'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Let's talk about *those* big Marvel cameos

*SPOILERS AHEAD for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," now in theaters. Seriously, even telling you what other movies this piece spoils would count as a spoiler. You've been warned.*

After over a decade of waiting and endless speculation, fans got their first concrete confirmations of the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and the Inhumans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and they are slaughtered in less than 20 minutes.

One of the standout moments in Marvel's superhero flick/horror movie combo "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is when the titular magic-slinger, played again by Benedict Cumberbatch, meets the Illuminati of the alternate world known as Earth-838. In the comics, the Illuminati of the primary Marvel universe secretly makes monumental (and often incredibly questionable) decisions for the rest of the world.

Here is when we first meet some MCU characters fans have been salivating over the prospect of seeing for years: Fantastic Four leader Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards (John Krasinski); mutant telepath and founder of the X-Men, Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart, who famously played Xavier in Fox's "X-Men" films), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), the king of the superpowered race known as the Inhumans, Avenger Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and a Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) who is also Captain Marvel.

Incalculable amounts of internet rumormongering gave way to these massive appearances, some of which were only possible due to our Disney overlords buying the studio 20th Century Fox, which possessed the film rights to the "X-Men" and "Fantastic Four" franchises, back in 2019.

Although the movie — which follows Strange attempting to protect America Chavez (Xochiti Gomez), a teenager who can travel to different universes, from former Avenger Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) following the traumatic events of the Disney+ plus series "WandaVision" — actually isn't filled to the brim with cameos like some fans expected, the multiversal faces we do see leave an impact. Part of the impact comes from Wanda, newly embracing the role as the dark magic user the Scarlet Witch and using an evil book called the Darkhold, absolutely massacring most of the Illuminati.

She uses her magic to tear the super-stretchy Mr. Fantastic to pieces, makes Black Bolt accidently cave in his own skull and bestows ghastly fates to Carter, Rambeau and Xavier without much trouble.

Director Sam Raimi has experience with both superhero pictures (the original "Spider-Man" trilogy) and horror (the classic "Evil Dead" movies), but these scenes are where Raimi's horror sensibilities take over. It's like "Friday the 13th," except Jason Vorhees has reality-warping powers and the promiscuous partying teenagers getting hacked up are Patrick Stewart and John Krasinski.

But beyond seeing all of these fan-favorites finally appear and get treated like Red Shirts in a 1960s "Star Trek" episode, we need to talk about the possible future implications of these cameos.

Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards

Arguably the biggest reveal was Krasinki as Mr. Fantastic. Marvel confirmed a "Fantastic Four" film back in 2019, and the internet started clamoring for Krasinski to play Richards shortly after the first "A Quiet Place" movie was released. People also began fancasting Krasinski's wife and "A Quiet Place" costar Emily Blunt as Richards' wife, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, although nothing has been confirmed on that front.

Keep in mind that with a couple exceptions, Marvel doesn't make fancasts happen that often, otherwise Brad Pitt would be on his fourth Thor movie by now. Now that Krasinski has actually suited up, one can assume he'll be leading the FF movie. Even though it would be hilarious if such a big name showed up as this pivotal Marvel figure, only to be turned into confetti almost immediately and a different actor played the role in the upcoming movie.

Since Krasinski is 42 years old, it could be argued that he might not want to headline an action-heavy film trilogy (presumably) and make appearances in a range of other projects for years to come, even though 42 really isn't even "old." But Robert Downey Jr. was around that age when he was signed for "Iron Man" and it worked out just fine for him. Plus, while Krasinski seems committed to his "Quiet Place" series, a ton of other actors are attached to multiple franchises at one time. It's also worth noting that Jon Watts recently dropped out of directing the 'Fantastic Four" movie. If Krasinski is indeed set to star as the primary MCU Reed, it's not hard to imagine that Marvel may have at least briefly spoken to the "A Quiet Place" filmmaker about being behind the camera. Though it's anybody's guess as to whether he would actually want to helm both the third installment in his own horror property and a massive comic book behemoth.

On a different matter, assuming the new FF outing is an origin story, it appears the Earth-838 Reed we meet here is a bit older and experienced than the "main" MCU Reed likely will be at the start of his new film, since the 838 Reed is established enough to be in this secret society of heavy hitters. He also mentioned to Wanda that he has kids. In the comics, Reed and Sue had their son, Franklin — a reality warper with the potential to possibly be the most powerful mutant of all time — a few years into their adventures, and later welcomed their daughter, Valeria.

