First 'Loki' episode: So far, so good; Thoughts, predictions and more

The more likely answer is that the TVA itself is involved. This would track with a running theme in the MCU where nearly every institution or organization is extremely corrupt at worst or deeply flawed at best. The first film, "Iron Man," showed that Tony Stark's own company was funding terrorists without his knowledge. The government was a major threat in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Falcon and the Winter Soldier." The vice president was involved in a global conspiracy in "Iron Man 3." The U.S. military wanted to nuke New York to wipe out the Chituari in "The Avengers." The head of SWORD turned out to be a bad guy in "WandaVision." It was revealed that Odin becoming king of Asgard was preceded by rivers of blood. in "Thor: Ragnarok." The Wakanda government's isolationist policies were a central theme in "Black Panther." The Kree were terrorizing peaceful Skrulls in "Captain Marvel." Even SHIELD turned out to be run by super Nazis in "Winter Soldier." The list goes on and on. Why would the TVA, a bureaucracy so incredible that it renders the Infinity Stones useless, be any different?