'Hocus Pocus 2': Does the Disney sequel live up to the original?

*Spoilers ahead for "Hocus Pocus 2," now streaming on Disney+.*

One of the central rules of the universe is that damn every millennial you've ever met is obsessed with Disney's cult hit "Hocus Pocus."

Starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as witches killed centuries ago who return from the dead to wreak havoc on Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night, this 1993 comedy was a box office bomb when it originally came out, probably because some genius decided to release it IN JULY. The film later gained traction by getting played constantly on TV in a tradition that carries on today.

If you're reading this right now, there is a good chance that you, like me, watched this at least 70 times on the TV channel ABC Family, now called Freeform, back in the late '90s/early 2000s. Those of us who were kids with even a slight inclination towards the theatrical can probably now quote the entire thing as adults, or you at least know somebody who can. It was embraced by the LGBTQ+ and drag communities, and there is no such thing as a Spirit Halloween that isn't swimming in "Hocus Pocus" merchandise.

It's not hard to see why it gained a following. There is a family friendly breeziness to it combined with just enough of a edge, since it was the first Disney film where the word "virgin" was ever uttered and there are a couple more adult jokes that parents will get. Even though those innuendoes fly over most kids' heads - as was definitely the case for me at the time - they will still notice that their parents are laughing. "Hocus Pocus" is like the "Rocky Horror Picture Show' for Disney kids, since it's a silly, weird that performed poorly at first but later gained prominence through word-of-mouth and annual viewings around Halloween.

With the legacy and cultural impact of the original film firmly secured, "Hocus Pocus 2" has been released on Disney+ after years of rumors and wishful thinking that a sequel would eventually materialize. While any follow-up obviously won't be able to immediately live up to the nostalgia and fond associations people have for the original, the result is aggressively watchable, goofy fun that allows Midler, Najimy and Parker to show off their chemistry while expanding the characters in ways that are both effective and awkward. Bottom line, is "Hocus Pocus 2" a good movie? Not really, but it's enjoyable and will likely leave devotees of the first satisfied.

Let's just get this out of the way now: The OG "Hocus Pocus" is something of a holy text for millennials - and parents who watched it with them - and when you count all of the times I saw it when I was a kid and subsequent rematches as an adult when my family is over, the amount of times. I've put it on are in the double digits. But like the belated sequel, the first one is not a really good movie. And before you start lighting your torches, that doesn't mean that it doesn't have value, because it does. The source of its lasting appeal are the witchy Sanderson sisters, Midler's Winifred, Najimy's Mary and Parker's Sarah, getting into all manner of hijinks while dealing the 20th century and trying to find a way to live again, since the curse that brought them back only resurrects them for Halloween night only.

The absolute joy these three have while laying these roles is infectious, so the audience is having fun too. Midler, Najimy and Parker make these doofy witches likeable, even though they are, at the end of the day, trying to kill children by sucking out their souls in order to be younger and continue living after Halloween ends. But because these actresses truly embrace the silliness and the movie's overall goofy charm, we still want to see more of the witches even though they are monsters. Monsters that aren't all that threatening, but still monsters. The foolishness of the characters aside, this movie was probably one of kids' first exposures to female villains who just embraced their evilness and did what they wanted without shame.

During that era of family pictures, the most comparable woman baddie from that time is Ursula from "The Little Mermaid." Ursula is a better character than the Sandersons in terms of writing and presentation, but one advantage the sisters have is that they are in their movie a lot more than Ursula is in hers. This dastardly coven gets just as many scenes, if not more, than the three kid characters in the film who inadvertently revive and need to stop them. And even with comparable screen time, the witches are far more memorable and embody the movie's silly brand magic that has captured the hearts (and souls) of multiple generations. We're talking about a picture where witches from the 17th century hypnotize an auditorium full of people by crooning a modified version of "I Put a Spell on You," in an fantastic performance that is definitely stuck in your head right now. That's a 20th century song these crones shouldn't know, but by that point, if you're taking this ultra seriously, that's on you. The rest of us will be over here with the movie, having a good time. The sequel operates the same way.

"Hocus Pocus 2" director Anne Fletcher and screenwriter Jen D'Angelo were smart to let the witches be the focal point of the movie, since they are the reason anyone is watching this. They might not have quite the same amount of manic energy as before, but who still has that much step after 29 years? The trio of actresses are obviously having a ball reprising their parts and being around each other again. That said, some gags don't work by themselves, like when the Sanderson go into a Walgreen's because they've been convinced all of the beauty and 'age-defying" products are youth potions that already have the souls inside that will make them younger. Yet the main trio commits so hard to the silliness that unless you don't have a soul yourself, the scenes are made fun enough so that you roll with it. It was the same case with a couple sequences in the first one, but the original had funnier scenes overall. A lion's share of the best stuff in "Hocus Pocus 2" is mined out of Milder, Parker and Najimy's deliciously hammy over-the-top performances.

