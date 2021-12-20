'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Latest Marvel spectacle is more than fan service

*The following contains an avalanche of spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Seriously, there will be SO MANY SPOILERS IN THIS THING. See the movie first. The film is also pretty great, so you really should see it before you proceed.*

You can be as (rightfully) cynical as you want about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its stranglehold on cinema, but if you didn't shout like a lunatic upon seeing Tobey Maquire and Andrew Garfield, you're probably a cold-hearted monster who punches puppies and we can't be friends.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" can best be described as a "heart vs. brain" movie. Various facets of story do not come together logically but the film is so satisfying and emotionally charged that you're willing to tell the parts of your head putting the story together to shut the hell and enjoy the ride.

That's not to say that it's all just messy fun and you have to turn your brain off at the door to enjoy it. There are some contrivances that are hard to completely overlook. The film uses an utterly nonsensical premise to dive into the themes of responsibility and consequences without pulling punches on what that entails. Without sacrificing fun or emotional weight, "No Way Home" manages to capture just about everything you would want in a Spider-Man movie.

The main premise may be seven flavors of silly....

After Spider-Man (Tom Holland) was framed for killing Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his identity as Peter Parker is exposed in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," the web-slinger convinces Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell to make the entire world forget he's Spider-Man. But Peter didn't realize that spell would include everyone on Earth including his girlfriend Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson (Zendaya) and best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon).

Peter keeps piling on people to exclude spell until he says that everyone who knew he was Spider-Man before should still know, until the spell goes haywire and villains from the pre-MCU Spider-Man films are brought into this Spidey's world because they know Peter is the Wall-crawler, which leads into the long-rumored return of Garfield and Maguire. Seeing them and Norman Osborn/Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina) and more return made my nostalgic geeky heart explode, but the story had to bend over backwards (and do a couple Spidey backflips) to make it happen.

First of all, adding the bit about Peter saying everyone who already knew he was Spider-Man should still know somehow resulting in Spidey villains — conveniently only from movies we've seen before — from across the multiverse going into the MCU just seems incredibly forced. Simply having the spell make all of these baddies pop up in the MCU might have also been a bit forced, but overexplaining the magic just emphasizes that the filmmakers were trying to think of any possible way to justify having these special guests appear.

Plus, after the Garfield Spidey unmasked himself in front of Electro (Jaimie Foxx), the latter expressed disappointment that this Spider-Man isn't Black. So Electro didn't know the wall-crawler was Parker but was brought into the MCU anyway, because' he's a cool character who didn't get his due in "Amazing Spider-Man 2" and his is played by a popular, Oscar-winning actor. That was the only reason you needed. Trying to add the "everyone who knows Peter is Spider-Man goes to the MCU" thing into the mix only serves to make the whole thing sillier.

That quibble is a nitpick in the grand scheme of things, though. It seems out of character for Dr. Strange — an intelligent man who was taught about the price of messing around with sorcery in his first film — to not have told Peter before they started the spell that it would wipe him from the memory of every single person on the planet. Before the spell goes haywire, we see that Strange could single out MJ, Ned and his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) from the mind wipe, so if Peter and Strange had bothered to have a five minute conversation before enacting magic of multiversal implications, none of this would have happened.

Since one of the reasons why Peter decided to go to Strange in the first place is because Peter, MJ and Ned were all rejected from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for college, the fact that Strange later yells at Peter for not trying to plead his case to the university before resorting to a worldwide mind-wipe is even more galling in retrospect. Using Strange to point out how stupid that plot point is while using that plot point anyway does not make it any less stupid! Sure, Peter is young and making a rash decision isn't that weird for him, but it is harder to believe that Strange would just go along with it.

....but it still becomes fan service done right

Sure, the basic conceit to get this plot in motion is dumb as hell, but it , oddly enough, leads to some fantastically told, earnest moments, Sure, the movie is slathered head to toe in fan service, but bringing in all of these faces from Spidey movies past actually helps serve the narrative as Peter learns about responsibility and the consequences of his actions. Considering that the idea of "With great power comes great responsibility" is an integral part of most Spider-Man media, it may appear at first glance that Spidey's MCU appearances bizarrely haven't touched on those themes much. Rather, the recent films have worked incrementally towards the theme of responsibility.

