'Birds of Prey' is what 'Suicide Squad' wanted to be

(Warning: Spoilers below.)
Harley Quinn got herself a new gang — and this one is actually in a good movie!
The big-screen incarnation of the iconic psychologist-turned-psychotic-headbasher upgraded from "Suicide Squad" — a great series of comics adapted into a choppy mess — to "Birds of Prey," (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,"), a film with a coherent plot, fun sense of humor and distinct characters. In other words, it had everything "Suicide Squad" lacked while also containing elements of David Ayer's 2016 misfire, either intentionally or not. In many ways, "Birds" is what Harley's last movie was intended to be: A fun, dark story of characters who straddle the line between hero and villain like it's a mechanical bull, all through a counter culture aesthetic.
Many of the most embarrassing elements of Suicide Squad" have been dissected and mocked since the film's release: the faux characters that seemingly wandered out of an Evanescence and My Chemical Romance concert from 10 years earlier; the forgettable villain duo of Enchantress and her CGI brother Incubus (yes, I absolutely had to Google the name of that last one), the legion of laughably thin characters that added nothing to the story (the meme-able "This is Katana..." scene comes to mind) and the absolute disaster that was Jared Leto's Joker. Though it did well at the box office, critics hated it and the internet tore it apart. Ayer is a talented director, but whether it was his own missteps, too much studio meddling or both, the final product was a stylish but bloated affair that was too in love with its own visuals and too focused on making sure its cast looked dangerous and tough without giving them anything worth caring about.
Many characters in both films are introduced with scribbled graphics followed by flashbacks, but the difference is in how it's handled. "Squad" features an onslaught of stats on each characters that aren't on screen long enough for someone to catch them in a theater, coupled with brief flashbacks to substitute for character development. They are used for almost every major character, and the neon-colored images and rapid flashes of character moments get tiresome when they're all lumped together around the same time. When "Birds" tries similar tactics, the text is comically large with an explanation of the grievance that character holds against Harley Quinn, ranging from feeding a guy's brother to a hyena to suggesting the Joker tattoo a man's face against his will, before we are shown snippets of the acts.
Unlike with "Squad," these moments don't take up the bulk of the first act and make for a strong running gag throughout the films as we learn why so many crooks are gunning for Harley now that she has broken up with The Joker. The bits add to the film's manic charm while it jumps around in time as Harley tells the story rather than overwhelming the story.
Characters in both films sport tattoos and nose piercings, but we spend enough time with the women in "Birds" that we get a sense of their personalities and who they are as people, so the piercings and all of that feel like choices the characters made. A lot of "Squad''s heavily inked characters, especially Joker and Harley, have a few moments where they don't speak, as if the audience is supposed to drink in how cool they look, which instead makes them look ridiculous. The visual style of the picture similarly tries too hard for punk visuals to the point of unintentional comedy.
Yan's film has a similar look and editing approach that doesn't go overboard, helped by a Hot Topic-meets-"Moulin Rouge!" flair balanced out with a irrelevant zest, less concerned with making the cast constantly look badass than allowing its characters (who are often already badass) bounce off of each other or freak out over a tossed breakfast sandwich. A sizable portion of the run time is spent in daylight, so there's a nice contrast to the harsh things that often happen to our lead players.
"Birds of Prey" allows its cast of criminals and people who skirt the law to shine without shying away from their bad qualities. "Suicide Squad" was determined to make sure we were attached to those ne'er-do-wells not by writing them enough to make them interesting, but to have Harley Quinn declare all of them a "family" in a single scene where they drink in a bar after acting like they were indifferent to or straight-up hated each other before that moment.
It's a completely unearned moment meant to trick the audience into believing they've bonded with the squad and that everything up to that moment was just a part of their journey toward understanding one other. Instead, the players in "Birds" have moments where they seem to genuinely enjoy each other's company or at least build a baseline respect — like Harley and Cassandra in the grocery story or watching "Looney Tunes" or Renee Montoya and Dinah's relationship — but that doesn't stop them from betraying one another.
It seemed odd at first that Harley would steal the diamond the characters chased throughout the film while the other women formed the Birds of Prey — y'know, the titular team of the film — without her, but its ultimately true to the character. Both films established that Harley may not be all that bad, but she's still a insane murderer. She spent the entire film wanting to strike out on her own, so she does, albeit with Cassandra Cain as her appearance. Making her some crusader for justice would have been disingenuous and out-of-character.
In fact, Harley is given much more to do here as a whole. Margot Robbie takes full advantage of her character's biting wit and range of emotions, alternating from fierce to pitiful. The rest of the cast is also in step with her for every moment. In "Suicide Squad," however, Robbie often seemed to be the sole cast member who was never on autopilot, likely sensing the potential in her character. It's a shame the screenplay often failed to give her strong material, as some scenes called on her to do little more than bat her eyes with a slightly unhinged smile as she was objectified.
Although "Birds of Prey" isn't perfect — there is an over reliance on slow-mo in some fight scenes and a few plot contrivances, plus Mary Elizabeth Winstead's smart portrayal of Huntress isn't in it nearly enough — it still took a lot of what "Suicide Squad" attempted but actually succeeded. What do you think? Am I wrong? Was I way too harsh on "Suicide Squad"? Did you not like "Birds of Prey"? Let me know on Twitter!
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.