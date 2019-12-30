"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is a Frankenstein's monster of a film. One half is actually a good movie, with great moments that work from a narrative standpoint and please the kid with a Darth Vader t-shirt in all of us. The other half is a stitched-together collection of fan theories come true and blatant attempts to course-correct in the eyes of certain fans after the franchise dared to do something different with "The Last Jedi." While the latest installment doesn't even come close to the incoherence of the prequels despite what some fired-up contingents online say, it absolutely feels disjointed and uneven. That can be attributed to creative decisions that felt tailor-made to cater to and win back those who complained and may not have been made otherwise.
While most franchises pander, from one extent to the other, to the fans that made it notable to begin with, not many series have been burdened by an unyielding storm of vitriol for the last two years straight. When "The Last Jedi" hit cinemas in December 2017, fan reaction was sharply divided, with many pointing to a series of specific choices that have become flashpoints for fans. Snoke getting killed by Kylo Ren in the second film of this new trilogy instead of the third film like The Emperor, the character Snoke most closely resembled, appeared to be in "Return of the Jedi." The (misogynistic) complaints around the inclusion of prominent female characters Rose and Vice Admiral Holdo. The revelation that Rey's parents were drunken nobodies and not Han or Leia, Obi-Wan, Luke or some other character people were familiar with, as many people speculated for two years straight. Luke's portrayal as a jaded cynic drinking milk straight from space cows and ranting that the Jedi should die out. If you're reading this, you're likely familiar with these gripes and a legion of others. If you're not, there is no end to the sources where you can find such moaning. Though some of these decisions will be addressed later on, retreading every single of them wouldn't do anyone any good. Arguments both for and against those decisions have been splattered across all corners of the internet in exhaustive detail already. What is important is those complaints have been unyielding since the movie's release and impacted the films that arrived after.
Fanboys who felt their "childhoods were ruined" and saw their carefully crafted fan theories go up in flames — and/or were just being straight-up racist or sexist over most of their complaints with Rose and Holdo — haven't stopped wailing and their complaints seemed to spread to the state of the franchise as a whole. Maybe it's just me, but I recall reaction to "The Force Awakens" being positive overall despite (valid) quibbles over it feeling like "A New Hope" remixed. By the time "The Last Jedi" came out, reaction seem to "The Force Awakens" seemed to sour. When "Solo: A Star Wars Story" reached screens in the summer of 2018 and its disappointing box office earnings proved Disney couldn't just slap the "Star Wars" brand on something and watch the money pile up, a narrative that Disney wasn't handling the property began building. One can't help but wonder if that resentment still centered around the 2017 installment. If one made the admittedly foolish decision of dipping into the YouTube comments for the trailers for "The Rise of Skywalker" or Rian Johnson's TLJ follow-up "Knives Out," a murder mystery that had nothing to with A Galaxy Far, Far Away, it wouldn't take long to find commentators declaring they wouldn't see it because of "The Last Jedi." Though I personally didn't love every single choice in the film, it offered a fresh and exciting take on the series and dared to take actual risks with the series that is often thought of as the definition of four-quadrant blockbuster Hollywood film making. If you would have told me eight years ago that Disney, THE premier media conglomerate routinely accused of playing it safe, would green light a "Star Wars" film where the hero of the previous trilogy considered murdering his nephew, I would not have believed you up until the moment the movie came out. Yet it happened, and an alarmingly consistent base of internet-dwellers have punished the franchise and Johnson for attempting something original ever since.
Enter "The Rise of Skywalker." J.J. Abrams returned in the director's chair after helming "The Force Awakens," and more than a few moments come off as direct dumps all over the middle part of this trilogy to regain fanboy favor, resulting in heavy tonal whiplash. Early on, when Rey, Poe and Finn are all together, a line to the effect of "We're all together" is uttered, which feels like shade to the fact that the main three were previously sequestered into their own challenging plotlines. A major sticking point for some online is the sidelining of Rose and her actress, Kelly Marie Tran. After being a primary character with a budding romance with Finn topped with a kiss in "The Last Jedi", Rose is relegated to the back ground in the new film, not joining in on the primary missions despite once saving Finn's life. It has been pointed out elsewhere that Rose is featured in "Rise of Skywalker" on-screen for less than two minutes, which is an insult and disservice to the actress and her character, who had little battle experience before getting involved in TLJ's plot after the death of her sister. She provided a more ground-level perspective that a Jedi, a former Stormtrooper and many other members of the cast couldn't provide.
One of the more blatant middle fingers to "The Last Jedi" came in the form of a scene between Rey and the Force ghost of Luke Skywalker. After Rey found out her grandfather is Emperor Palpatine (more on that later) she returns to the planet her sort-of Jedi master Luke had exiled himself to. The deceased Jedi master appeared to Rey, telling her she should keep going and the Jedi are worth continuing, a direct contradiction of damn near everything the character said and did in his previous appearance.
