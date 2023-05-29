Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

*The following contains spoilers for all of the main "Fast & Furious" films, including "Fast X," now in theaters. Also, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw" is not included on this list because it's a spin-off and as fun as these movies are, I already had 10 of them to go through.*

You have no idea how badly I wanted to entitle this piece, 'Stockholm Syndrome: A quarter mile at a time, or: How I learned to stop worrying and love the 'Fast & Furious' movies."

It's crazy to think that an absolutely insane, borderline nonsensical franchise like the "Fast & Furious" movies stem from a real-life, factual magazine article. Believe it or not, the original 2001 film "The Fast and the Furious" was inspired by an actual 1998 Vibe magazine article by journalist Kenneth Li called "Racer X," which chronicled underground street racing in New York City. In what can only be described as proof that sometimes life makes no goddamned sense, a series so infamously outlandish that one of the more recent movies featured two dudes driving a jalopy into outer space was originally loosely based on something based on fact.

That bizarre nugget of information is one of many things I had vaguely heard about this series before I decided a few weeks back to try to watch every "Fast & Furious" movie in anticipation of the tenth (!!!) film, "Fast X." Previously the only one I had seen was "Fast Six," which my wife and I saw in theaters by accident when we bought tickets for something else and walked into the wrong screening. In what was the best/worst decision I have ever made in my life, I dared to watch all of the main films in this gloriously stupid franchise, despite the fact that binging all of these in a short period of time is outlawed in 38 states.

So what are my thoughts on the adventures of street punks-turned-invincible superspies Dominic Torretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O'Connor (Paul Walker) and more? Ladies and gentlemen, I have seen the light and I have joined the family. From the comparatively humble original 20021 effort fairly to the testosterone-drenched monuments to insanity, family, fast cars and the virtues of Corona beer these projects eventually mutated into, I am now along for the ride. The action and often plots have sucked me in, and I can't help but respect that major franchise had multiple major characters of color long before properties even consider that. But which of these films is the worst and which one is the best? Let's strap in.

10. "Fast and Furious" (2009, Dir. Justin Lin)

When I set about binging this series despite my better judgement, I realized that out of all of these movies, the fourth one, "Fast and Furious" is the one I had heard the least about from people I knew and from internet chatter. Now I understand why no one talks about this.

It's not that the installment is terrible, and it's also important to the overall franchise. It was the first film since the original to reunite Diesel and Walker and you begin to see the basic framework for these movies going forward take shape, where street racing would take a backseat and a focus on just taking out the bad guys emerged. The problem is that the movie gives you Diesel and Walker back together...and rests almost entirely on that.

This was the first of the "Fast" films since the original 2001 flick to reunite the duo that started it all. Audiences were clearly excited to see them share the screen again, since this did well enough at the box office for this series to continue and starting with the next installment, transform into the action behemoth franchise it is today.

Beyond focusing on Dom and Brian again, though, this installment has almost nothing worthwhile under the hood (heh heh). It's just bad CGI, poor rip-offs of other franchises, writing that is silly and frustrating even by this series' standards and, most damning of all for these movies, largely unexciting action and a lack of the absurd fun this series made its billions from. When our main duo engages in a race to win a spot on a drug lord's crew in order to take him down, the computer imagery employed for the cars is probably the worst of the franchise. Everything looks too fake to feel like there are actual stakes but it never has the courtesy to cross into laughably bad territory so you could at least squeeze something resembling joy out of it.

Director Justin Lin also helmed the movies before and after this one in the franchise but here he inexplicably uses little of the visual flair displayed by those two high points of the series. Plus, while it's not super egregious, the feeling that this particular film is the awkward transitional phase from what the series was to what it became is highlighted by it taking elements from other popular properties. For example, the parkour chase scenes of one guy relentlessly pursuing another guy by jumping across rooftops and such was big at this time with the "Bourne" trilogy and the early Daniel Craig-led James Bond pictures that also started stealing from "Bourne." So in "Fast and Furious," of course we first see Walker chasing a perp through a building and some rooftops.