At one point the Sandersons strut into a Halloween carnival and beam with looks of utter delight on their faces when they spot two men bobbing for apples, because they think these guys are being publicly drowned. That in its self is already decently funny, but when the men shoot their heads up and one guy has an apple with his mouth, I assumed the sisters would then be disappointed because the men didn't die, but then Midler's Winifred says, with a gigawatt grin, "Perhaps they're going to roast him on a spit!"

Oddly enough, another decent gag is also related to apples. A worker at the carnival dressed as a stereotypical witch is trying to sell wrapped candied apples she declares are "poisoned apples." Winifred tilts her head as if she's disgusted on a professional level. She says to the woman, with bemused condescension as if she's a teacher dealing with a student who just isn't getting it, "Oh, thou must never announce that they are poisoned, sister." Winifred leans forward as if she's about to share a business secret. "No one will eat them if they think they're deadly," she says, before declares the woman to be an "amateur."

For all of the joy to be had with these three in the sequel, some choices made with them are more successful than others. The first 13 minutes of the movie is a flashback to when the Sandersons were teenagers, with a young Winifred (Taylor Paige Henderson) resisting being forced to get married to some schmuck by the hypocritical, controlling Reverend Trask (Tony Hale, in a double role both as this character and as the present-day mayor, Jefry Trask, who is still in a position of power in Salem but is kind and skittish). After the Reverend tries to get the townsfolk to take Winnie's sisters away from her for defying his authority, they venture to a forest where they know no one will follow them because there are supposed to be witches there.

The mysterious Mother Witch (Hannah Waddingham) gives Winnie the flesh-bound sentient spell book from the first movie and gets them on their way to becoming witches. So when they are resurrected in the present day and see a picture of the Mayor, they seek to kill him to get revenge on the Reverend's bloodline and use a forbidden spell to gain ultimate spell and take over Salem.

Reframing Winfred as a victim of puritanical patriarchal values makes a certain amount of sense due to the era the character was raised in, but giving the witches sympathetic backstories is odd considering that, again, they still intend to murder children. That was their goal in the first "Hocus Pocus," but it didn't bother anyone because the witches were fairly bumbling and goofy. Plus it's ultimately a Disney movie aimed at families, so you knew they were going to be vanquished in the end anyway. If the audience was fine with them being kid-killing sorceresses the first time, the sob story wasn't needed in the sequel. Still, giving them an added motive of revenge does stop the plot from becoming a total rehash of its beloved predecessor and fleshes out the witches, but the choice still feels a bit forced.

That said, the moment at the end after Winne uses the forbidden spell to gain ultimate power at the cost of losing what she values most as her sisters get turned to dust is, somewhat effective, even though that is also a tad contrived. She regrets her choice almost immediately and begs the movie's trio of teenage protagonists - more on them in a second - to help her be reunited with her sisters, since the main teenager turns out to be a witch. Winifred's speech about wanting her "beloved, infuriating sisters" back doesn't become overwhelmingly schmaltzy because A. Winifred's fondness for her sisters was always evident even in the first movie even though she would berate and boss them around and B. Bettle Midler is still a two-time Oscar nominated actress, so of course she can keep this material afloat.

If it seems weird that I'm just now mentioning the teenage heroes, there is a reason for that. Eventually-revealed witch Becca (Whitney Peak), pal Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) and their former best friend and the mayor's daughter, Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) just aren't that interesting. We learn Cassie's relationship with her old friends went sour after she started dating a guy. I know teenagers who are friends when they were younger do grow apart sometimes when they get into high school and the way handles that rift is fine, but it's hard to care about them and their drama in the midst of the magical zaniness unfolding. To be fair, the three younger leads in the first "Hocus Pocus" also just walking packages of 90s kid movies tropes, so both movies are on even ground in that respect.

The best non-mystical character in the movie is arguably Gilbert (Sam Richardson), who runs a magic shop that used to be the Sanderson's home. He tricks Becca and Izzy into using the Black Flame candle that summons the three witches, because it turns out he spotted them flying through the night sky in Halloween 1993 during the events of the first film, so he's been obsessed with bringing them them back ever since. Though that plot point does feel a little shoehorned and Gilbert is the real reason why most the film's event happen in the first place, Richardson is extremely likable and his comic timing benefits the character.

He ends up befriending Billy (played again by Doug Jones) Winnie's zombie "lover" from the first movie. Billy insists, though, that he only shared one kiss with Winnie and he hasn't actually her lover, but Winnie still killed him for getting with Sarah. Gilbert, who has been tasked by the witches to find the ingredients they need for the forbidden spell, tells BiIly he is trying to find a way to kill Winnie, so Billy helps him and they become bros. While it's a cute concept, the movie doesn't focus enough on their relationship, because Billy agrees to help Gilbert and then when we see them again, they're suddenly best friends. I honestly wish this dorky, scheming magician and this 17th century zombie man would have been the protagonists of the movie instead of the teens.

While the movie is still a goofy sequel, that is exactly what it needed to be, no more, no less. What do you think of "Hocus Pocus 2"? Was I too nice or too mean to the movie? Are you one of the five millennials who actually hasn't seen the original 'Hocus Pocus" yet? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau!