Bills WR Beasley lands on COVID list, out for 10 days

The Buffalo Bills have placed wide receiver Cole Beasley on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

Beasley arguably has been the most vocal anti-vaccine proponent among NFL players, saying on social media last summer that he would rather retire than be forced to get vaccinated and wanted to live his life his way.

Beasley has said he is not pro or anti-vaccine but is "pro choice" to allow each person to make an individual decision.

According to the NFL Network, Beasley is unvaccinated and will need to quarantine for 10 days, meaning he will miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Beasley and fellow wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie will fine earlier this season for not wearing their masks in the team facility, though Beasley said he took "five steps" without his mask on.

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, who was placed on the Covid list Sunday and said he spent Sunday morning in the emergency room, offered an update on his condition on social media.

The Bills announced that West Seneca East and University at Buffalo offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk has been signed to the practice squad.