While the other Tom Holland Spider-Man movies showed Peter messing up parts of his civilian life because he was juggling crime-fighting, there weren't always legitimate repercussions attached. Tony Stark/Iron Man briefly took away the suit he gave Peter in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" because Stark didn't think he could handle it after he messed up, only to give it back at the end of the film.

In "Far From Home," however, Peter's choice to give the glasses utilizing the artificial intelligence EDITH to Quentin Beck/Mysterio had disastrous results, as Mysterio turned out to be a bad guy. We as the audience knew Beck was likely going to be a bad guy because Mysterio has been a villain in the comics since the '60s, but Beck presented himself as a hero in the film by that point. Peter wasn't sure if he could handle the responsibility of EDITH, so he gave them to Beck. It was an act made with good intentions, but it upended Peter's life. The message Beck made before his death accusing Spider-Man of fatally injuring him while also outing Peter as the man behind the mask drives the plot of "No Way Home." Peter resorts to Strange's spell, and that yielded arguably the worst aftereffects yet.

Discovering that the majority of the old villains such as Goblin and Doc Ock are fated to die once they are returned to their home dimensions, May convincers Peter to try to cure the villains of their powers and their mania in the hopes of changing the baddies' fates once they are sent back instead of essentially giving them death sentences. However, while the good part of Osborn's personality had been helping out for a while, his Goblin persona reemerges just in time to convince most of the other bad guys to revolt. In the chaos, Goblin fatally injures May, which was actually one of the most surprising aspects of the film for me.

May has died a couple times in the comics, but most of the time she is a steady presence in Peter's life. But saying a variation of the iconic "great responsibility" line in a big heart-to-heart with Peter basically confirmed that she wasn't long for this world. Peter's Uncle Ben says the line in most Spider-Man media shortly before he dies at the beginning of Peter's story, but here May says it and dies in this Spidey's sixth appearance. It may seem bizarre to go down that route now this late in the game, but it works for the story these films have been telling with this version of the character.

As stated earlier, the responsibility and consequences of super heroics have steadily become a reoccurring theme for this Spider-Man. With the first few movies, Peter's actions sometimes came back to bite him before everything would more or less go back to status quo. Even after Peter was phased out of existence in "Avengers: Infinity War" and came back five years later at the end of "Avengers: Endgame," his biggest concern was that Stark, his mentor, was dead, so Peter felt like he had to carry on that legacy. But his Aunt May was still around and his school classmates who the audience knew, like MJ and Ned, had conveniently also been snapped into dust for the same amount of time as Peter, so his home life hadn't changed much when everyone came back.

Stuff didn't start getting real, with legitimate repercussions, until he gave the glasses to Beck and everything spiraled out of control from there. That said, even then Peter gave Back the glasses because he wasn't sure if he could handle the weight of having access to all of EDITH's technology, so it's not like the weight of his hero life wasn't weighing on him at all. Peter's actions eventually lead to May, a constantly pillar of stability, love and support, getting killed, not unlike when Uncle Ben dies in the comics.

But without Peter having dealt with so death, destruction and upheaval in his life due to the events of the past movies, I don't think he would have the choice at he does at the climax of the film — which we'll talk about in greater detail later. Hell, the Maguire Spider-Man has to stop him from slaying the Goblin at the end of the movie. It's only after seeing what responsibility looks like from the other Spideys that Peter decides to ask to wipe every trace of himself from the planet, thereby negating other multidimensional villains who know Peter is Spider-Man from getting into the MCU. It's a mature choice that he makes to protect those he loves, even if costs him the live he had. At his lowest point, he opts to protect those he loves while dealing with the burden of his super heroics alone.

Not that there isn't plenty of fun to be had with all of the fan service. Charlie Cox briefly pops up to reprise his role as Matt Murdcock, the secret identity of the titular vigilante from the beloved Netflix "Daredevil." It was nice to see old CGI faces like Rhys Ifran as The Lizard and Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, though it made no sense for the latter to suddenly turn on the Holland Spider-Man in the film. Seeing Dafoe return to his delightfully over-the-top Osborn/Goblin performance after nearly 20 years is a gift. I swear, no one on Earth is having more fun than Dafoe when he plays this role. There are few cinematic pleasures greater than seeing Dafoe as Osborn chew the scenery harder than a starving man at a four-course meal.

