'Birds of Prey' is what 'Suicide Squad' wanted to be

The big-screen incarnation of the iconic psychologist-turned-psychotic-headbasher upgraded from "Suicide Squad" — a great series of comics adapted into a choppy mess — to "Birds of Prey," (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,"), a film with a coherent plot, fun sense of humor and distinct characters. In other words, it had everything "Suicide Squad" lacked while also containing elements of David Ayer's 2016 misfire, either intentionally or not. In many ways, "Birds" is what Harley's last movie was intended to be: A fun, dark story of characters who straddle the line between hero and villain like it's a mechanical bull, all through a counter culture aesthetic.

Many of the most embarrassing elements of Suicide Squad" have been dissected and mocked since the film's release: the faux characters that seemingly wandered out of an Evanescence and My Chemical Romance concert from 10 years earlier; the forgettable villain duo of Enchantress and her CGI brother Incubus (yes, I absolutely had to Google the name of that last one), the legion of laughably thin characters that added nothing to the story (the meme-able "This is Katana..." scene comes to mind) and the absolute disaster that was Jared Leto's Joker. Though it did well at the box office, critics hated it and the internet tore it apart. Ayer is a talented director, but whether it was his own missteps, too much studio meddling or both, the final product was a stylish but bloated affair that was too in love with its own visuals and too focused on making sure its cast looked dangerous and tough without giving them anything worth caring about.