At the very least, Diesel and Walker still work well off each other, even though their characters' dynamic is understandably strained at first due to Brian outing himself as a cop in the first movie. They still get more to do then most of the women of the film, since Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Dom's wife, dies after the first 15 minutes in order for Dom to be motivated to take down the bad guys. Rodriguez was a strong element of the first film, and seeing her come back here only to get tossed in a fridge in the first act is incredibly frustrating. No wonder her death was retconned soon after and she returned to the series.

Mia (Jordana Brewster), Dom's sister/Brian's love interest, isn't handled much better here. She justifiably calls Brian out at the beginning for his actions in the first movie (he slept with her while he was an undercover cop and generally didn't much about who he hurt) and then later, they're suddenly reconciled and have sex while Dom is apparently in the next room over?!? Ugh, I've already spent too much time talking about this one. Despite my complaints, the overall package here is more boring than aggressively awful. This is also the only entry to not feature a rapper in at least make a cameo role, and this is easily the worst one, so those two things must somehow be connected.

9. "Fast X" (2023, Dir. Louis Leterrier)

I feel sort of bad for ranking the latest effort from this franchise so low, but it can't helped. It's still a good time, but this is the worst written "Fast & Furious" movie yet. Granted, no one in their right mind could go walk into these one of these flicks and expect a character-driven deep dive into the human condition. It's like going to Home Depot and complaining that you didn't get a full meal. It's just not what you're there for. The inane plotting is part and parcel with the "Fast" brand, but this film is so overstuffed with character and plot points and the action is largely so repetitive that the excess starts to override the fun still present in the series.

"Fast X" is reportedly intended to be the first installment of a two-parter to wrap up this series - with the rumored possibility of it ballooning into a trilogy. It's obvious this was not meant to be a standalone story, not only because it ends on a first-for-the-series unresolved cliffhanger but because this thing cannot balance all of its various plot threads. Due to the machinations of Dante (Jason Momoa), the never-before-mentioned son of the drug lord from "Fast Five," different members of Dom's crew and family members are separated, with some not getting enough time to develop and some plotlines baring scenes that just refuse to end.

For an example of the latter, there is a scene where some of the crew members are in London to try to get supplies from a black market dealer played by Pete Davidson for some reason. Tyrese Gibson's Roman and Ludacris' Tej get in a fight during while in the dealer's shop, and the scene refuses to end. There is a scene where Letty is trapped in a secret government black ops site with the villain Cipher (Charlize Theron). Cipher says she has a plan to get out of there and it seems like Letty is going to reluctantly team up with her to get of there, but then Letty attacks her and then they get into a (admittedly well-choregraphed) prolonged fight. And then when Letty realizes they are in Antarctica, she then agrees to go along with Cipher's plan. So Letty was going to go along with the plan the first time, then she and Cipher and then Letty goes along with the plan anyway! It feels like padding with some cool punches thrown in.

And then the movie doesn't cut back to them until a scene arrives once the movie is over and the credits have rolled. A submarine pops up and Gisele, played by Gal Gadot, is revealed to be alive after seemingly dying in "Fast Six" - and we'll get to that in a moment. Because the movie is simply too bloated with many plotlines and players running around, the stories being told suffer as a result.

All of that would be more excusable for a "Fast & Furious" flick if the action was up to its usual standards, but even that zaniness is starting to be hurt by diminishing returns. The massive bomb rolling around in Rome but it feels a bit reminiscent of "Fast Five" where a giant vault safe being carried by cars rips through Rio. Dante even has a line later about the bomb being his homage to the safe. There is a later scene on a bridge where Dante it is the exact same bridge where his dad was killed. I know it's supposed to be Dante referencing what happened to his dad as he tries to make Dom and company suffer, but after the action was getting bigger and wackier in the previous movies, some of the action here seems too self-referential and safe by this franchise's standards.