The validity to Luke's depiction in TLJ is another discussion in itself (and is the hill I am willing to die on, dammit), but not only does his self-imposed exile make sense for the character, but it holds water when considering the Jedi who came before him. Luke began "A New Hope" as the optimistic viewpoint character the audience could see themselves as, but he also did his fair share of whining. In "The Empire Strikes Back," our hero received the one-two punch of finding out the guy who killed his mentor Obi-Wan and had just sliced off his hand was actually his dad. By the time we saw him in "Return of the Jedi," he was angry to the point that the Emperor tried to tempt him to join the Sith. While Luke ultimately chose good, he still wasn't all sunshine and roses. Once we catch up with him in "The Last Jedi," that uneasiness didn't subside but grew as he made made morally difficult choices. The formally wide-eyed, optimistic youth was the audience-stand in when he was first introduced, and he continued to serve in that role in a sense for the young people that met him back in 1977. Those same people likely compromised, made hard choices they regret and the dealt with the harshness of the world around them. Just as Luke did, though maybe to a more extreme level than most people. Johnson made the brilliant decision of never allowing Luke to stop reflecting the audience that made him a pop culture icon, though in a way few likely expected. Plus, his old masters Obi-Wan and Yoda hid out on a desert planet and a swamp planet, respectively, instead, of fighting the good fight, so there is a Jedi precedent to self-exile.
While Luke expressed regret by the end of that film and hinted at embracing the past a bit, one of the film's primary points was to not let the past and nostalgia rule your life, and to let the past go while learning from it enough to not let history repeat itself. In RoS, Luke's attitude on the Jedi was changed in damn near every way. In a film that naturally built on the themes of the last one, Luke likely still would have told Rey to stop sulking, since TLJ's conclusion showed him finally getting involved in the conflict (albeit only in the form of some kind of Force projection or illusion) and still would have told her that being a Palpatine descendant doesn't define her. The call to make Luke basically tell her to embrace the Jedi way is a direct repudiation of what came before. Again, Abrams and the film are essentially apologizing for the previous film while stepping back on one of its most fascinating aspects.
You have free articles remaining.
All of the reversals "Rise of Skywalker" attempts, the reveal of Rey's lineage has probably gained the most attention, while simultaneously messing with "The Last Jedi" and "The Force Awakens." Ignoring the countless logistical issues and uncomfortable questions created by Palpatine's presence (Palpatine surviving being dropped down a reactor shaft by Vader in "Return of the Jedi" in a structure that later exploded; how the feeble old man found the people who made the technology strapped to him that presumably helped him alive; how he recruited what appeared to be at hundreds of lackeys on top of the legions being made into fodder for the First Order without anyone in the rebellion hearing a whisper of the Emperor's return before he started sending messages across the universe; the idea that the Emperor may have actually procreated with someone while looking like a deflated ghost costume, etc.), the reveal wasn't hinted in any way during this trilogy's previous chapters. Granted, it could be argued that the lack of any clear look of anyone in the flashbacks to Rey's childhood in "The Force Awakens" and no mention of their names implied that her parents were either familiar figures within the franchise or new characters that would still be significant to the narrative, such as one or both of her parents being previously unmentioned Jedi knights or rebels. It certainly appeared at the time that we would be seeing at least one of her parents again in at least a flashback and would get a reason for why we specifically saw Rey get abandoned as a spaceship took off. Plus, Kylo Ren awkwardly dropping the parentage bombshell in "The Last Jedi" was a bit clumsy. The lack of any images backing up his claims may have stopped the reveal from being cemented in some fans' since the last movie had flashbacks and gave wiggle room for an extra revelation down the line, which is exactly what later happened, since Kylo Ren told Rey in RoS that her parents were indeed nobodies but her grandpappy was actually the overarching mastermind behind the last two trilogies and apparently this one too. However, there is nothing in either of the previous movies that indicated she came from Palapatine's bloodline. TFA didn't even directly state our hero was related to anyone force sensitive. It was merely implied they would be significant in some way down the line; the internet just immediately assumed she had to be related to a Skywalker or Obi-Wan Kenobi or somebody else. "The Last Jedi" still made her parents matter, though, since the revelation they were just random people added to that film's theme that anyone is able to be a hero regardless of background, and, with the boy who used the Force on a broom at the tail end of the movie, can be capable of using the force, no family trait required. "The Rise of Skywalker" squashes those notions while cramming a reveal that wasn't needed and with no prior build-up while catering to the idea that Rey had to be related to somebody. While the "main hero related to a villain overcomes and triumphs" twist this new disclosure provided did jive with the original trilogy's Luke/Vader conflict, it was handled much better there.
