Bills wide receiver Beasley doubles down on anti-vaccine stance

“This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel,” Beasley wrote Thursday. “We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring Covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now – 100% immune with vaccination? No.”

Predictably, people on social media pushed back on Beasley’s stance – not a surprise given how polarizing anything having to do with the pandemic has become.

“Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get Covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here,” Beasley wrote. “So what are we really talking about? I understand completely why the NFL is doing this. It gives them back the freedom to make the most money as possible again if everyone is vaccinated. But will anyone fight for the players or nah?”

Beasley finished – for the night – with one more plea for the NFLPA to change its ways.

“I don’t know who I need to talk to, but someone has to get it right,” he wrote. "That’s why I’m on here. Hopefully the right people will see it and at least think about how all this NFLPA stuff works. It needs to be changed.”