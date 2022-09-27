'Andor' may be exactly what the 'Star Wars' franchise needs

*The following contains spoilers for the first three episodes of "Andor," now on Disney+. There are also spoilers for "Rogue One; A 'Star Wars' Story, "Star Wars IV: A new Hope," "Black Panther" and 'Avengers: Endgame." It will make sense when you read it.*

How is one of the best "Star Wars" projects in years a TV series about a character who died in the same movie he first appeared in nearly six years ago?

In Disney's never-ending quest to churn out more content for Disney+, the streaming service has released the first three episodes of "Andor," centered on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the rebel spy and male lead of "Rogue One: A 'Star Wars' Story." Cassian died in that film, but the character did have material worth exploring in a prequel project.

Early on in that film, we see Andor talking to a contact who tells him about the Death Star. A couple of Stormtroopers stumble upon them. Andor seemingly surrenders to them with a smile before blasting them away. He then tells his contact, who is panicking because he knows more troopers will be coming, that everything will be OK, again with a smile on his face, before shooting his contact in cold blood. It was striking to see the male lead in a "Star Wars" movie, where the lines between and evil were often fairly clear, act like this for what he thought was the greater good. Han Solo shot people too, but he wasn't trying to be suave or trick people before he did it. Greedo already knew Han didn't like him in "A New Hope." The franchise hadn't had a morally gray, James Bond-esque spy like this before. He later explained to female lead Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) that he had been involved in the fight against the Empire since he was six years old.

It helped show that living under the Empire's rule wasn't all a series of swashbuckling adventures for people who live in this universe; Some had spent their entire lives under the heel of a repressive regime. This added another layer of tragedy to the character and added some depth to the larger universe. So as far as franchise expending spinoffs go, centering one on Andor had potential to have some dramatic weight.

Three episodes in, the show is off to a strong beginning and has already distinguished itself from most projects based in a galaxy far, far away. Just to start, it hasn't mostly taken place on a desert planet yet, other characters and worlds from other movies and shows aren't being referenced every five minutes and there hasn't been a single mention of The Force or a light saber in sight! All of that alone goes a long way toward showing that effort was put in toward not playing the greatest hits of the franchise over and over again like most of the small-screen" Star Wars" endeavors, which even the well-loved hit "The Mandalorian" has been increasingly guilty of. Still, those are just fairly superficial changes and wouldn't be enough to make "Andor" a good show alone, although not relying too heavily on recognizable parts of the franchise is appreciated. The moody atmosphere, largely solid writing and ideas conveyed through the visuals and performances help it stand out from the other shows, which, decent as most of them are, feel like a bunch of action figures getting smashed together. "Andor" could be just the pallet-cleanser this universe needs.

The first episode of this initial batch is the best, setting up our main character, what he wants and the basics of the conflict he finds himself in while also establishing the world and characters we will see in the next couple installments. Andor, looking dour and pensive, is on a planet run by the corporation Preox-Morlana Authority, or pre-Mor. Our protagonist walks through a rain-soaked bridge leading into a sleek company city that appears as if it is more indebted to the oft-imitated "Blade Runner" than your typical "Star Wars" set piece. He walks into what is later referred to as a brothel, which is likely a first for a Disney property, although the most risque it gets is the holographically projected upper torsos of a couple dancers who aren't physically there.

A woman who is likely the madame who runs the joint strikes up a conversation. While he is a lot more coolheaded than the two drunk guys at the bar who are complaining that no one has approached them, Andor eventually puts off the woman by nervously asking about a woman from his home planet of Kenari who previously worked there. His relaxed demeanor fades in these brief exchanges through Lena's nervous facial expressions as Andor asks if the woman from Kenari ever gave her real name, and the madame, clearly suspicious, tells him to leave and says no one there ever uses their real names. This is clearly not the same smooth operator we see in "Rogue One."

When the show cut to a tight shot of Andor's face in his hoodie as he tries to walk back to his ship, I immediately assumed the two schmucks at the brothel, who shared some tense words with Andor before he left, would come back to accost him, and I figured he would promptly knock the two out like a badass and then walk away. While the dunderheads, who turn out to be Pre-Mor guards, did pop up and try to rob him, I didn't quite predict what happened next. Andor does take one of the guys out, but it's not a quick scene where the hero promptly dispatches a couple goons in order for the show to demonstrate how efficient and strong he is, like dozens of actions heroes.

