalty, and therefore inappropriate, given the Titans’ outbreak occurred before the latest league memo. On the other hand, Goodell has not shied away from wielding his power to discipline teams and players throughout his tenure.

Given the number of key players on their roster on the Covid-19 list, the Titans probably would be fortunate to avoid playing the Bills Sunday on a very limited week of practice.