It's also difficult to feel any tension or stakes when characters keep jumping out the grave. Letty apparently died in the fourth film and she was revealed in "Fast Five"'s post-credits scene to still be alive, so a lot of the sixth film focuses on Dom reconnecting with Letty despite her having amnesia. Han, played by the awesome Sang Kung, died in a seemingly accidental car crash in "Tokyo Drift" while he was trying to get away from goons and then it was revealed in the post-credits scene of "Fast Six" that Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw ran into Han on purpose and caused his death. Then "F9" wipes that way, showing that Han's death was faked and he was doing a mission for government agent Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell).

Then Gal Gadot's Gisele apparently climbs out of that submarine at the very end of this movie. People had assumed for years that Gadot would make her way into these movies again since she wasn't a big name when her character originally died and is now famous as Wonder Woman. After Han came back, it was only a matter of time until Gisele followed. But this now the third time the series has pulled out the "Get Out of Death Free" card. These characters are usually so impervious to real injury that it's pointed out a few times in the eighth film, and now it is abundantly clear these characters can even recover from death A-OK. So when John Cena's Jakob, Dom's brother, seemingly perishes in "Fast X" it doesn't have as nearly as much of an impact as the movie wants it to, because it's entirely possible that he could show up in the 11th movie as a cyborg or something. "Fast X" is still entertaining, but it's overly long and hindered by its own tropes.

8. "The Fate of the Furious" (2017, Dir. F. Gary Gray)

This eighth entry in the series and "Fast X" were neck-and-neck for this spot on the list, but this one edged out the most recent film in a photo finish. "Straight Outta Compton" filmmaker F. Gary Gray's effort is two hours of nonsense, but its set pieces and plot contrivances are so outlandish that you can actually roll with how ridiculous it is, as long you turn your brain off at the door. For instance, when the bad guys have coerced Dom into a plan to steal a nuclear football from the Russian Minster of Defense in a limo in New York City (just go with it), the villains remotely hijack every car in the area in order to make it easier for Dom to swoop in. When a squadron of cop cars arrive in an attempt to quell the chaos, what do the villains do? They make the vehicles in the stories-high parking garages above the cop cars dive onto the NYC streets, creating a sea of CGI fire and twisted metal. It's dumb, but it's creatively dumb and an undoubtedly memorable scene.

The creativity in the action sequences elevated this one for me. The series understands by this point that it has long abandoned the real world and, as far as the action is concerned, it is operating on the same logic and reasoning as a Bug Bunny cartoon. If they're not going to even pretend to be bound by physics and the real world, they might as well go big with it. "Fate of the Furious" understands they need to up the ante of insanity, and they even throw in new locations for the franchise to help things interesting, like a frozen Russian wasteland for the climax.

Too bad the antagonist Cypher, played by Charlize Theron, isn't nearly as fun. Rocking a set of dreadlocks that look like they were improvised by someone's stoned friend at an EDM festival, we learn almost nothing about why she wants to plunge the world into chaos beyond a couple vague lines about holding people accountable.

Theron is an Oscar winner for a reason, but she's not a miracle worker. Even if she can't make this paper-thin antagonist interesting or amusing here - although those terrible dreads are at least kind of funny. Also worth noting that for a series that's supposed to be about family, most of the other characters do not seem upset that Dom, the head of their found family, has seemingly betrayed them, as they continue to crack wise like nothing happened.

Also, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Elsa Patasky's Elena, Dom's former lover who allowed Dom to leave her in the sixth movie once he found out Letty is still alive. After being in "Furious 7" for a couple scenes, she is held captive by Cipher in "The Fate of the Furious" and reveals to Dom that she had his child, who was captured with her. After telling Dom she found out she was pregnant right after Dom went looking for Letty, she gets killed off. I know this franchise has a lot of fairly one-dimensional women characters, but this was a new low. I could honestly write another article based on how poorly this franchise this one character, but we don't have time to get into that here.