Instead, he struggles for just a second to disarm and headbutt one of the guards and he takes a blaster from the other, more talkative goon. The talkative goon turns to his fallen compatriot and determines he isn't breathing. The talkative guy's attempts of bravado have disappeared, with his hands up while he's on the verge of tears since he's clearly miles out of his depth at this point. He says that he'll tell the authorities it was a misunderstanding and begs Andor to come with him so they can tell them what happened. Similarly, Andor's look of panic tells us he did not mean to kill this guy and is no longer a typical day for him either. All of the macho posturing you would normally expect to see in a scene that started out the way this one did is nowhere to be found. The blaster shaking sightly as his hand trembles, Andor pulls the trigger and flees from the two corpses he has just created.

We can see that this act will haunt Andor, and it pushes the rest of the plot into motion. Putting such as an emphasis on the consequences of violence, emotional or otherwise, is so rare in a franchise piece like this. While it's typical for the demise of a mentor figure or teammate to devastate the other heroes and motivate them to win the day, such as when Obi-Wan was killed in "A New Hope," Forrest Whittaker's character kicking the bucket in "Black Panther," or Black Widow's death in "Avengers: Endgame," to name some recent examples, it's often presented as a causality in a larger battle between the good guys and the bad guys. This was a preventable incident where a series of bad choices made by everyone involved spiraled out of control. Andor, who was looking for his sister and isn't a part of the rebel alliance at his point, got in over his head, killed a man by accident and then made a choice that leaves him traumatized. When he gets to the planet Ferrix, where he lives, and he tries to establish a cover story for where he was last night and find a quick way to get out of dodge for a while, pretty much every character he interacts with can tell by his body language and the gash on his face from the fight that something is wrong, even though he either avoids admitting the truth or says he's fine, despite his hunched shoulders and twitchy demeanor. The guards were trying to mug him and he ultimately wants to find his long-lost loved one, but he did kill a man, chose to kill the other man and make a run for it, and he is visibly affected by it afterwards.

Projects under the Disney umbrella almost never allow acts of violence committed by their protagonists to be presented with any sort of ambiguity without attempting some sort of redemption. Andor is freaked out after it happens, but his main goal is still finding his sister and to get off of Ferrix before anybody comes looking for him because of the deaths. It's not until tech dealer and rebel agent Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) tries to recruit him by bailing him out of getting captured or killed by armed Pre-Mor personnel that he even slightly begins to consider some kind of greater good.

Although this will probably change as the series continues and Andor gets increasing wrapped up in the rebellion's cause, other Disney+ "Star Wars" ventures rarely let their main protagonists be alarmed by the violence of their actions or be openly affected by it. The titular Mandolorian of that show is a bounty hunter, but his prioritize quickly becomes protecting Grogu, so everything he does becomes a part of that goal. The recent "Obi-Wan Kenobi" show depicted that character haunted by his past, and a mission to save a young Princess Leia allows him right some of his wrongs. In the maligned but cheesy fun "Book of Boba Fett," the shows goes out of its way to make the beloved bounty hunter a Godfather with a heart of gold, acting as a crime boss of Tatooine with the intention of protecting people. For now, "Andor" has made its main character sympathetic without outright redeeming him yet.

While I can't say it's groundbreaking filmmaking, "Andor"'s approach has been a refreshing and needed departure from how most of the House of Mouse's "Star Wars" entries tend to operate. In that same vein, with the original "Star Wars" often being pointed to as the start of the last 50 years of mass-produced blockbusters and Disney (largely correctly) being accused of appealing to the lowest common denominator while spoon feeding everything to the audience, so no one is confused even for a moment about how every character feels in damn near every moment they are on screen, it is noteworthy that "Andor" often uses its storytelling to convey thoughts and feelings without using to dialogue spell out every single second on screen. The thief's adopted mother, Maarva (Fiona Show) occasionally tells him he's in over his head or Andor will vaguely mention making a mistake, but Andor doesn't have some giant emotional moment where he over explains what is going on in his head.

