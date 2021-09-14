'Shang-Chi': Marvel's latest film is absolutely dominated by its villain

Moments later, he gets close to his sons face and speaks largely with the gentle but firm assurance of a parent speaking with a child. He nails the nuances of a role that could have veered into mustache-twirling villainy or pure melodrama in other hands. The emotion from Leung never feels less than genuine, even amid the aforementioned CGI creatures and physics-shattering stunts around him.

Wenwu's motivations are far more sympathetic than your average antagonist, although he is being manipulated into releasing a soul-sucking demonic force when he thinks it's his wife. Flashbacks through the film establish Wenwu's love for Ying Li despite his ruthless nature. In fact, the movie's opening is not at all what you would normally expect from a superhero origin story, as it's Ying Li telling a young Shang-Chi about how she met Wenwu.

Their fight is a standout scene and introduces the story's villain in a fun and even romantic light as their battle plays like a fluid dance as they make flirting eyes at each other the entire time (I actually wrote "Horniest ballet fight of all time?" in my notes as I watched the film). It's unlike how a four-quadrant blockbuster would usually introduce it's big bad, and it helps inform the rest of its actions - from his own sociopathic viewpoint, he thinks he is doing this for love.