7. "F9: The Fast Saga" (2021, Dir. Justin Lin)

Let's just address the complaint people have had about this movie since the first trailer came out: It is beyond stupid that Dom, a character famously obsessed with family, secretly had a little brother, Jacob (Jakob Cena), now a superspy assassin, who was never mentioned or even hinted at before the ninth movie. This plot point is when the filmmakers stopped trying to pretend that they weren't making it up as they go along. To be fair, it is absolutely a story beat a series would resort to in order to wring out some dramatic tension from a franchise with nine main entries. Plus, they've already used the other classic soap tropes of someone having amnesia and characters coming back from the dead (twice at this point, but Gisele now makes three!), why not use the mysterious never-before-seen sibling?

Despite that, Cena is a solid addition to the cast and a believable threat to the team. Technically the real main villain is Otto (Thue Ersted Rasmussen), the bratty manchild son of a dictator and Jacob's financier, but the movie never bothers to actually make you intimidated by him or take him seriously and you probably barely remember him if you've seen the movie. So Cena is basically the main threat until his heel turn after Otto betrays him.

Jakob also leads to some concepts that are at least interesting even though they are handled with the franchise's signature ham-fisted style. Dom's fixation on family is confronted through a little brother he discarded, plus it is revealed that the race crash that killed Dom's dad, who he has idolized throughout the series, was actually in deep debt that inadvertently lead to his death. That said, I'm not expecting Skakespare amid all the explosions and these story beats are handed well enough.

The plot is standard for a late-period "Fast " movie, with a terrorist after some dangerous McGuffin that the crew is trying to find first. But again, if you're actually trying to watch one of these movies for the plot, what are you even doing with your life? And at least Justin Lin is behind the camera on again, so the rampant lunacy on screen is shot well. Also, if the new Torretto sibling materializing out of thin air wasn't enough to convince this franchise is actively in a game of chicken with its audience and moviegoers in general to see how much insanity they will accept, Tej and Roman GO TO SPACE.

This billion-dollar franchise took the memes about these movies eventually heading to space and made them a reality. There is no point in denying how brainless all of this is, but I guarantee other recent dumb action flicks don't have action that looks so good or directed so crisply. On a completely different subject, one character moment that I actually enjoyed was team hacker Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) admitting she doesn't know to drive. You could argue it's a tad sexist, but an ultra computer-focused person who lived in a big city like London not having car experience makes sense.

6. "The Fast and the Furious" (2001, Dir. Rob Cohen)

For a franchise that uses the word "family" so frequently that it has become the stuff of hilarious legend on the internet, I was shocked that the word is not uttered in the first entry until over an hour in! And it's not even Dom or one of the other main characters who says it! This is like the fun-dumb movie equivalent of finding out Santa Claus isn't real. Anyway, the word is first said by an LAPD official played by the great character actor Ted Levine when he's basically telling Brian he needs to choose between the law and Dom and company. The idea of being there for your family, biological or found, is definitely present in the first film, but the scripts don't start hammering the word into your brain every five seconds until the second half of the series. Hell, Vin Diesel doesn't even say it at any point in the first film!

That fact was one of many things about "The Fast and the Furious" that might be surprising if you, like me, had never seen any of these movies before or only knew them as the ludicrous memefest they are today. While there are still slick stunt driving moments and car crashes and other stunts no normal people could possibly survive, this first film is a much more lowkey affair overall. Instead of the usual world-ending stakes of the later movies, the loot Dom and his crew steal is, hilariously, truckloads of combination TV/DVD players. The story focuses on Brian going undercover in the world of underground street racing and fitting in with racer Dom and his group in order to find out who has been hijacking these trucks, only for Brian to be taken aback to discover it was Dom and his group all along.