So with (presumably) at least two kids, it seems this Reed had been around the block. It makes you think a guy who is supposed to be incredibly intelligent and who appears to be experienced would have thought to take Wanda a tad more seriously than he did before he was reduced to blue pencil shavings, but I digress.

As an aside, Strange's comment of "Didn't you chart in the '60s?" upon seeing Mr. Fantastic was interesting. My first thought was that in the main Strange's universe, Reed charted off to space in the 1960s. In most versions of the Fantastic Four's story, Richards and his crew are bombarded by cosmic rays while in space, giving them superpowers. The team debuted in 1961, and some fans have suggested setting them in that era for their next feature, since the characters really do embody of that silver age science fiction comics of that era.

Maybe in the MCU, the Four began in the swinging sixties and some time/space shenanigans ushered them into the modern day? That said, a friend of mine said he thought that line was a reference to The Beatles, as the iconic band had been dubbed "The Fab Four." Plus, Reed gives a small chuckle to Strange's line, which is not the reaction I would expect if Reed and company actually shot for the stars so many decades ago and if Strange was referring to something he read about once or something like that. Reed's amused reaction to that moment makes me think it was a joke, I was vastly overthinking a throwaway line and it wasn't a hint to the team's MCU origins. It's still fascinating to ponder, though.

Prof. Charles Xavier

While many internet denizens seem to expect to see Krasinski with a "4" emblazoned on his chest again in due time, the same can't be said about another future return for Stewart as Xavier. Don't get me wrong, it appears people were still plenty excited to see that chrome dome on the big screen again in Raimi's film — his introduction accompanied by an incredible orchestration of the theme from the '90s classic "X-Men: The Animated Series" — even if the surprise was dampened by trailers basically giving away Stewart's participation.

Though I could be wrong, It just doesn't look like fans are necessarily expecting to see Stewart in the MCU again like many are with Krasinski. That apparent lack of people screaming for Stewart to head up further X-Men stories appears to be due to the fact that he has already done it so well.

After all, Sir Stewart is 81 years old, and he now boasts credits as Xavier in eight different films. Stewart has been perfect casting for the telepathic mutant leader since the first "X-Men" movie in 2000. The movie and TV legend has played the part in three different decades across different continuities, with that first X-trilogy and the awful "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" in the 2000s, "The Wolverine," "X-Men: Days of Futures Past" and "Logan" in the 2010s and now in the 2020s with "Multiverse of Madness," albeit as the Earth-838 variant, complete with a version of the floating machine Xavier sported in the aforementioned animated series.

The knighted thespian doesn't appear to be slowing down his work load, but since Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed development on a mutant-related project along with the FF back in 2019, it would make sense to secure a new performer for the next generation of cinematic X-Men adventures. While the same actors portray different versions of the same character in "Multiverse of Madness," the Loki" show and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" demonstrated that the MCU allows for variants of the same character to have different faces. If someone new does take over as Xavier, though, that poor schmuck has one hell of a tough act to follow, since Sir Stewart truly has embodied the character from the comics.

It's not too much of a stretch — pun not intended, I promise — to believe Krasinski would be willing to become a fixture of the MCU for the next few years. But it might be best to allow this film to mark Stewart's true farewell to Xavier. You couldn't have a Marvel film with "Multiverse of Madness" in the title and not bring Stewart into the fold at least for a moment. Fans have clamored to see him play the role within the MCU, if only briefly, and the icon brought his trademark authority to his few minutes on screen.

Xavier's demise in the film would be a grisly swan song for Stewart's time as the X-Men founder — when he ventures to the mind of the possessed Wanda whose body has been taken over by the main Wanda/Scarlet Witch, the witch LITERALLY TEARS INTO XAVIER'S FLESH AS SHE BREAKS HIS NECK, killing Xavier on the physical plan as well — but despite the ruined surprise, there was a reason why Sir Stewart's cameo was basically spoiled in the film's Super Bowl trailer. I mean, would you want to watch a Marvel film that explores the multiverse and would likely tease near-limited possibilities and then not see Stewart as Xavier? Didn't think so.

Black Bolt

The third Illuminati member who represents an previously unseen corner of the MCU is the king of the Inhumans, Black Bolt, played by Anson Mount. For those of you who, unlike me, didn't pour over character encyclopedias as a kid instead of feeling sunlight on your skin, let me explain. The Inhumans are a race of beings with special powers that have been a part of the Marvel catalogue since the mid-'60s. Marvel Studios announced an "Inhumans" movie in 2014, and there was a rise in "Inhumans" comics around that time in a pretty obvious attempt to launch them as the hot new "disaffected outcasts" franchise, since Disney didn't have the film rights to the X-Men yet.

