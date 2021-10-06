Binghamton hospital workers challenging vaccine mandate with RFK Jr's help

Ascension is one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the U.S., while Lourdes is one of two major hospital systems in the Binghamton area.

Lisa Donovan, a spokesperson for Lourdes, pushed back against claims in the lawsuit that Lourdes is experiencing a "staffing crisis" exacerbated by the vaccine mandate.

The hospital has seen a "high rate of compliance" with the mandate that demonstrates "the dedication of our associates and medical staff to keeping our patients and colleagues safe," she said in a statement.

"While a small number of associates have declined the vaccine, we are not experiencing any purported 'staffing crisis' and Lourdes continues to provide all our usual services to the community," Donovan said.

Hochul, meanwhile, has defended the vaccine mandate and said it is legally sound. She has also defended the state's decision to block all religious exemptions to the mandate, though that is currently stayed by a federal court order.

"My number one job as governor is to keep the people of this state safe," Hochul said Sept. 30. "And that is why we were very firm in adhering to the vaccine mandate that as of (Sept. 27) health care workers — all across New York in health, hospitals and nursing homes — were required to be vaccinated. It was the right thing to do. I will stand with that."

