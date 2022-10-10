Marvel needs more projects like 'Werewolf by Night'

*Spoilers ahead for "Werewolf by Night," now streaming on Disney+. You've been warned.*

"Werewolf by Night" distinguishes itself from its predecessors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first minute, before it shows any actual footage.

This latest project gets a new intro indicating it's a "special presentation" rather a TV show or movie, which is already a change that from any other MCU fare that has debuted on Disney+. After the standard honestly-too-long Marvel intro starts, it switches to black and white. Flashes of light meant to represent slashes appear on screen in time with the music, accompanied by sounds such as a woman screaming or noises from a monster as the music changes. These are small aesthetic changes to a couple of logos, but they signal that Marvel is trying something different with what you are going to see.

What follows really is a departure from the franchise's usual formula, since it's (mostly) told in black-and-white, is meant to evoke a combination of a '40s Universal monster flick/'70s grindhouse cinema vibe, has way more blood than your average Disney production and is told in a brisk 48 minutes rather than a minimum two hours. Marvel needs more daring experiments like "Werewolf by Night," to take some risks and be willing to get more weird with its billion-dollar cash cow.

However, one of the more interesting deviations here from Marvel's go-to storytelling approach is one that people don't seem to be talking about much: It's not an origin story. We get the bare bones of who these characters are as the plot unveils itself.

No origin story? No problem!

The story begins with Jack Russell (Gael Garcia Bernal), one of a group of monster hunters called to the manor of the recently deceased Ulysses Bloodstone, with Ulysses' estranged daughter Elsa (Laura Donnelly) among them. In order for one of the hunters to earn the right to take the Bloodstone, a powerful McGuffin gem, and become "leader of the monster hunters," they will need to track down a beast that will be released on the manor's grounds with the stone attached to it, kill the creature and take the doo-dad.

While these mostly nameless hunters try to find the magical critter and take each other out in the process, we eventually learn Jack is only there to find and free his buddy Ted, a giant plant-like bruiser with tentacles on his face who is actually the monster everyone is looking for. Jack's other big secret is also eventually revealed - he is a monster himself, since he can turn into the titular Werewolf By Night.

Notice how in describing all of that, I don't explain how he became the werewolf or how Jack and Ted became friends, or talk about standard origin story stuff, as is standard for 90% of comic book adaptations or most modern genre projects in general? That's because the special also doesn't dive into any of that. Jack is already capable of turning into a wolf man by the time we meet him.

Since it is mentioned early on that Jack has over 100 monster kills to his name already and he is depicted largely avoiding fighting until we see his bestial form toward the end, it can be reasonably assumed he has been dispatching all manner of ghoulies as the wolf from some time now. It can also be assumed Jack and Ted's bond was formed well before these events, since Jack refers to him as his "friend" and their interactions suggest warmness and familiarity with each other.

We don't really learn anything in the special about Ted except that he's a monster, he can set people on fire just by touching them when he wants to and he is Jack's pal. Fans of Marvel's legion of more obscure characters - which also includes Werewolf by Night, to be fair - may know Ted in the comics is Dr. Ted Sallis, who was transformed due by some tragic circumstances into the monster known as Man-Thing. I promise you, that is actually his name in the comics, where he debuted in the early '70s. You can understand why he is never actually called "Man-Thing" in the special, but God, I wish he was.

Getting tossed into the story and being forced to accept these scenarios is a part of the fun. In the nearly 15 years of the MCU's lifeline so far, we have seen, among other things, a walking tree-man who can basically only say his name ,a dude who can talk to ants, time travel shenanigans, a reality-warping witch who once held an entire hostage so they could reenact six decades of sitcom and more alternate dimension version of established character then you can shake a "Star Trek" episode at. If you've been on board for all of that and more, a guy who can become a wolf and hangs out with a muscle-bound tentacle creature who has the name of your dad's 58-year-old insurance agent is not too big of a stretch for people. No streams of exposition needed.

This displays Marvel's confidence in its storytelling and breaks a trend for most franchises. A lot of tales, no matter which medium they are told through, depict the origins of their protagonist, so the audience learns everything they need to know while also setting up the story and the world it takes places in, in addition to people just enjoying stories about characters they already like. This has been a normal practice throughout centuries of storytelling, but it also used to be fairly common to simply tell a character without setting their biographies to film.

For example, you didn't need to know everything about Humphrey Bogart's noir detectives Indiana Jones, Marty or Doc Brown from "Back to the Future," the first five versions of James Bond or the Batmen from 1966 or 1989 in order to care about them. Audiences simply connected with the characters, how they were written, their performances and the plots surrounding them.

Origin stories were frequent well before the 2000s, but the boom of superhero origin story flicks in the new millennium and the enormous financial success of the "Star Wars" prequels emphasized that depicting how your favorite characters got started equaled box office dollars. In addition, studios' over-reliance on existing intellectual property and an understandable fear of financial risk has been a part of Hollywood's DNA from the start, but it has been ramped up several levels in the last 25 years or so. As a result, every single step of a recognizable character's journey needs to be chronicled, also with remakes, sequels, etc.

From Daniel Craig's James Bond to most incarnations of Batman to Obi-Wan, Darth Vader and Han Solo to Hannibal Lecter, a plethora of pop culture icons have received prequels and origin movies. The MCU has returned to the origin well countless times, since nearly very solo movie or show has been an origin story. A lot of those stories have been great and have been popular for a reason, but since "Werewolf" only has about 48 minutes to unfold, it doesn't have time to hold your hand to relay the full backstories of its main players.

