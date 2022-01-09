Sidney Poitier: Remembering the work of an underrated game-changer

How can someone be an Oscar winner, a giant movie star, a boundary-breaking legend and still somehow be strangely underappreciated?

By being the trailblazing film titan Sidney Poitier, apparently.

Poitier, the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, is rightly being celebrated across the world right now for his incredible performances, his social activism off screen and the barriers he broke as the first major Black movie star in Hollywood and America at large, reaching new cinematic heights as a person of color in an environment that resented his success. Up until he passed, however, not many people were fawning over the performances and films throughout his decades-spanning career.

Don't get me wrong: Poitier has long held a place of respect in movie history. He is noted for his portrayal of intelligent, dignified characters surrounded by prejudice, all while accruing a string of box office hits in the '50s and '60s. But while the films of many of Poitier's contemporaries such as Audrey Hepburn, Paul Newman, Clint Eastwood, Gregory Peck, Julie Andrews, Sean Connery and John Wayne have carved out their own unique spaces in American culture over a half-century later, few of Poitier's movies — with one exception, which we'll get to in a moment — have been discussed with the same level of reverence as his contemporaries.

Acknowledging Poitier's place in film history without taking the time to examine his body of work and what made it special is a disservice to his legacy. His work deserves to be talked about decades later just like the movies of many of his peers and recognized not only for the social importance of his work while highlighting other actors of color, but also the sheer quality of his performances and the films he chose.

Out of Poitier's catalogue, the entry that is most often brought up as a seminal work is the 1967 police mystery "In the Heat of the Night." Poitier plays Virgil Tibbs, a homicide detective roped into looking into a murder in Mississippi with a bigoted cop, played by Rod Steiger, who won the best actor Oscar in 1968 for this role.

Poitier more than holds his own against Steiger, and his Tibbs isn't afraid to display his impatience with the fools around him, such as in the conic "They call me Mister Tibbs!" scene. There are also lot of elements at play in the movie beyond the racial component, including the economical tensions in the town where the murder took place. It's arguably Poiter's best-remembered picture, but it's far from the only one worth appraising.

"A Raisin in the Sun," a searing 1961 drama about a Black family trying to get to make better lives for themselves, takes hard looks at topics such as racism, economic disparity and abortion. At the center of it all is Poitier as the father trying to keep everyone together. Plus, you can't discount 1963's Lilies of the Field," where Poitier won his only competitive Academy Award for playing a man who helps some German Nuns build a chapel. And that's without talking about his directorial efforts like 1974's "Uptown Saturday Night" or 1980's "Stir Crazy," with Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor.

One of the reasons why Poitier's backlog hasn't received the same level of attention in the following decades that films from other stars of his era have enjoyed is because many of his films were melodramas, almost always with racial overtones or undertones. He usually played men dealing with bigoted white people such as in "In the Heat of the Night" and the 1967 film 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" or he served as the dignified guiding light for white people in need of help, as shown in 1965's "A Patch of Blue" and 1967's "To Sir, With Love."

Some of these movies may seem antiquated today, but many would argue that the tensions those films probed are still relevant in America today. Plus Poitier provided even the weakest of these efforts, like "A Patch of Blue," with a beating heart. He made those characters more than mere one-note noble figures by embodying them with a passion that leapt off the screen. And those glares! His glares were some of the best in cinema. The anger and determination generated from that man's eyes let you know his characters meant business.

There are other big name actors who get included in the cultural conversation far more often, yet only truly shined when they were paired with the right director and weren't allowed to largely coast on their charisma. You can't lie to me and say with a straight face that John Wayne and Sean Connery were better actors than Sidney Poitier. Those two are icons for a reason, but you know it's true. I will die on that hill.

There have been different accounts of how Poitier's films were received at the time, including Mark Harris' 2008 book "Pictures at a Revolution," an engrossing look at the development of the five films nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars in 1968, including "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" and the winner, "in the Heat of the Night," amid a period of upheaval in Hollywood. Although many of his big features were well-received hits, the book addresses criticism levied against Poitier at the time for constantly playing straight-laced, "perfect" men who often rise above the intolerance and scorn hurled their way in films that made white people feel more comfortable about kind-of sort-of talking about racism. Many argued that these parts did not allow Poitier to embody a three-dimensional human being.

While a lot of these films do admittedly fit that mold to an extent, it's important to keep their historical context in mind. It was absolutely unfair that Poitier was often pigeonholed to those roles, he also made a gigantic impact by playing some of the only Black male main characters in major motion pictures, without being a servant, villain or a stereotypical caricature. He won the highest recognition an actor in Hollywood can receive at a time before the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was meant to prohibit racial discrimination in voting. He was reaching previously unheard of heights for a Black man in Hollywood — he and Sammy Davis Jr. were basically the only black men showing up in movies in big roles at the time — at a time when it was basically impossible for people who looked like him to vote.

Sidney Poitier was a singular talent, and maybe in his death, cinema lovers will take a moment to absorb how truly great he was.

(Special thanks to my friend Colin, who suggested I write about this topic after I sent him a multi-text message rant on how underrated Poitier is. Special thanks as well to my dad, Chris Rocheleau. I watched alot of these movies with him when I was younger because Sidney Poitier is his favorite actor.)

