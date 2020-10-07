Bills' Week 5 matchup with Titans in question after more positive tests

The Buffalo Bills’ trip to Tennessee for Sunday’s game against the Titans appeared increasingly unlikely Wednesday in the wake of two more positive tests for Covid-19 by Titans players.
The Titans now have 12 players on the Covid-19 reserve list, and 10 staff members have tested positive for the virus. The team headquarters remained shut down Wednesday for a ninth straight day. The Titans have been conducting virtual meetings, but they have not had any full-team conditioning work or on-field work as a full team since their game in Minnesota on Sept. 27.
The NFL had no announcement Wednesday on when the Titans might be allowed to return to their team facility.
Nevertheless, the Bills conducted a full practice and said preparations were full-go for their fifth game of the season.
“We’ll control the controllables and trust that they’re going to put us in a safe environment on Sunday if there is a game,” said Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. “For us, we’re going to prepare like there’s a game, anticipate there being a game and practice like there’s going to be a game. So even if there isn’t a game, we’re preparing for every opponent and we want to stay on point.”
Asked if he was worried about playing a team wracked by the virus, coach Sean McDermott said:
“We’re four days out from a game, and our responsibility and commitment has got to be the health and safety of our organization and the people inside our organization ... and the trust we have in the league to do what they feel is right.”
"We’re not writing anything off yet," said quarterback Josh Allen. "We really don’t know what's going to happen, but the best thing we can do is prepare like we’re playing on Sunday."
Meanwhile, Tennessee journalist Paul Kuharsky reported that a group of Titans players violated team and league protocols last week by gathering for a workout at a local high school on Sept. 30, a day after the team facility had been shut down by the league. NFL.com reported the league and the NFL players union are investigating the breaches of protocol.
The NFL has come down hard on teams violating the protocols.
Several NFL coaches have been fined $100,000 each and their clubs fined $250,000 for improper use of face coverings. The Las Vegas Raiders received a $50,000 fine for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room after a game. The league also fined Raiders players a combined $175,000 for appearing at a charity event last week without wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
Could the NFL force the Titans to forfeit Sunday’s game to the Bills as punishment?
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned forfeit as a potential penalty in a memo sent out to teams on Monday.
“Protocol violations that result in virus spread requiring adjustments to the schedule or otherwise impacting other teams will result in additional financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or even the forfeit of a game,” Goodell wrote in the memo that was obtained by the Associated Press.
“The consequences of rescheduling or even missing games are obvious,” Goodell wrote. “Our fans will be deprived of games. Competitive inequities will be introduced into our season. Players will not be paid for games not played and clubs will similarly suffer financial consequences.”
It’s possible the NFL might consider a forfeiture as a retroactive penalty, and therefore inappropriate, given the Titans’ outbreak occurred before the latest league memo. On the other hand, Goodell has not shied away from wielding his power to discipline teams and players throughout his tenure.
Given the number of key players on their roster on the Covid-19 list, the Titans probably would be fortunate to avoid playing the Bills Sunday on a very limited week of practice.
The Titans’ best defensive player, Jeffery Simmons, is out, along with fellow starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. Their best cornerback, Adoree Jackson, is injured, and their slot cornerback, Kristian Fulton, is on the Covid list. Their two leading pass catchers, Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, are out. And their other starting receiver, A.J. Brown, seems likely to be out Sunday with a bruised knee.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday the team’s first day back at work likely would include a walkthrough practice and an evaluation of the players’ conditioning levels.
Even if the Titans were allowed back in their facility Thursday, which seems a long shot, they would have at most one full practice before facing the Bills.
