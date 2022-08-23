Does 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' hold up as a standalone film?

*Spoilers ahead for "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero," now in theaters. You've been warned. There also will be some slight spoilers for the "Dragon Ball" franchise as a whole. Honestly, those who aren't already fans of the series will probably will be lost with this movie. The film explains some things, but for the most part, you will have no idea who the green alien guy in the movie is or have context for other aspects of the film.*

Red alert to "Dragon Ball" fans: The latest movie doesn't actually focus entirely on Goku and Vegeta! I know, I know, sit down. It will be OK. We'll get through this together.

The hilariously named movie "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" is the latest installment in the decades-spanning multi-million dollar franchise that includes manga, various anime TV series and films and one live-action film that needs to burn in the fires of hell, all largely centering on the monkey boy/alien warrior Goku (voiced in the English Funimation series dubs and the film by Sean Schemmel) and his quest to become the best martial artist he possibly can, while defeating some bad guys along the way. Since the early 90s, a great deal of attention in the franchise has also been paid to the proud alien prince Vegeta (Christopher R. Sabat) and his rivalry with Goku.

An overwhelming trend with many "Dragon Ball" projects is to let those two get stronger and stronger while they take on progressively worse threats, leaving the other members of the franchise colorful cast in the dust, although, to be fair, they are probably the most iconic figures in the series alongside maybe the villain Frieza.

"Super Hero," directed by Tetsuro Kodama and written by series creator Akira Toriyama, bucks the 30-year trend of letting Goku and Vegeta hog all of the screen time and adventures and actually allows other characters to soak up some limelight. The film centers on Gohan (Kyle Hebert), Goku's son, and franchise mainstay Piccolo (also Sabat), a green alien enemy turned friend who, as "Dragon Ball" fans know, is basically Gohan's actual father figure. Goku and Vegeta are in the film, but they only pop up for about 10-15 minutes about a half hour in and they completely divorced from the main plot, since they are training on the planet of their universe's God of Destruction, Beerus (Jason Douglas).

The most the Saiyans do is get into a sparing match, which actually hurts the momentum of the story since that check-in with Goku and Vegeta doesn't add anything to the narrative. While some fans prefer the focus staying strictly on the two main bruisers, many diehards of the franchise have been asking for Piccolo and Gohan to get some real development for the first time since around 1995, beyond scraps of attention they got in the "Dragon Ball Super" series.

Although you will likely feel like you're drowning in an ocean of anime continuity if you're not already a fan familiar with the lore - I count myself as a pretty big devotee, although OG "Dragon Ball" is the best of the franchise and I will die on that hill - there is still some enjoyment to be had in the new movie. It's fun watching Piccolo, this emerald demon-looking alien warrior, fret over the wellbeing of Gohan's daughter Pan and try to infiltrate the Red Ribbon Army, a private army that has been a reoccurring force in the franchise. Fans of the characters will enjoy seeing Piccolo and Gohan take a real role in the action for the first time since the Clinton era. Piccolo in particular is basically the main character as he tries to learn about the new Red Ribbon Army and their incredibly powerful new androids, Gamma I (Aleks Le) and Gamma 2 (Zeno Robinson). It's a pleasure to watch him take the initiative to save the world as he infiltrates the RRs in some comedic scenes definitely more beholden to the original "Dragon Ball" than the more serious later shows, and you see him form plans to try to save the planet. It's also great to see Piccolo's amusingly on-the-nose "Orange Piccolo" form, his first power-up in eons, tear some folks up.

Still, while seeing everyone's favorite Namekian asskicker take center stage is long overdue, it would have been nice to have gotten a tad more emphasis on why this guy who used to be hellbent on Earth's destruction is going so far to protect a world he used to long to conquer - again, you really wouldn't know any of his background just by watching the movie - just to show how far he has come. He has been a protector of the planet for years at this point in continuity, but placing a finer point on Piccolo's willingness to try to form a plan by himself to see what the Red Ribbons are up to while Gohan is occupied with his work and Goku and Vegeta are off-planet could have added some emotional heft to the film. The emotional stakes in the movie as is are fine, mind you, but still lacks a punch.

For all of the emphasis in the marketing on the attention Piccolo and Gohan would receive, Gohan isn't in the film as much as you would think. As the series continued, he become a scholar when he got older and sidelined his martial arts training - mainly because Goku became the main character of Dragon Ball Z" again for the Buu Saga after most of the arcs of that show through the Cell Saga were really telling Gohan's story, along with Vegeta's - so in "Super Hero," Piccolo has to make Gohan think his daughter Pan is in danger to actually get him involved in the fight. For all the talk about Gohan having the potential to be the strongest fighter alive, the way the film quickly rushes to tell us he's back at 100% and beyond again is a bit contrived - like when "Dragon Ball Super" tried something similar with Gohan's development in that show. While that lack of convincing buildup dampens the impact of Gohan suddenly starting to meet his full potential again, he is still a likeable presence and his new fighting form revealed at the end of the film has a cool design. If you watch the film just as a standalone movie and not as an extension of a giant multi-media behemoth, though, and only digest Gohan's story as shown in the film, he really doesn't get a lot of quality development or enough scenes that don't involve fighting to feel fully satisfying as a character arc or to to feel as if Gohan has truly earned his new upgrade.

Although "Super Hero" distinguishes itself from other recent entries in the franchise by making Piccolo and Gohan the leads, the other way the film sticks out - both positively and negatively - is through its animation. While other "Dragon Ball" shows and films have utilized three-dimensional models in the past - they gelled particularly well with the traditional two-dimensional style in the last film, "Dragon Ball Super: Broly," - this is the first installment in the series to go almost entirely with a three-dimensional style. Although you see some two-dimensional animation work, this new giant shift in animation has been divisive for fans.

Commenters online have compared the look to the cutscenes in the legions of "Dragon Ball" video games. Honestly, it's hard not to notice the resemblance. While many of the fighting scenes are fluid and characteristically impressive for the franchise, some of the poses and movements used for the characters when they aren't fighting are rendered stiff and awkward. There are also some bizarre animation and camera placement decisions sprinkled throughout. An early scene with the two men behind the new androids, new Red Ribbon leader Magenta (Charles Martinet, voice of Mario, Luigi and others in the "Super Mario" video games) and inventor Dr. Hedo (Zach Aguilar) where a car they are in spins out of control seems to focus on their crotches, for some reason. A later scene with inventor Bulma (Monica Rial) is just a tight close up on her butt as she searches for something. The people at my screening seemed noticeably uncomfortable based on their reactions. There were moments like that in the original "Dragon Ball" series from the 1980s, but they were gross gags - especially considering how charming the original show is over all - that really shouldn't have been acceptable at the at the time and aren't OK now. Weird choices like that coupled with animation that occasionally, yes, looks like it's from a PlayStation 3 cutscene, can make for an occasionally tough viewing experience, even though the film is a good time overall. The scenes with Cell Max (Dameon Clarke), a Godzilla-sized version of the beloved villain Cell, also look great in the new style, to be fair.

Although the animation is wonky at times, "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" is an enjoyable action romp that might confuse newbies but is serviceable as a standalone story. Fans clamoring for the franchise to show more love to some undervalued members of the cast will likely love seeing Piccolo and Gohan work together. Big players Goku and Vegeta show up, but the detour the story takes with them actually slows down the plot. Still, animation fans and "Dragon Ball" fans will likely be pleased with the film.

What did you think of "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero"? Did you (like me) think the title was stupid? Did you like the focus on Piccolo and Gohan, or did you miss seeing more of Goku and Vegeta? What did you think of the animation? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau!