*The following contains spoilers for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." You've been warned. There are only spoilers for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1," Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "Avengers: Infinity War and "Avengers: Endgame.*

A little over a decade ago, even the most hardcore comic book nerd wouldn't have believed that the Guardians of the Galaxy would become a multimedia household name.

But here we are.

Before director and writer James Gunn's first "Guardians" film in 2014, this team of spacefaring adventurers were barely on anyone's radar, so obscure that they earned only a fairly small entry in Marvel Comics' character encyclopedias. The group debuted in the comics in the 70s, with an almost entirely different roster of characters than the movie's line-up. Different versions of the team made sporadic appearances in the following decades until they received a well-received comic series in the 2000s, written by Dan Adnett and Andy Lanning. That series lasted for around 20 issues and featured a team largely made up of characters who would become the Guardians in the movie.

After Disney and Marvel Studios announced at Comic Con 2012 that these guys would be getting their own movie, even I, a massive comic fan who had dreamed of seeing Marvel characters come to life on the big screen, thought that a "Guardians" feature wouldn't work. Cut to two years later and I, like the rest of the planet, fell in love with Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper and played in motion capture by Sean Gunn, James Gunn's brother), the walking tree Groot (Vin Diesel) who can only say the words "I am Groot," and the rest of the Guardians.

The original film managed to thread the needle of being both a crowd-pleasing hit and a personal story. It's obviously a part of a massive corporate machine, but Gunn took the structure of a superhero story romp and baked his own idiosyncrasies into it, creating a romp filled with lovable misfits dealing with their pasts and each other, with a n utterly kickass soundtrack. The second "Guardians" film retained most of that energy and even when these characters were drawn into "Avengers" movies and were dragged into a borderline cameo in "Thor: Love and Thunder," you just wanted to spend time with these kooks and oddballs.

Even now, in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Gunn's obvious love for these characters, their dynamics and the universe they inhabit shines just as brightly in his trilogy capper as it did in that first film. "Vol. 3," focuses on the Guardians' efforts to stop Rocket from dying after the anthropomorphic rodent is critically wounded, with the team stealing from The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), Rocket's sadistic creator, in order to save their friend.

How does the latest film hold up to its predecessors and the rest of the MCU as a whole, though? It's a solid entry in the Marvel canon and one of their better films in recent memory. Not only does it provide a strong balance between comedic moments and emotional beats, but it blessedly holds back from trying to set up a million other spin-offs like Marvel Entertainment's normal output. Instead, the focus is on thoughtfully wrapping up the arcs of many of these characters. These characters are still put to good use under Gunns's off-beat sensibilities. Still, the stories of a couple of characters are not given the same level of care, the third act gets a bit clunky and some of the gags go on too long. Nevertheless, with this film set to be Gunn's last foray into the Marvel universe for the foreseeable future now that he is co-running DC Studios over at Warner Bros, the emotional tales of these intergalactic outlaws have been wrapped with a satisfying sense of finality. This CGI raccoon will get you all up in your feelings, damnit!

Even though the film has set off waterworks for teary-eyed moviegoers all over the world, you'll likely still be impressed with the action and technical artistry. The special effects and visuals unquestionably tower above most of Marvel's entries over the last couple years. In stark contrast to the vast majority of other recent Marvel projects, which have been plagued by a fair amount of sloppy effects and reports of overworking VFX companies and demanding last-minute changes, the creatures and worlds on display here walk a fine line between looking just real enough without reaching uncanny valley territory.

Although I had fun with the goofy look of MODOK from the latest Ant-Man," rest assured there is nothing here that plummets to the depth of that (admittedly fun) abomination. The motion capture on Sean Gunn is so good that you can even read subtle facial tics on Rocket's face. I also don't recall any scenes being vastly underlit, which has been an infamous problem for other recent works under the Disney banner.

Even when characters are in darker lit places like prison cells, you can still make out the action. The High Evolutionary's giant space company Orgocorp, sustains a brightly lit but still appropriately sterile-looking atmosphere. And no conversation about the visuals in complete without mentioning a show stopping set piece in the climax where the camera weaves around a hallway as every member of the Guardians takes on The High Revolutionary's goons, all presented as one unbroken take. The heavy VFX-work makes something like this easier to achieve, but it's still a technical feat. This is the kind of high-budget, carefully choreographed action the MCU desperately needs more of.

Some people have complained the tone of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is too dark and depressive, but these films have never held back on more somber scenes amid the quips and the kickass soundtracks. The first film OPENS with the main character's mother dying of cancer before a spaceship separates him from his remaining family.

The second film features that same main character watching helplessly as his mentor and father figure freezes to death in the cold recesses of space in front of his eyes. The sense of finality hanging over the film and the focus on Rocket's feelings of isolation and heartbreaking backstory does make the proceedings a bit more intense overall than in the first two films, but the humor peppered throughout hits at just the right times.

A couple comedic routines could have been edited down, like some shenanigans with a car door and a bit that comes up a couple times where a guard captain played by Nathan Fillion complains about a co-worker he doesn't like, but the jokes are otherwise well-timed. Dave Baustista's overly literal Drax once again scores the most laughs, but unlike in "Vol. 2," there aren't an unrelenting series of weird quips about how unattractive Drax finds Mantis (Pom Klementieff) to be.

Beyond the humor, the movie's greatest strength lies in the interactions between these characters people around the world have adored for nearly a decade now, and their stories are handled well. After Rocket is critically wounded in the first act and the other Guardians try to save him, we see flashbacks to Rocket's utterly heartbreaking backstory. He was created by The High Evolutionary and was raised in squalor with some fellow experiments such as otter love interest Lylla (Linda Cardellini) and the adorable and terrifying rabbit creature Floor (Mikeala Hoover), all of whom are so utterly delightful that you just know they are going to die tragically. Seeing Rocket come to terms with what happened to him and devote himself to making sure it doesn't happen to any other creature is fantastic.

The arc of perpetual adult-sized 12-year-old Peter Quill Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) was also just about perfect. After getting kidnapped from Earth decades ago following his mother's passing without the knowledge of grandpa Jason (Gregg Henry), he is convinced to willingly return to Earth and reunite with Jason. Pratt has been great in his role, so if Quill does come back, as that "The Legendary Star-Lord will return" tease at the end indicates, could be interesting. Pratt's star power aside, I don't know if the character has enough to justify his own movie or TV, a Disney+ special or a part in the next "Avengers" could work. But realistically, he's probably getting his own big streaming series.

Own character less likely to get her own spin-off is Mantis, but her arc ends nicely here. She went from being a pushover in "Vol. 2" to being more assertive in the "Avengers" movies she appeared in to having more control in her friendship with Drax in the "Guardians" holiday special last year. In "Vol. 3," her love for her half-brother Quill and her friends is still apparent but Mantis wanting to go on her own to figure out who she is on her own terms makes perfect sense.

Karen Gillian's Nebula has never been the focus of any of the movies she has appeared in, but she has still developed throughout the series and overcome the massive trauma her father Thanos put her through. In a departure from the steel-hearted assassin we saw in the first film, here we see her go out of her way to help others. She immediately springs into action to save Rocket and she unleashes a cry of relief once she later learns that he is OK.

The film never explicitly calls it out, but it makes sense that Nebula, who had various body parts replaced with cybernetics by Thanos against her will, would feel a sense of kinship with Rocket, who was also experimented on and turned into a cyborg by The High Evolutionary. At one point when Nebula and the others are seeing recordings of Rocket's memories after Nebula has hacked into him, she remarks that Rocket's torture was even worse than what Thanos did to her. After seeing the pain Nebula was put through, if you don't get emotional seeing her declare at the end of the film that she is leaving the Guardians in order to take care of the people of Knowhere to be the protector she never had, then you're the one who is part robot.

The conclusions other characters get, though, don't feel as earned. Nebula asks Drax to stay on Knowhere with her so he can watch after the children they saved from The High Evolutionary. She tells Drax that he is not a destroyer, but a father. This is strong progression for the character on paper, since it ties back into the MCU Drax's backstory of being a husband and father whose father was killed by Ronan the Accuser, the main antagonist of the first "Guardians" film. But the execution is rushed, since we only first see Drax getting the captured children to laugh and calm them down enough to get them to safety about 20 minutes before the end.

Hell, earlier in the movie, he threw a ball directly in the face of a small child on The High Evolutionary's world called Counter-Earth and then laughed at her, and he hadn't acted warm or intentionally goofy to any of the other characters. The concept of Drax getting to shine as a father is good on paper, but there wasn't enough time devoted to that idea.

Also, while Adam Warlock puts the story in motion, since he is the one who critically wounds Rocket in the first place, he briefly pops up here and there after that without contributing much until the end, when Groot opts to not kill him, and Adam saves Star-Lord's life in turn. Poulter works with what he is given, but in a movie that is largely concerned with wrapping up the stories of characters we've spent several movies with, Warlock doesn't get much breathing room.

The arc that I suspect will ruffle the most feathers belongs to Zoe Saldana's Gamora. After one version of the former assassin was sacrificed by Thanos so the big purple bastard could grab the Soul Stone in "Avengers: Infinity War," a time-displaced version of the character, who never fell in love with Quill and hadn't met the Guardians, was brought to the present day in "Avengers: Endgame." By "Vol. 3," the new/old Gamora is hanging out with Quill's old space pirate crew The Ravagers. Once she gets roped into the plan to save Rocket, you would be forgiven for thinking this Gamora would fall for Quill all over again. But Gunn, thankfully, doesn't go that route.

Gamora turns him down throughout the movie and angrily confronts him at one point about how broken he is if he keeps trying to force to be someone she's not. The film makes it clear that even in a franchise with time travel and other magical solutions to problems, the old Gamora is dead and this version is around and fine with who she is.

By the end, she admits that she can maybe see what the former version of her saw in Quill, which allows him to get a sense of closure, but they don't still don't together and the last scene with her makes it clear she is happy with the Ravagers. This was a mature way for Gunn to handle a plot point that happened in movies not written by him. It's a bittersweet development. Sometimes things don't work out the way we want, and it's respectable that Gunn did not surrender to the worst Hollywood convention and shoehorn a romance between Star-Lord and this version of Gamora.

Even though many, myself included, assumed a couple of the main cast members would get killed off, Gunn managed to close the book of many of these characters in a satisfying way without burying them six feet under.