'Jurassic World Dominion' doesn't live up to its own best ideas

*Spoilers are ahead for "Jurassic World Dominion," and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," plus there are spoilers for the TV show "Parks and Recreation" — kind of. It will make sense when you read it. You've been warned.*

"Jurassic World Dominion" becomes infinitely better if you imagine it as a movie Chris Pratt's character from "Parks and Recreation" wrote for himself.

If you're a fan of that modern classic sitcom, just try to see Pratt in "Dominion" wrangling dinosaurs with a lasso while on horseback, utterly stonefaced, without seeing it as some ridiculous macho fantasy cooked up by Pratt's character on that show, who used to sometimes pretend he was "Bert Macklin, FBI." Watching the latest "Jurassic World" film with that thought in mind actually made me laugh during scenes I (probably) wasn't meant to laugh at while watching the adventures of Pratt's actual character, Owen Grady.

That may make it sound like the movie is terrible. It (mostly) isn't. The ridiculousness is a part of the fun and "Dominion," the third outing in the "Jurassic World" series continuing on from the "Jurassic Park" movies, is a perfectly fine summer flick, with strong CGI and practical effects and good usage of the original "Park" trio of Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Jeff Goldblum, reprising their roles from the previous films. After dinosaurs spread all over the world due to the events of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and Maisie (Isabella Sermon), the clone girl from the last one, has come to live with Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire, some shenanigans from an evil company eventually brings the heroes from both series together.

Since the "Jurassic" franchise now boasts six movies spanning four decades (!!!), unleashing dinosaurs all over the world in an attempt to keep things fresh and up the scale was an inevitable turn for a series that has never reached the peaks of its blockbuster originator. You don't need me to tell you Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" was a monumental hit when it stormed theaters in 1993, with its groundbreaking use of practical effects and CGI that had haver been used before at the time, all used in tandem with incredible action, tension and likeable characters. There's a reason why —besides money — that it still gets released in theaters every once in a while: It still holds up. The sequel, "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" didn't live up to the expectations set by the first film - although its climax does have a T-rex loose in San Diego, giving us a peak at the franchise's later direction - and none of the subsequent follow-ups have captured that same magic, even though they were all hits. If you can't live up to the first film, it makes sense to at least throw something different at audiences and take the prehistoric beasts out of the jungle and toss them in a new environment.

And then "Dominion" spends most of its whooping two-and-a-half hour runtime not capitalizing on the fact that raptors, triceratopses and such are apparently a part of everyday life now. A new segment at the beginning of the film tells us there have been around 37 dinosaur-related deaths in the last year, with a reporter explaining that public opinion is divided on whether to put the creatures in captivity or outright destroy them, as questions are brought up about the ecological effects of having a new dominant predator disrupt the food chain and how that would effect the world at large. It's not quite a bleak opener, but it certainly paints a picture of rising anxieties about how the world will move forward now that the status quo has fundamentally shifted.

Not only does the film not bother to explore most of the questions it raises in the beginning, most of the movie doesn't have dinosaurs rampaging though cities or towns, as "Fallen Kingdom" set the stage for and the marketing for "Dominion" suggested, with dinosaurs running rampant all over the planet. Instead, a punishingly large amount of the action is set in a secluded jungle operated by a massive company. Sound familiar?

"Jurassic Park Dominion" set the stage to play with new terrain, both in new settings and opportunities for dinosaur carnage and exploring ideas about the implications of a dinosaur-filled world. Yet it goes out of its way to make a beeline for the formula established in the first "Jurassic Park" and other sequels.

The scenes in the facility and jungle operated by a company run by Lewis Dodgson, a billionaire in the first "Jurassic Park," played here by Campbell Scott, aren't even bad, since they at least feature Neil, Dern and Goldblum's old characters running around running to uncover Dodgson's deeds, and the trio are given a fair amount to do and plenty of screen time. It's just territory that has been well worn by this point. When Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard's Clare and their fun new pilot ally Kayla (DeWanda Wise, who could easily carry her own action franchise) finally get there to rescue Maisie, the movie goes all in on the same (admittedly well-shot) scenes of hiding from the big lizards in the jungle and narrowly escaping the jaws of a t-rex. Again, the film is 146 minutes long, so you're practically buried in familiar territory.

All of my whining aside, though, I can see why, from a story perspective, why Colin Trevorrow, director and co-writer with Emily Carmichael, went back to the "corporate plot in the jungle" well instead of diving into dino-ridden big city landscapes. It's easier to to tell an actual story when there is a vast big tech conspiracy at play, instead of just aimless sequences of wrangling dinosaurs with no overarching plot as people deal with life dealing with dinos.

That said, there could have a story about military types in New York City or wherever trying to use the beasts for their own ends. Sure, that's a lot like a subplot in the first "Jurassic World," but setting the larger story out in the wide world where we see how everyday citizens are affected by the scaly new status quo would have at least been different, and "Fallen Kingdom," while a mess in its own right, at least promised something potentially new though its ending.

It's also worth noting that dinosaurs just suddenly being everywhere would definitely the topple the natural order of the animal kingdom since dinosaurs would almost certainly become the most predator and throw ecosystems out of whack which would likely mess with food supplies. Yet the movie still talks about how the supply change would be affected....by Dodgson using the technology that created the dinos to genetically engineer locusts to destroy crop all over the world so his company can control the food supply. It's a neat and horrific idea but it feels entirely necessary in a movie where there ARE DINOSAURS ROAMING ACROSS THE PLANET.

Arguably the most irritating part of this movie ignoring its own premise is that the couple of times it does take advantage of its own world building are actually pretty cool. There is an underground, "Indiana Jones"-style society where people are selling dinosaurs and such. A fight scene there and a subsequent scene where Bert Macklin, dinosaur wrangler ramps his motorcycle onto a plane while being chased by a raptor was cool.

It would would have been nice to have seen more moments like this, but besides these sequences and some scenes where dinosaurs just walk into public areas, everyday society hasn't been altered that much by the former dominant species of the planet appearing all over the world. "Jurassic World Dominion" is a fun enough, OK movie, but it fails to embraces its own premise and falls back on the past.

What did you think of "Jurassic Park Dominion? Was I too harsh, or maybe even too nice? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