Since Brian is trying to get to know these people, we spend a decent amount of downtime with these characters as they simply talk to each other, despite some really weird dialogue here and there. Chill, semi-emotional chats may not sound like much to write home about, but when you consider that most of the conversations later in this series will consist mainly of badasses threatening each other, exposition about a mission, a series of quips or talks over a dinner table about how gosh darn great family is, these early exchanges with Brian and Dom or Mia are some of the most genuine interactions in this franchise.

The movie is basically 1991 action picture "Point Break," with worst direction, with the simply competent direction of Rob Cohen in the place of the masterful Kathryn Bigelow. Walker and Diesel, in their breakout roles, are charismatic enough to carry the movie to the finish line, even though, honestly, both are fairly stilted at times, although that adds to the charm. I also love the moment where Dom breaks up a fight between Brian and Vince (Matt Schulze), one of Dom's crew members. Walker half-yells, "He was in my face, man!" and Diesel, as monotone as he could muster at the time, responds with "I'm in your face."

That scene encapsulates how I feel about the movie overall: It was goofy, but I had a good time. I can definitely see why everyone loved this movie when I was nine years old. Frantic action, machismo oozing off every frame, dialogue spoken by grown men that sounds like stuff little kids would think sounds cool, rivals becoming friends in minutes, more shots of ladies' midriffs than an early 2000s 50 Cent video - it's the filmed version of what 13-year-old boys think adulthood is like. Couldn't help but have a good time.

5. "2 Fast 2 Furious" (2003, Dir. John Singleton)

"2 Fast 2 Furious" is what happens when you give of these "Fast" movies to a director with style. The sequel, directed by the late, great John Singleton, has better action, decent CGI for the time and smoother camera movements for the car scenes. Hell, even the bright neon cars against the dark LA streets make the sequel more visually distinctive than the first. This is also the only film is the main series to have Vin Diesel, at all, though, and I actually found myself missing him a little. The dynamic of Brian and Dom from the first movie, where they are constantly one-upping each other even though have respect for each other, is better than the central pairing here of Brian and Roman, Brian's childhood best friend.

They are estranged at first because Roman was previously arrested for stealing cars and blamed Brian, who was a cop at the time but apparently didn't know about Rome getting busted. From Roman's perspective, I can see why he would be upset that his cop friend didn't help him, but the conflict between them is undercooked at best. It also never seems like Brian is taking Roman seriously, so they don't feel like they are on equal footing Maybe it's because Gibson's character just naturally cracks more jokes, but the dynamic feels off.

Still, the plot is fairly standard take-down-the-the drug-lord fare, but the story has a tighter script this time around with some funny moments, more courtesy of Gibson, without the quips overwhelming the rest of the film. The aforementioned drug lord, Carter Verone (Cole Hauser), is probably the best villain of the original three films. You really do get the sense he could snap at any time and the moment where he tortures a cop with a rat, a bucket and a blowtorch to a coerce a detective into doing what he wants is both memorable and relatively chilling for a PG-13 movie. The movie is fairly paint by numbers but it has a a lot of elements, including Ludacris' Tej, that would become staple of the series. That said, anyone who has been subjected to hearing Paul Walker say the word "Cuh" in this movie should be entitled to compensation.

4. "Fast Six" (2013, Dir. Justin Lin)

The sixth chapter of this saga is basically where these movies basically become modern-day superhero pictures. The craziness starts to kick into gear with "Fast Five," but that is still mostly an action-heavy heist movie with an utterly bonkers climax. "Fast Six" though, is when Dom and company basically become The Avengers. Their transition from street carjackers to invincible champions of good starts to become obvious here. Badass Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) is even called The Hulk in one scene. They aren't out to steal anything for themselves anymore and although they are still wanted outlaws at the start of the film, they're not really criminals from here on out in this series unless they are coerced or set up. This is the start of a trend for the next few films where the gang has been tasked to recover a dangerous gizmo that could topple governments - in this case, the Nightshade device.