That "Inhumans" movie never actually happened, and remains the sole MCU film to be officially announced and not come to fruition. It was retooled into a TV series, however, and dumped on ABC in back in 2017. I know a ton of big Marvel fans who have never seen it and from what I understand, most Marvel fans in general haven't bothered with it. It was never established to be a part of the MCU canon, and I'm guessing the general public doesn't even know this thing exists, because it was canceled after one season, critics derided it and most people who have seen it generally regard it as awful. Full disclosure: I haven't seen it myself. And neither have you,

Due to the "Inhumans" failing as a franchise on both the screen and the page, it didn't seem like a safe bet that their ruler, Black Bolt, would have a seat among the Illuminati in "Multiverse," even though he is in their ranks in the books. The king who is always silent because his voice is powerful enough for a whisper to level a city block does show up, however, and, perhaps even more surprising is the fact that Mount, who was Black Bolt in the show, plays the part. Even though this is a different variation of the character, with a design closer to the comics.

Could this be a sign that the Inhumans will start carving out their own piece of the MCU? It's possible, as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, an inhuman in the comics, has her own Disney+ streaming show releasing this summer, but it's unclear if her live-action incarnation will also be an Inhuman.

We learn in the film that the Dr. Strange of Earth-838 asked the Illuminati of his world to take him out for causing events that resulted in the destruction of an entire separate universe, and Black Bolt is depicted as the one who dealt the final blow. Honestly, maybe Marvel doesn't have plans for the Inhuman leader and he was simply tossed in as an unexpected Easter egg and to make sure the guy who killed a version of a marquee hero — even one that committed atrocities — wasn't a character that Marvel knows you care about or plans to make you care about in the future. Time will tell, and in any case, it was to see a nice talented actor like Mount get another shot at Black Bolt.

Note: Yes, I know there were Inhumans in "Agents of SHIELD," but it's questionable at best as to whether that show is actually canon to the MCU, so Black Bolt showing up in "Multiverse" is the first confirmed Inhuman sighting in a Marvel film.

Captain Carter and Captain Marvel

Rounding out the Illuminati — besides 838's Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a version of the villain from the first "Doctor Strange" film who took over as the Sorcerer Supreme of the 838 reality after that world's Strange was killed — is Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), who apparently became Captain Marvel instead of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers on this Earth. These two are arguably less exciting to talk about about than the other members we've already discussed, as they are variations of MCU characters we've already seen who have donned different mantles.

A version of Captain Carter — Peggy from "Captain America: The First Avenger" who got the super-solider serum instead of Steve Rogers — was already in the first season of the animated "What If...?" series. This live-action version is presumably not from the same reality depicted in that show.

Similarly, one can guess that some twist of fate lead to the Maria of this reality getting incredible powers, presumably instead of Danvers. It's interesting to note that this version of Rambeau seems noticeably more aggressive than the depiction we met in the "Captain Marvel" film. Maybe it's because this one is more on-guard after what her Dr. Strange did or something else. I'm not sure sure how much backstory went into a character that isn't in the film much, but I wondered if this Maria lost her Carol, like how we learned in "WandaVision" that the primary Monica died, or if this Maria lost her daughter Monica.

There really isn't a ton to say about the captains, although it was cool to see multiversal twists on established heroes. While the other three big members we've covered either have huge film legacies or tease massive possibilities for the future, it seems unlikely that we'll see versions of these two in the flesh again. That is, unless they pop up in some project about a multiversal team, such as the Exiles — it is worth mentioning that Captain Carter made her comics debut in an "Exiles" series in 2018 — but unless something like that gets added to Marvel's schedule, these are probably just cool one-offs.

Aside: I don't actually think this next thing will be explored in further films, but from Earth-838's perspective, the superpowered citizens of the primary universe come off as the bad guys. The Earth we have seen over the course of the MCU is designated as Earth-616, as stated by the 838 version of Strange's ex-girlfriend, Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). That is the same number given to the main comics universe.

Think about what happens in "Multiverse of Madness." The 616 Dr. Strange and America Chavez barrel into Earth-838, prompting the possibility of an "incursion" scenario that can annihilate universes, and the Illuminati is alarmed by this, especially because the Strange of their world accidently caused an incursion through using the Darkhold. Then the 616 Scarlet Witch possesses the Wanda of Earth-838 and lays waste to the Illuminati, who are all pillars of that Earth's superpowered communities.

