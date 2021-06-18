Bland leads at Torrey and shows the US Open is truly open

"I was feeling pretty good about my game. I've been driving the ball well for five, six weeks now, which is the cornerstone if you're going to put a fight up for a U.S. Open," Bland said. "When I saw this place on Monday, yeah, it kind of set up to my eye. It's all there just straight in front of me, and that's the kind of golf course I like."

Oosthuizen, coming off a runner-up finish in the PGA Championship, finished with two pars in the morning to cap off a 67 to share the first-round lead with Russell Henley. He didn't get any lower in the second round and shot 71, but was right in the mix.

Henley played in the afternoon.

Jon Rahm held it together during a rough patch in the thick grass, holed out from a bunker right of the 14th green for an unlikely birdie and shot 70. He was two shots behind Bland.

"Two very different rounds," Rahm said. "I feel like yesterday I hit it really, really well, hit a lot of fairways. Just made a couple of mistakes going into the greens. Today it was the opposite. Took me a while to get going, didn't hit my second fairway until the 13th hole, I believe, and I just had to survive."

Bubba Watson shot 67 and joined Rahm at 3-under 139.