Another element from Marvel and other modern superhero projects that the 'Fast" catalogue adopts from this point forward is going from characters actors to using decently well-known actors or genuine movie stars as their villains, starting with Owen Shaw, portrayed by the underrated Luke Evans. Turns out Shaw's team includes Letty, who apparently got better after seemingly dying in the fourth film - as revealed in a post-credits scene for "Fast Five" - and is an amnesiac. This was the first time the franchise would revive a seemingly dead main player but it would be far from the last. The "Fast" flicks have since returned to this trope, but Letty's reintroduction is welcome here.

Michelle Rodgriguez beating the crap out of people is always a plus and Dom's attempts at wooing her back are surprisingly heartfelt, like a sequence where Dom recounts how she gained various scars on her body. Vin Diesel is a not a guy that people bring up often when discussing the best actors of certain generations, but he is sincere and vulnerable here in ways you see bits of the first film and then rarely see again in most of his filmography, especially the action pictures. It was also a bummer to lose pre-Wonder Woman Gal Gadot when her character apparently perished, especially because that prompted Han to travel to Japan so he could meet his demise in "Tokyo Drift," even if those developments have now been retconned.

3. "Furious 7" (2015, James Wan)

Up until recently, "Fast Six" was the only one of these blockbusters that I had seen. So when mid-credits scene showed Han apparently get killed in a car crash, I was confused as hell and had no idea this was supposed to be a scene from "Tokyo Drift." But when Jason freaking Shatham sauntered out of the car that hit Han and said "Dominic Toretto? You don't know me. You're about to" right before Han's car into erupted into flames, even I knew shit was about to go down.

"Furious 7" pays off that tease. Statham is Deckard Show, Owen's sibling out for vengeance after his brother was put in a coma due to the events of the previous installment. The opening fight between Deckard and Hobbs is probably the best hand-to-hand fight scene of the series so far, fast-paced and brutal without cutting to a new shot every millisecond, ala a Marvel movie. You definitely believe Deckard Shaw is a convincing menace to our heroes.

He's one of two main villains here, since Djimon Hounsou plays a terrorist searching for the latest McGuffin, even though he only gets a handful of lines. I also don't believe he ever comes into close contact with the protagonists face-to-face. Wasting a two-time Oscar-nominee like Hounsou like this should be considered a jailable offense.

Director James Wan, a newcomer to the franchise who cut his teeth on horror projects like the first "Saw" movie and "The Conjuring," capably picks up the baton from Justin Lin. My only quibble for the direction and visuals is a brief shot where a police officer is supposed to be flipped but you can clearly tell it's a dummy or some sort due to the stiffness of the legs, but that is a small one-second blip. The action on hand boasts all the wanton destruction you've come to expect from this series and uses the different locations the team jets off to its advantage, like a scene set in a tower in Abu Dhabi where Brian hops in an extremely rare car owned by a prince and essentially launches the car from to one tower to another. "Furious 7," despite the name, also delivers the most emotional sequences of the franchise, largely due to circumstances out of the filmmakers' control.

After franchise co-star Paul Walker died in November 2013, there was a flood of speculation about how the series would address his character, Brian O'Connor. New scenes were written to retire the Brian character and Walker's likeness was recreated through visual effects and using Walker's brothers, Cody and Caleb, as stand-ins. The character's the exit is both classy and appropriate for the story the films had been telling. After Brian reconciles with Mia in the fourth film, he learns she is pregnant in "Fast Five." In a pitch-perfect scene from Walker, Brian admits to Dom he barely knew his father and quietly expresses concern about doing the same to his child.

We start to see him change from the reckless jerk who had moment of selfness in the past films - even though the fourth film is somehow the only one to call the character out on this - to a passionate family man who loves his wife and son. In the seventh entry, Deckard bombs Brian and Mia's house. Although his family isn't harmed, he resolves to take down Shaw with the rest of Dom's crew. Once Mia tells right him before the big showdown that they are going to have another kid, Brian swears to focus on his family at home. Once the dust settles and Deckard is defeated, the final sequence features clips of Walker from the prior films while we hear the Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth song "See You Again,", which was created as a tribute to Walker. Dom and Brian meet in their separate vehicles just before a crossroads. They share a brief exchange but going off in separate directions.

