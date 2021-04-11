'Godzilla vs. Kong' and the problem giant monster movies face

Again, even though Kong's not really an active participant in a lot of his own story, he's treated more like an actual character than Godzilla is, and he even sort of gets an arc. At the beginning of the film, Kong, the last of his kind, is stuck in a facility with a weird semi-real simulation of Skull island to keep him away from Godzilla, because it's believed they'll come after each other to prove their dominance (even they've both been on this planet for years now, but only now is there a conflict between them because the movie needs there to be one). The human scientists, who say Godzilla and Kong's ancestors clashed eons ago, talk about finding a home for Kong, which he finds in Hollow Earth. The deaf orphan Jia (Kaylee Hottle) is even able to convince Kong to go into Hollow Earth because he might be able find more apes like him there. While there he finds some odd cave/temple where he finds an axe created by Kong's ancestors that was apparently made from the fin of one of Godzilla's ancestors. It's all very vague, but he accepts this call to action to take on Godzilla just as their ancestors did. By the end, Kong has found his new home at Hollow Earth, even though it's unclear why he couldn't remain on Skull Island since he and Godzilla apparently came to an understanding by the end. Plus having Kong communicate with Jia was a brilliant way to create a tangible connection with him, even though I would have liked to have seen more of it.