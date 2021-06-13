First 'Loki' episode: So far, so good; Thoughts, predictions and more

*Major spoilers for Glorious purpose," the first episode of "Loki," now streaming on Disney+. You've been warned. *
It's tempting to argue that that the "Loki" TV show justifies its existence through the image of the god of mischief's lips flapping in slow-motion as he reels from getting walloped in the face.
That moment, when Tom Hiddleston's devious deity is attacked at 1/16th speed by a literal time cop, makes for a memorable image early on in Marvel's latest TV show for Disney+.
Moments like this, plus the premise of the Loki from the first "Avengers" film using the Tesseract to escape from that era due to time travel shenanigans in "Avengers: Endgame" only to be captured by the all-powerful Time Variance Authority, help the show make a case for itself.
Truthfully, Loki already had a satisfying arc arc in the films, and he didn't need a TV series. He went from a preening dickhead in the first "Thor" to a preening dickhead who was learning to kind-of sort-of openly care about things by the time he was killed by Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War." You had a strong point A to point B as a character. But since the House of Mouse is on a quest to make enough money to create three islands made of solid gold as opposed to just two like some peasant, it makes perfect business sense for a popular fan-favorite like Loki to get his own show.
Luckily, the first episode shows promise. While it doesn't completely dispel any notions that this series is a cash-in on a popular character, putting Loki under the thumb of TVA was a smart move, since it forces the character into a different kind of scenario. In his prior Marvel Cinematic universe appearances, there was someone for him to manipulate and betray. Here, no one is putting up with his nonsense or even finds him to be particularly threatening. He isn't able to talk his way out of this situation.
This Loki, who is considered a "variant" because he made a choice he wasn't supposed to make, is almost wiped out of existence by a judge TVA shortly after getting there, and he is only spared because an investigator with the organization, Mobius (Owen Wilson) thinks he could be useful. Even when he does escape briefly TVA personnel, he promptly becomes so despondent upon learning what his fate is supposed to be that he gives up.
This is largely new territory for Loki. He has been defeated before (and killed in one instance), but more often that not, there is an angle for him to play. He spent a fair chunk of the first "Avengers" movie in a cell, but even then he often seemed like he had the upper hand, because getting captured was a part of his plan.
Of course, that just makes it all the more satisfying when his machinations fail and he gets his comeuppance, reducing him to the whimpering, petulant child he truly is. Take the iconic "Puny God" scene from the first 'Avengers," for instance, where the Hulk tosses the Asgardian deity around like a ragdoll. The first episode of "Loki" is filled with scenes reminiscent of that, where he's getting beaten, demeaned and scared.
Knowing the character's backstory and past horrible deeds, none of the things that happen to him feel like they're going too far as he is constantly reminded that he is not the cosmic terror he tries convince himself that he is. Putting the character in a new environment where he's thrust into these situations without much wiggle room showed some new emotional territory for him, like the terror he displays when a fellow "variant" is vaporized for not having his ticket or his despair when he learns what his future is meant to hold.
The performances are strong as well. Hiddleston still makes Loki's snide remarks sing in the role he's commanded for a decade now. His devilish eyes and Cheshire Cat grin convey such menace, when he can still get pathetic when the time his right. Look no further than when Loki is able to look at the highlight reel of his life by himself and witness the death of his adopted mother Frigga in "Thor: The Dark World" and his own death at the massive purple hand of Thanos in "Infinity War." The unflattering, contorting facial expressions Hiddleston imbues Loki with here convey not only the struggle of confronting your own death, but also communicate that that he has rarely allowed himself to be vulnerable and cry. Which makes sense for a would-be despot.
Wilson is also fine here — he didn't go beyond anything we've seen from him before, but it's also the first episode — and he has a strong rapport with Hiddleston. Shouts out "Lovecraft Country" Wunmi Mosaku and Eugene Cordero as Hunter B-15, the TVA member who put the 1/16th speed whooping on Loki, and office drone Casey, respectively.
The episode, obviously, leaves us with a big revelation. Mobius tells Loki that the variant he looking for that is killing the Minutemen, the AVA's time cops, is him — presumably a different version of Loki. We then see a shadowy figure a bunch of Minutemen on fire. We can assume this is a Loki, but it's interesting that we don't see a face. There have been many different versions of Loki over the years, and a different Loki being behind all these murders could be revealed in a later installment. Richard E. Grant is set to be in the show and he would be a perfect old Loki. If a Loki really is behind all of this.
But even if an alternate Loki is hopping from period to period, is someone else pulling the strings? The last two Marvel shows had (fairly obvious) surprise villains who appeared to be helping the heroes but were actually manipulating events behind the scenes. with Agatha in "WandaVision" and Sharon Carter in "Captain Falcon and the Winter Soldier."
Would Marvel go back to that well for the third time in a row? I sure hope not and it's unlikely. But if they do, would it be Mobius? Having a TVA employee who is already hostile to Loki, such has Hunter B-15 or Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) be the big bad seems too easy. Mobius has served as a therapist of sorts to Loki so far, which has been beneficial for me. It would be more impactful if he was involved in the killings, but at this pint, it doesn't seem like that would make a lick of sense.
The more likely answer is that the TVA itself is involved. This would track with a running theme in the MCU where nearly every institution or organization is extremely corrupt at worst or deeply flawed at best. The first film, "Iron Man," showed that Tony Stark's own company was funding terrorists without his knowledge. The government was a major threat in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Falcon and the Winter Soldier." The vice president was involved in a global conspiracy in "Iron Man 3." The U.S. military wanted to nuke New York to wipe out the Chituari in "The Avengers." The head of SWORD turned out to be a bad guy in "WandaVision." It was revealed that Odin becoming king of Asgard was preceded by rivers of blood. in "Thor: Ragnarok." The Wakanda government's isolationist policies were a central theme in "Black Panther." The Kree were terrorizing peaceful Skrulls in "Captain Marvel." Even SHIELD turned out to be run by super Nazis in "Winter Soldier." The list goes on and on. Why would the TVA, a bureaucracy so incredible that it renders the Infinity Stones useless, be any different?
Some fans online are also convinced that the time-traveling villain Kang the Conqueror is one of the Time Keepers who created the TVA, with some saying one of the Time Keepers in the first episode's animated sequence looks like Jonathan Majors, who is playing Kang in the next "Ant-Man" movie. I wouldn't be surprised Kang is indeed behind the TVA, but it seems a little early to show him on screen much, considering his big screen debut isn't set to hit theaters for a while.