It goes without saying that is the most emotionally effecting sequence of the series. It's a beautiful, heartrending tribute to Walker and honestly, you probably could have ended the series right there. But then "Furious 7" grossed over a billion dollars, so that was never going to happen. The later films establish that Brian is still around and hangs out with the crew but does not participate in missions. The ninth and tenth movies both have scenes with all of the characters having dinner, with a seat left empty for the Brian character, with Dom saying in the ninth film that Brian will be there in a minute.

Sure, having the character always be just off-screen is weird when you're just watching the movies. But the audience members who adore these films and spent years with this character know why they don't see him anymore and the filmmakers know that they know. So the character is still mentioned occasionally, and they don't push it. The send-off for the character and Walker in the seventh entry of the series that made him a star is respectful and genuinely impactful.

2. "Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift" (2006, Dir. Justin Lin)

When is a "Fast & Furious" movie not a "Fast & Furious" movie?

"Tokyo Drift" is a strange beast. All of the basic hallmarks of any movie bearing the franchise's name are accounted for: You get street races, a bunch of likeable punks who form a bond, some criminal dealings and a ton of close-ups of both cars and women's butts. It's canon to the rest of the series and is not considered a spin-off, but it feels like it's own movie in a lot of ways. The film largely takes place in an entirely new city, follows new leads and one of the previous characters doesn't show up until the final scene of the film. It is also, strangely, the only entry that centers on street racing, even though the characters in the first two films took part in street races and races are shoehorned into every subsequent film.

But in a franchise that tends to bleed together when viewed in quick succession, "Tokyo Drift" offers an experience that stands out from the pack. Justin Lin, in his first foray in the series before setting the tone for the rest of the series, directs this basic-ass coming of age story like his life depends on it. He tells this tale with a confident visual style, from sequences of cars ripping through rain-stained Tokyo streets to a memorable shot of bunch of security camera monitoring different parts of the high school our main character Sean (Lucas Black) attends in the beginning.

The other element that takes this film to another level is Sung Kang's Han. Kang previously played Han in Lin's 2002 feature "Better Luck Tomorrow" before he was moved over to "Tokyo Drift," which makes that movie a part of the "Fast" series' continuity. Kang's performance and the way the character is written here - screenwriter Chris Morgan went on to write the bulk of the "Fast" films - gives you the impression that Han had lived his own life before the events of "Drift." Han already feels fully formed and Kang embodies him with an effortless coolness. It is easily the best performance in the series. This character is so awesome that even though he "dies" in the film, the series bends over backward to justify bringing him back by setting the fourth through sixth films before this one and then retcons his death due to fan demand and says he never actually died and he was on a super-secret spy mission. The only issue is that while Han is amazing, it's hard to see why he goes out of his way to help Sean.

Sean, like most "Fast" protagonists, is not a terribly deep or interesting character, but Back makes him likeable enough for the audience to generally want to make sure it makes it through OK. The other actors also acquit themselves well here. Out of all of the obligatory rapper appearances in the original trilogy, with Ja Rule's weird cameo in the first film and Ludacris as Tej in the second - because Ja Rule turned down appearing in the sequel due to apparently making a solemn vow in 2002 to never make a good decision again - it is actually Shad Moss, formerly known as Bow Wow, who handles himself the best.

Ludacris obviously had a lot more staying power, but of the three, Moss comes off the most of as an actor simply playing a role, rather than a rapper trying out other media. Which makes sense, considering Moss' acting experiences earlier in his career.