Of course, we have to talk about Maguire and Garfield returning to their respective Spider-Men roles after years of speculation that they would be showing up (and after months of poor Garfield lying in interviews while promoting other movies, insisting that he wasn't donning the tights again). The audience in my screening hooted and hollered alot when Garfield show up. When Maguire appeared, everyone in the room lost their minds.

The interplay between all three of the Spideys was largely great, like when the Holland and Garfield versions of the character, being the science geeks they are, are fascinated by Maguire's version being able to shoot webs organically from his wrists. The only moment that got a bit corny was when's Maguire's Parker repeatedly assured the Garfield version, the star of "The Amazing Spider-Man" duology, that he is "amazing."

Even then, that moment works if you look at it as if the Maguire Peter is also assuring himself that he is amazing, since these two versions are not terribly different. The scene on top of the Statue of Liberty before the big fight feels like a group therapy session of sorts, with three variations on the same decent, insecure guy working some issues out together. Watching all three of them at once, they look similar enough that it wouldn't be a stretch to think you're looking at the same person at different ages, or at least siblings.

Maguire and Garfield don't appear solely for the sake of preying on the nostalgia of old nerds, though; they serve a narrative purpose. The MCU Spider-man gets to see what balancing great power with great responsibility actually means through this older counterparts. They have also lost people they loved, but we see that they still carried on Spider-Men.

Through each other, all three find some redemption. The Holland Spidey is stopped from finishing off the Goblin, and, in one of the best scenes of the film, the Garfield Spidey stops MJ from falling to her death, calling back to when Peter wasn't able to save his girlfriend Gwen from meeting a similar doom in "Amazing Spider-Man 2." When Garfield has Zendaya in his arms, he plays that moment like his Peter had replayed that fateful night with Gwen a million times over in his head, and was finally able to find some relief in the smallest hint of closure.

Plus, the Maguire Spidey saved the Goblin here, unlike when he couldn't prevent his iconic advisory from getting skewered by his own glider in the 2002 "Spider-Man" film. Also, credit to director Jon Watts and screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers for balancing so many characters without making the film feel unbalanced. Most the characters here get the appropriate amount of screen time while not rushing their stories, something the Disney+ TV shows have struggled with over the last year. We don't see Garfield or Maguire until about a half-and-a-half into the feature, yet it feels like we get them in the perfect doses.

(Sidenote: Is it an unpopular opinion to say Holland and Garfield acted circles around Maguire? Maquire is a solid actor but he hasn't acted much in the last decade and it showed here. He was stiff and robotic in quite a few scenes, especially compared to his younger costars. Holland has some strong showcases here and Garfield proved why he was such an underrated Spider-Man. Garfield is clearly accessing a great deal of emotion when his Spidey discusses Gwen's death. You can pinpoint the exact seconds when he's thinking about Gwen as he knew her and when he's thinking about her death. He truly shines here. Meanwhile, Maguire is struggling to maintain one and a half facial expressions. That said, he was a good Spider-Man in the Raimi trilogy, I liked the role his character played here and I still flipped out when he showed up.)

Having the MCU Peter decide to wipe himself entirely from people's minds was a bold move (speaking of which, Peters gets an apartment at the end of the movie even he though essentially doesn't exist anymore. How did he get a place without a Social Security Number or anything). Despite how risky that move is, I'm almost certain that it's going to be undone by the inevitable sequel, where Peter will run into MJ and Ned again and either tell them what happened or their memories will somehow be restored. But I, being a monster, hope that doesn't happen.

In fact — and this is one of 2,000 reasons why I'm not the head of a major film studio — I would argue that it's better to either leave this version of Peter alone, or give him one more film to provide some closure and let him pass the Spider-Man mantle to Miles Morales, the other primary webhead in the comics. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently revealed that a sequel is being developed, though, so we can likely look forward to another Tom Holland trilogy. Either way, this movie provided an last hurrah for the past cinematic Spider-Man and did the current iteration justice.

What did you think? Was did you agree, disagree? What did you think of the film? Where does "Spider-Man: No Way Home" rank on your list of Spider-Man movies? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau!

