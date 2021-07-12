'Black Widow' is finally here. Was it worth the wait?

*The following contains spoilers for "Black Widow," now in theaters and available through Premier Access on Disney+. You've been warned."
It may not feel it like due to the franchise's cultural domination for over a decade, but "Black Widow" is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to hit theaters in a little over two years.
"Spider-Man: Far from Home," which came out in summer 2019, was previously Marvel's last big-screen entry. The entertainment giant's latest movie, centering on Scarlett Johansson's immensely popular superspy, was originally slated for May 2020 but various delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the film back to July 9 of this year.
Although this year has seen three shows on Disney+ that are set in the MCU's continuity and those series all had budgets on par with the films, there is something to be said for seeing that level of CGI spectacle on a big screen. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest grossing film franchise of all time, so the theatrical return of that world is significant, even if streaming services have increasingly blurred the lines between film and TV.
The pandemic was beyond the control of Disney and Marvel, but "Black Widow" was highly anticipated for another reason. The title character, Natasha Romanoff, has been a staple of the films since her first appearance in 2010's "Iron Man 2" and fans clamored over the years for the founding Avengers to receive her own starring vehicle. Many questioned why this fan-favorite went years without her own spotlight.
Natasha's allusions in previous films about being forced to do assassination work and her attempts, both in the past and her appearance in the films, to atone for her history suggested that there was plenty of material to explore. Others pointed out that it took over a decade for a female hero to get her own dedicated MCU film, with 2019's "Captain Marvel." But now Black Widow is finally at the center of her own story....after she was killed off in "Avengers: Endgame."
So after all that anticipation both for the character to headline her own project and for that project to actually be released, was it worth the wait? The answer is ...... sort of? Again, the delays due to the pandemic are not the film's fault. But considering that fans have been waiting to see Black Widow take the reigns on her own picture for years, a lot of the action and narrative beats have become old hat for the MCU at this point. Plus, since the character is dead now, there's a overwhelming sense of "too little, too late" to the proceedings.
The best the film has to offer comes from the cast and the family dynamic that drives the bulk of the narrative. Natasha was in a Russian sleeper cell family based in mid-'90s Ohio. The younger Yelena posed as her sister, with Malina (Rachel Weisz) as their father and Alexei (David Harbour), the former Soviet Union superhero known as Red Guardian, acting as the patriarch. Their MCU version of "The Americans" lasted for about three years until their handler, General Dreykov (Ray Winstone), tossed Alexei into prison, had Malina help with the dreaded Red Room program and Natasha and Yelena go into the program to be forced to become cold-blooded Black Widow assassins. Flash forward to just after the events of 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," when Natasha is on the run, and she is sent some mind control antidote material by Yelena (Florence Pugh, whose role here will clinch her immediate superstardom).
Natasha and Yelena squabbling, dealing with their grievances against each other — particularly that Natasha never saved Yelena once the former was free from the Red Room's control — and reuniting with their questionable former parental figures gives the film the closest thing it has to a beating heart underneath all of the CGI bluster. Johansson and Pugh have fun chemistry, with an undercurrent of emotional distance due to their characters' old grudges.
Harbour tees up the most emotionally effective moment in the film when Alexei declares that their time as a undercover family meant nothing to him. Yelena, who was essentially forced into being a child soldier from the moment their fake clan was pulled apart, laments that the best period of her life — basically the only days where she wasn't smack dab in the middle of a never-ending marathon of death and misery — didn't feel real to anyone else but her. It's the kind of genuinely emotional scene the rest of the film could have used more of. The sequences with these stunted killers stumbling to connect with each other are the true highlights of the films.
Beyond the family stuff and incorporating themes of powerful men mistreating men (Winstone's villain appears to evoke Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood mogul convicted of rape), there's a lot here that feels like it's been done better in other MCU projects. A hero contending with her own trauma was given way more room to breath in "WandaVision," the dynamic between a hero and their father figure was handled better between Spider-Man and Iron Man in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," a lot of the plot points here are predictable and the action scenes are fine but aren't anything you haven't seen in any of the other Marvel offerings over the past decade.
In fact, since Black Widow always had to use her combat skills without relying on a super-soldier serum or a flying suit, it would have made sense to switch up the action scenes to include some unbroken hand-to-hand combat, like "John Wick" minus the headshots. The action here is certainly not bad, it just feels like we've seen it before. It's like Taskmaster, one of this films villain's, mimicking the moves of Avengers such as Captain America and Hawkeye.
Overall, the movie is bridging the gap for a story that has already ended. We see Natasha connect with her pseudo-family here, and then she goes on to sacrifice her self to allow Clint to see his own family again in "Endgame." Sure, it ties Natasha's story threads together in a backwards way, but that doesn't make the choice to off her the way they did any less frustrating. It's also sad that we likely won't see Natasha interact with any of these new characters again. If anything, seeing Natasha trust and accept these people in this film just serves to make her ultimate end point more frustrating, since all that growth leads her to the bottom of a purple cliff.
"Black Widow" takes place right after "Civil War," and it feels like this should have released been in 2017. Sure, it would have been really weird to finally give the character her own showcase only to kill her off a couple years later. But it's also weird to give the character her own one-off film after she has already met her demise. The film has already amassed over $200 million in just a couple days, so a sequel focusing on Yelena is probably inevitable. But if the true goal in making this film was to set up Yelena to take over the mantle while wrapping narrative loose ends for Natasha, it only serves to make the character that audiences have spent so much time with feel like an afterthought within the wider MCU franchise.
"Black Widow" is ultimately a decent film that gives some closure to a longtime fan favorite's journey, so you could argue it was worth the wait. Yet after all the fan's demands to see Natasha get her own focus, it's hard not to feel like all the pieces that came together didn't quite form a satisfying whole.