They did the monster mash

"Werewolf by Night" offers more than just plopping the viewer into this corner of the MCU, however. The special lovingly recalls the creature features from Hollywood's earlier days, which possesses an inescapable air of camp, especially through modern lenses. Some silliness aside, many of those movies are still powerful and were crafted with bona fide filmmaking prowess, such as director James Whale's 1931 masterpiece "Frankenstein" or most obviously, George Waggner's "The Wolf Man" from 1941.

The tone, greyscale cinematography, centuries-old aesthetic of the Bloodstone mansion and title card that looks like it was pulled right out of the '40's, combined with present-day styles and technology, all come together to form an effective homage to movies made in an era where people still thought cigarettes might be good for you. Occasionally you'll even see some added-in film scratches in some moments, as if it was shot on old film.

Refreshingly, there are also far more practical effects here than you see in most modern franchise entries, let alone for a project from Marvel, which are normally coated in CGI from top to bottom. The traditional techniques employed, including those to bring the wolfman of the hour to life, are handled well and add to that feeling of a bygone era. The wolf itself looks decent, although it resembles a were-ape in a couple shots and it has a pretty standard, if well-executed, design.

The actors also sell the fun gothic atmosphere. Shoutout to Harriet Sansom Harris, who absolutely understood the assignment as Verussa, Elsa's cruel step mother. Whether she's delivering cold putdowns to the younger Bloodstone woman or breaking out into insane laughter and saucer-wide eyes while she is under the thrall of the gem, Harris evokes the theatrics and gravitas of character actors of the 1930s and 1940s, when many performers who showed up in movies had stage backgrounds.

When Disney gets bloody

Despite the goofy fun to be had, the story gets fairly brutal for something intended for the same streaming service that boasts "Moana" and "Duck Tales." Blood is spilled as hands get sliced off. People get roasted alive after getting grabbed by Man-Thing. In a tense scene where Elsa is trying to hide herself and the monster hunter she is dispatching from the sight of another hunter who is looking around, Elsa's gloved hand covers the mouth of the guy she's dealing with, muffling his cries as he bleeds out. It's far darker stuff than the House of Mouse normally allows.

The fight scene that leads up to this moment has exciting choreography and is depicted clearly by first-time director Michael Giacchino and editor Jeffrey Ford. You can actually tell what is happening in each stunt as they flow into each other without a million cuts, unlike the overly-edited skirmishes in a majority of the MCU's catalogue. The performances also help anchor the piece. Bernal's Jack has some nervous energy. He's seen a lot of this carnage before, but he wants to avoid it. Donnelly's Elsa is competent but alert, knowing some threat, whether it's a human or monster, is lurking in the shadows.

Giacchino is best known as a composer, having won an Oscar for the score that makes it impossible for you to get through the first 10 minutes of Pixar's "Up" without crying. He has evident talent behind the camera, too, considering that "Werewolf by Night" contains some of the MCU's best recent sequences. When Verussa uses the Bloodstone to force Jack to change into the wolf, most of the transformation is off-screen. We hear Jack's grunts of pain and his bones popping as he shifts into his monstrous form.

The silhouette of Jack twisting in agony is visible as the camera slowly moves toward Elsa's terrified face, all in one take. This not only works as a nod to old monster projects, where those transformations were largely off-screen for budgetary reasons, but it leaves most of the terror up to our imagination. It's a fantastic shot, and would justify the special's existence alone, even if everything else was terrible.

The other standout sequence is a couple minutes later, again presented in one take. The wolf pounces into a room full of guards that came in through a metal door. The camera again slowly zeroes in. The wolf breaks necks and mauls these guys to death, with blood splattering onto the camera. He jumps in and out of view, with all of the light in the room gradually diminishing as the metal door descends.

The weakest part of the special is the script. Although it all wraps up quickly and quickly establishes the world, the downside is the rules of how everything works is vaguely defined, like what all the capabilities of the Bloodstone gem are and what being "leader of the monster hunters" actually means?

Jack and Elsa also trust each other a bit too quickly to be believable, and the scene where Elsa struggles to properly dress one of her wounds is odd. We've seen her kick enough ass at this point that it doesn't gel that she wouldn't know how to take care of one of her own wounds to the point that she allows Jack to do it for it. There needed to be a moment for the two main heroes to talk at each other's level, of course, but the way the story gets there seems out of character for Elsa in light of what we had already seen her do.

It's also disappointing that everything goes to color at the tail end once Elsa finally gets the gem. It illustrates Elsa's shift in becoming the new vague monster hunter leader, but it also reads like a Disney executive thought audiences would get freaked out if more color didn't creep in at some point, even though anyone watching would have stuck through around 46 minutes of black-and-white by that point anyway. The way the werewolf moves is also inconsistent. Sometimes he's John Wick with fangs, pulling off choreographed close-quarters combat moves, then he'll go feral and attack wildly like a savage predator for a second before becoming a furry kung-fu master again, all within about 40 seconds.

That said, those are all nitpicks in the face of a largely successful experiment from Marvel that will hopefully encourage the studio to let its freak flag fly more. What did you think? Let me know @KellyRocheleau on Twitter!