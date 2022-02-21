'Peacemaker''s beautiful weirdness shows that DC's cinematic universe is on track

*The following contains heavy spoilers for "Peacemaker," available on HBO Max. You've been warned. If you haven't seen the entire first season, you should watch the show's already legendary title sequence, which is unquestionably one of the best things that will show up on screens this year.*

Even if "Peacemaker" wasn't already a strong show, it would have justified its existence by confirming Bat-Mite and Matter-Eater Lad live within the DC Extended Universe.

James Gunn's HBO Max series starring John Cena as the titular semi-quasi hero from Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," goes out of its way to confirm that Bat-Mite, an interdimensional imp "who stans Batman," as one character in the show puts it, and a guy who can devour any form of matter, are a part of the DC Comics' cinematic universe. It's enough to melt any old nerd's heart.

It shouldn't be surprising that Gunn, a known comic book fan, made some of the most bananas and obscure figures in DC Comics' vast array of characters canon to a multi-million dollar franchise. "The Suicide Squad" demonstrated Gunn's love for the goofier side of this world. Before that film, Polka-Dot Man was trotted out as an occasional joke and to help illustrate the absurdity of comic book universes, a character that for years was too minor to even be used as fodder for DC character encyclopedias before Gunn transformed him into a breakout hit with audiences. The filmmakers' ability to imbue no-names like Ratcatcher, Bloodsport and again, freaking Polka-Dot Man with a comic edge and pathos to the point where you actually care if they live or are squished by a giant alien starfish monster is what helped make "The Suicide Squad" one of the best comic book films in recent memory.

That same spirit applies to the film's first spin-off, "Peacemaker," with Gunn writing the first season and directing most of the episodes. Cena's Christopher Smith, A.K.A. Peacemaker, is forced to work with a group of outcasts to take down an invasion by body-possessing aliens known as 'Butterflies." Of course, they do this all while dealing with Auggie/White Dragon (Robert Patrick), Smith's white supremacist supervillain father and enough glam rock to fill a couple of soundtracks.

While not as cynical as superhero satire "The Boys," "Gunn's show dives into darker territory than any Marvel property would dare dip its toe into, contending with white supremacy and the idea of not allowing yourself to be consumed by the ideals or institutions you're surrounded by. It even does this without abandoning a sense of fun and whimsy, since Aquaman and the tiny fighter Dollman operate in this world.

The show balances fun and seriousness better than most shows of its type, and it helps emphasize why DC and Warner Bros would do well to continue its current approach of allowing distinct voices to tell more unique stories with this characters and get weird, especially in comparison to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Warner Bros. and DC's main competition in the super hero content arms race.

Although many MCU films hold emotional weight and bare the fingerprints of singular directors, like with Taika Waititi's "Thor: Ragnorok," Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" and especially Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, the criticism the MCU generally receives for feeling like moviemaking-by-committee is warranted, continually dolling out hordes of quippy characters duking it out in same-samey, heavily edited fight sequences. Although Marvel's catalogue has probably been of consistently better quality overall than the DCEU, DC has been taking more risks with its films over the last few years.

After the original "Justice League" in 2017 massively under performed in theaters, Warner Bros. and DC began to turn away from the densely interconnected, rather dour style of the previous films in its cinematic universe in favor of films that differ wildly from each other, with largely only quick references hinting at the wider universe, if at all. For example, 2018's "Aquaman" was a goofy adventure that featured a pink-haired Dolph Lundgren riding a giant seahorse and a giant mythical squid monster voiced by Julie Andrews. Less than a year later, Warner Bros. released "Joker," an R-rated, self-serious "Taxi Driver" riff in a continuity divorced from the other DC movies Hard to imagine Marvel or most other nerd franchises in a short amount of time that have been such far cries from each other. "Shazam," a comedy aimed at a young audience and contained some intense imagery out of a harsher kids' movie from the 80s and a plot line where an impoverished mother straight up ditched her son, came out between those two other films and feels like sort of a bridge between them.

Still not convinced DC has been releasing an assortment of flicks with different elements that help them stand out from the competition? After "Joker" came "Birds of Prey," which also had an R rating but was far more colorful and madcap, plus it had a dance number dream sequence and extended moments where the main character agonizes over getting a breakfast sandwich. Then there was "Wonder Woman 1984," one of the most insane American superhero flicks ever made. While it was largely derided upon release, its themes and absolutely wild choices ensure that it's hard to forget once you've seen it.

That brings us to "Peacemaker." From conversations about what a "butt baby" is to an unfortunate incident with WhatsApp, the jokes drip with vulgarity without going too far.

The imagery is also far from what you might normally see in your typical superhero project. The "Ant-Man" movies are probably far off from featuring a gorilla get massacred with a chainsaw or the image of a woman being used as a "human torpedo" to plow into the guts of an a pink building-sized blob called "The Cow" and promptly showing us The Cow's intestines. Even the act of showing Smith, our macho main character, cry a couple times without playing it for laughs, is more than most of those sort of projects do.

All while marching to the beat of its own glam metal drum, "Peacemaker" name drops various other heroes and villains enough to never let you forgot you're in a comic world. Even the last-minute cameo of the Justice League, particularly Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash, feels like it fits "Peacemaker"'s story. Since the show stars misfits who don't trust typical superheroes, having the major players of this universe show up and pose once the threat has already been handled feels appropriate.

Although The Suicide Squad" didn't make as much money as expected, "Peacemaker"'s last episode broke a viewership record for HBO Max and it was green lit for a second season before the finale aired. Hopefully this encourages DC and Warner Bros. to take more risks, because if we're going to super hero content dominate our foreseeable pop culture future, I'd like it to be as varied and deeply weird as possible.