One can imagine the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Inhumans, the Avengers and any space contingent Captain Marvel was a part of in Earth-838 would want Earth-616 to answer for these actions. Palmer already made it clear Earth-838 is aware of their 616 counterparts, and some probably vengeful superheroes might want words with them. Plus that world's Wanda, who was made complicit in 616 Wanda's crimes and fought her off at the end of the movie, could have some bones to pick as well.

Again, I don't expect any further developments to come from Earth-838, but it was worth mentioning. And while we're overanalyzing stuff to death — Palmer says her Earth dubbed Strange's planet as Earth-616, which, if memory serves, was the exact same designation Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck/Mysterio gave to the main MCU in "Spider-Man: Far From Home,"...even though that guy was only pretending to be a hero from another universe and he was making up his interdimensional woes. Even though Beck was a fraud, he was still coincidentally able to nail the actual designation of that world, even though he would have no way of knowing that.

Clea

In "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness"' mid-credits scene, Strange is confronted by Clea (Oscar winner and action movie badass Charlize Theron), who says he caused an incursion and they are going to fix it. I've got a boot served on a plate with my name on it if this isn't a teaser for Strange's third movie, or at least his next MCU appearance. Clea is the wizard's main love interest in the comics, and she is the daughter of Dormammu, the big CGi baddie in Strange's first film, where he was also played by Cumberbatch. She is currently the Sorcerer Supreme in the comics since Dr. Strange is dead right now, but this is comic books we're talking about, so he'll definitely get better at some point. Anyway, Clea is a critical figure in Strange's story, and nabbing a movie star of Theron's caliber points to big things in the future.

Bruce Freakin' Campbell

Hail to the king. With Sam Raimi directing "Multiverse of Madness," his frequent collaborator and star of his "Evil Dead" pictures, Bruce Campbell, had to rear his massive chin at some point. The B-movie mainstay plays a pizza stand operator on Earth-838 who Strange enchants to continually attack himself for three weeks straight.

In what feels like a direct callback to he and Raimi's "Evil Dead" days, Campbell's hands try to hurt him. Campbell has maintained his unmatched gift for physical comedy as he repeatedly punches himself. At the end credits scene, we cut back to Campbell, who finally stops hitting himself. With relief in his voice, he cries "It's Over!" as the film ends. That got probably the biggest laugh of the movie at my screening. Maybe it's my bias for two fellow Michigan natives, but it was great to see Campbell in a Raimi flick again. It may not hold any significance to the MCU at large, but the petition for Bruce Campbell to play Mephisto — more or less Marvel's version of Satan — starts here.

Speaking of Raimi, credit to him and writer Michael Waldron for not overloading the film with cameos. The rumor mill had been ablaze with speculation about various cameos since the moment that "Multiverse of Madness" title was announced. If you believed every single wild and unfounded rumor that flooded the internet about this flick, you would have thought Tobey Macguire's Peter Parker from the Raimi "Spider-Man" pictures was going to swing by, Hugh Jackman was going to reprise his iconic Wolverine role from the "X-Men" movies, that Loki and Deadpool would pop in, that Chris Evans was going to drop in not as Captain America but as the Human Torch from his mid-aughts "Fantastic Four" duology and Tom Cruise would be a variant of Iron Man.

It's hard to see how any of these rumored guest spots made up by fans could have actually fit into the plot, but some — myself included — were concerned the film would be so stuffed with cameos that there wouldn't be room for Strange to get an arc. Instead, we see Strange, still rattled from being snapped out of existence by Thanos for five years due to the events of "Avengers: Infinity War," tempted to abuse his magical abilities, as we see different versions of Strange do throughout the film, including the version the Illuminati killed. Despite his trauma, Strange learns from the choices the versions of him from other realities made, and accepts that he can't control everything around him. This is in contrast to Wanda allowing the (admittedly horrifying) events that have happened to her in the MCU drive all of her choices, even if it is a continuation of the "women loses her mind" trope that is overused in all manner of fiction.

These cameos largely help move the story alng and thankfully don't over take the film. In fact, all of the appearances we've recounted amount to maybe 10 minutes of total screen time, and that's pushing it. Regardless, they were fun moments, and they could lead to even bigger revelations in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What did you think of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"? Did you think the cameos? Were there any guest spots we wish had been cut, or some you wish would have made it in? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau!

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