Often the show allows you to piece story elements together yourself without holding your hand, such as the flashbacks on Kenari showing Cassian as a boy, though he went by Kassa at that time. The sequences where Kassa (Antonio Vina), his sister and others are on Kenari employ no spoken English until Kassa meets Maarva and his adopted father Clem (Gary Beadle) for the first time before the planet is turned into an apparent wasteland by an Empire mining expedition, so that is largely visual storytelling.

Other elements also rely on the acting and visuals, such as the tension in the scenes between Andor and the mechanic Bix (Adria Arjona). There is clear chemistry between the two that suggests a past romance, but it's never explicitly stated. Timm (James McArdle), Bix's coworker and romantic partner, also picks up on their attraction, although Timm never actually says a word about it. McArdle casts enough uneasy, jealous looks in their direction to tell you what's going on, in addition to Timm's actions, which include silently following his girlfriend around and anonymously ratting out Cassian after Pre-Mor puts out a bulletin for him.

Another fascinating element of these first three episodes is Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) who it appears will gradually evolve into the primary antagonist of the series. Karn, or as I like to call him, "Hall Monitor Javert," for all you "Les Miserables" fans, is a Pre-Mor deputy inspector who first catches wind of the deaths of the two officers. Seeing this crime as an affront to justice and the company and a chance to prove himself, he urges his superior, Chief Hyne (Rupert Vansittart) to grant him the time and resources to find the perpetrator. However, in a great scene, Hyne says who he knew the more talkative of the two goons, and declares he was "the most unpleasant man I've ever met." (Hyne concludes the two goons simply "chose the wrong person to annoy." He tells Karn to concoct a false scenario in which the two buffoons died saving someone in some vague heroic action rather than revealing their actual causes of death, since the real circumstances would be for the company and the inspectors, since the two guards had gotten out of a brothel which isn't supposed to be there while drinking booze that isn't supposed to be allowed, etc. Plus, Hyne continues, he is about to report to his own superiors about safety in his area, and he has no intention of telling the higher-ups about a screw-up this major.

Karn, who takes himself so seriously that he admits to doing some "light tailoring" to modify his own uniform, swiftly ignores Hyne's order and starts barking at subordinates to help track down a Kenari male with dark features. For all of his bluster about the right way to do things, Karn has no trouble yelling like a petulant child at the employees who eventually pick up Timm's anonymous message about Cassian. In episode two, when he meets Sgt. Linus Mosk (Alex Ferns), who agrees that whoever killed those officers absolutely must be found, Karn reacts emotionally for a moment all because he is finally meeting someone who agrees with him. We quickly see, however, that is his confidence actually amounts to very little.

When he gives up a speech meant to inspires the men coming with Karn and Mosk to find and take down Andor, the result is a nervous-sounding mix of cliches that leaves the men shiftless and bored. Mosk basically ends up taking command once they get to Ferrix and some of these soldiers, without actual leadership, end up causing legitimate harm, such as when a couple beat up Bix and kill Timm when he intervenes (The show tries to make feel bad that Timm has dead, but it's hard when he acted like such a non-communicative, jealous dick, but it is ironic that his message brought them to Ferrix to find Cassian and they ultimately kill him instead).

After Andor and Luthen kill a few of the soldiers and blow up a vehicle in the middle of a street, Karn just stares at the flaming wreckage as Mosk tries to snap him out of it. Although it's not immediately apparent, Karn is actually an interesting parallel to Andor. They both get in situations waaaaaaay beyond their ability to handle (Andor with the two guards and Karn trying to lead a squadron on Ferrix that lead to unnecessary bloodshed, doing bad things despite their good intentions (with Andor wanting to find his sister and Karn wanting to solve the murder of the two guards). Despite their similarities, though, there are some key differences, like Andor having some street smarts and a modicum of savvy. It will be fascinating to see how this defeat impacts this crossing guard Gestapo in future installments

The show isn't without its faults, like episode two being fairly slow and uneventful and not spending a ton of time building up the relationship between Andor and Maarva in those initial episodes, but it's still an enjoyable ride that feels like a far cry so far from the show's "Star Wars" predecessors. What did you think? Was it good? was it bad? Let me know on Twitter@KellyRocheleau!