Although "Tokyo Drift" boasts the lowest stakes of the series and really just follows Sean trying to get better at drifting without real urgency for most of its running time, the emotional moments hit as he learns to be more responsible and handle himself and the story is confidently and charmingly told. It's probably my favorite of the series, but there is one film that is undeniably the best of the series.

1. "Fast Five" (2011, Dir. Justin Lin)

While making this ranking, I was tempted to drop a hot take and put "Tokyo Drift" at number one, but I couldn't do it. I feel like most "Fast" franchise fans knew what was going to top the list, as I understand this film is almost universally considered to be the best. There is a good reason for that, though. "Fast Five" is the "The Empire Strikes Back" of the "Fast & Furious" universe: It is the perfect blend of everything that worked before while combining enough fantastic new elements to form the best distillation of what this franchise does best.

The heist elements in most of the prior films (again, except "Tokyo Drift)" are still intact here, but this is when the series truly begins to go from heist movies with racing elements to centering on a team of badass superspies. The way the action is handled here makes that transition credible, though.

Director Justin Lin, back for his third and best go at the franchise, emphasizes practical effects and stunts in a way that this franchise and other later action film series in general have not managed to top. With the exception of a bizarre moment where it's hard to tell whether three grenades were by thrown at Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs or if the film cut to the same grenade being thrown three times, the action is clean and and easy to make out.

Some of these sequences are truly fantastic, such as a moment where Dom is trying to get away from Hobbs and his DSS agents in Brazil, so he's jumping from roof to roof in this cluster of buildings. Dom makes a flying leap to drop down to to a lower building so you assume he's from home free, only for Hobbs to jump through a window and meet him on the same roof. Quite frankly, this shit is awesome. .

Johnson is a stellar addition to this cast, and having an action star join your franchise when it's starting to feature a helluva lot more bullets and explosions is a natural next step. His sheer charisma and imposing physicality do wonder for a role that isn't much on paper. The bananas tough-guy lines returning writer Chris Morgan supplies him with are also perfect. Hobbs tells one of his agents he wants intel on drug kingpin Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), the film's main bad guy. Hobbs tells the agent, 'When he goes to the john, i want to know how many times he shakes it." I guarantee you no actual human being had ever uttered that sentence in real life before Morgan came up with it, but it completely matches with the heightened macho tone of the film.

After having Diesel and Walker come back for "Fast and Furious" and having Rodriguez and Kang return for the first 15 minutes of that film, "Fast Five" goes all in and calls in a cavalcade of familiar faces, bringing back Han, Gal Gadot's Gisele and comic duo Leo (Tego Calderon) and Santos (Don Omar), also from that fourth film and Tej and Roman from "2 Fast 2 Furious." They bring more to the proceedings than nostalgia-bait for fans, though.

Some of the highpoints of the film come from simply watching these actors bounce off of each other with funny dialogue. It's also worth noting that most multi-million dollar studio films at the time just did have casts with this level of diversity either and the films also start to show off various international locations and songs in different languages by this point at the series.

"Fast Five" also isn't quite as absurd as its follow-ups, but the absurdity truly starts to kick off here, with a climax that features the crew carrying Reyes' giant personal vault safe with nothing but their cars, some heavy-duty cables and a dream as the vault tears through downtown Rio. It's a sublimely insane set piece that the films have been trying to top in ridiculousness ever since, but this is probably the best outlandish climax this series has yet produced. This is the gold standard for this series and I don't see that changing any time soon.

So there you have it, my ranking of the main installments from this kooky and incredibly fun series. I have come to learn to love these movies over the last few weeks. Either that or the Stockholm Syndrome really has set in. Either way, I think we can agree it's about family. What's your favorite of the "Fast & Furious" franchise? Which is your least favorite? What did you think of "Fast X?" What rankings did you agree or disagree with? Let me know on Twitter@KellyRocheleau!

(Special thanks to my friend Bryce Huffman, a big "Fast & Furious" series fan who has let me rant about this franchise with him for the last few weeks.)