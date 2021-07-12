'Black Widow' is finally here. Was it worth the wait?

In fact, since Black Widow always had to use her combat skills without relying on a super-soldier serum or a flying suit, it would have made sense to switch up the action scenes to include some unbroken hand-to-hand combat, like "John Wick" minus the headshots. The action here is certainly not bad, it just feels like we've seen it before. It's like Taskmaster, one of this films villain's, mimicking the moves of Avengers such as Captain America and Hawkeye.

Overall, the movie is bridging the gap for a story that has already ended. We see Natasha connect with her pseudo-family here, and then she goes on to sacrifice her self to allow Clint to see his own family again in "Endgame." Sure, it ties Natasha's story threads together in a backwards way, but that doesn't make the choice to off her the way they did any less frustrating. It's also sad that we likely won't see Natasha interact with any of these new characters again. If anything, seeing Natasha trust and accept these people in this film just serves to make her ultimate end point more frustrating, since all that growth leads her to the bottom of a purple cliff.