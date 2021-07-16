Biz Markie, known for classic rap song 'Just a Friend,' dies

LOS ANGELES — Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic "Just a Friend," has died. He was 57.

Markie's representative, Jenni Izumi, said the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday evening with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.

"We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time," Izumi said in a statement. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter."

Markie, who birth name was Marcel Theo Hall, became known within the rap genre realm as the self-proclaimed "Clown Prince of Hip-Hop" for lighthearted lyrics and a humorous nature. He made music with the Beastie Boys, opened for Chris Rock's comedy tour and was a sought-after DJ for countless star-studded events.