In "Return of the Jedi," the revelation that Darth Vader was his father and the loss of his hand from "The Empire Strikes Back" left Luke hardened. He wore all black, not unlike his cyborg papa, he made it clear he had no qualms with killing Jabba the Hutt if he had to and he was much angrier. The moment on Dagobah where he fought Vader only for the helmet to reveal Luke's own face reflects that he was worried he would follow in his father's footsteps toward the dark side of the Force, and our hero's behavior gave credence to that. When Luke finally met the Emperor, the old man tried to convince him to give in to the anger we had seen in him throughout the film. The way that confrontation in the second Death Star is shot and scored and Mark Hamill's performance really sold the moral tight rope Luke was walking. He was trying to keep his rage in check, but you felt he was capable of going straight bad (instead of the morally grey zone he would later occupy in "The Last Jedi") Luke even cut off his father's robotic hand at one point. The Emperor tried to convince Luke to kill his dad and join him. Luke refused, and the Emperor responded by trying to Force-fry him with the iconic lightning. That refusal, Vader defeating Palpatine and the father and the son looking at each other straight in the eyes for the first and only time is made more impactful because Luke stopped himself from surrendering himself to the hatred that the audience watched build within him.
Compare that to what "Rise of Skywalker" did. Daisy Ridley is a skilled actress who carried her trilogy capably, especially in the prior installments, but the moment when Rey declared she would destroy the Emperor for what he did to her mother and father was entirely unconvincing, and she never expressed that sentiment or anything similar at any other point in the film, opposed to RotJ depicting Luke's struggle with his issues throughout its runtime. Rey seeing a full-blown Sith version of herself also didn't work because enough time wasn't put into indicating that could actually happen. She never displayed the rage and hate we normally saw in the Sith. We saw her get upset plenty of times, but that never gave way to any outbursts. The only instances she seemed genuinely angry in any of the movies were some moments with Kylo Ren, the guy she healed and kissed at the end (which, again, is a whole other topic for a different day). When Kylo was stabbed, Leia the Force to contact him, which distracted him enough for Rey to stab him. When she does it, though, her face makes it clear it was an accident that she apparently gave up up a part of her life force to immediately undo. When the Emperor told Rey to give into her anger and murder him, you are forgiven if you thought "What anger?" because she hardly displayed much rage at any point. Unlike when Luke was in a similar situation, because of the attention that went into depicting his emotional state, you never got the feeling Rey might tip over into Sith-hood like her ghastly-looking granddad. The attempts to tie Rey's heritage to the larger universe as many fans clamored for didn't click emotionally or make a lick of sense.
That said, some fanservice moments absolutely knock it out to the park. It's fun to see Finn, Rey and Poe together again after they spent the bulk of the last movie separated, and the latter two heroes had only interacted before once at the end of that film. There is a ton of fun laser and lightsaber action, and the end of General Leia's story was handled about as well as it possibly could have been considering the unconquerable Carrie Fisher died in 2016.
Fan-favorite Chewbacca is given one of the best moments of not only the film but the entire saga, following outcry when Leia, after the death of Han, hugged Rey instead of her long-time ally and estranged husband's best friend in "The Force Awakens." The Wookie is finally allowed to grieve properly in RoS. When the Wookie was told Leia died, he plummeted to his knees. You immediately felt that he was not only mourning her, but the loss of almost all of his old, dear friends. Abrams wisely shot the moment from a bit of a distance. While Chewie is immensely lovable, his facial expressions aren't terribly expressive, so close-ups might not have worked. Creating so much room between the big guy and the camera allowed us to see the full physicality of the character as the furry giant toppled out of devastation, with the gorgeous jungle background as still as the audience's hearts. You can't decipher a thing he utters, but you understand and feel every second. If you weren't absolutely gutted by that moment, you are a complete and utter monster, you probably punch puppies and we can't be friends.
Another ugly-cry sequences came when Han showed up. After Harrison Ford appeared to be truly done with "Star Wars" once his iconic character was killed four years ago, the man who vocally advocating for the scruffy looking nerf herder to die in the '80s appeared in a welcome surprise. Solo helped usher his wayward son, Ben/Kylo Ren, to redemption after the latter was stabbed and revived — because the Force can totally do that now — by Rey. Most of the scene is shot and staged the same way as the last time they saw each other, except Ben tossed his makeshift lightsaber into the ocean instead of putting its crimson blade through his dad's back. It's a nice book end to their relationship and it's a fantastic scene nailed by Abrams, Ford and Adam Driver that, like Chewbecca's grieving, stood out for everyone I've talked to about the movie regardless of how they felt about the rest of it.
Whether they were highlights or were infuriating, many of the moments in "Rise Of Skywalker" come off as fanservice. While most follow-up installments of a beloved property are guilty of this, few feel this obviously aimed at pleasing fans who weren't thrilled with the last project. Those who appreciated who appreciated the bold direction of "The Last Jedi" may been felt left out in the cold here. When a film is so preoccupied with checking off boxes of what people expect in a "Star Wars" film, you're not offering enough that's new or a different spin on familiar material. "The Force Awakens" drew a slew of its story beats from "A New Hope," sure, but it changed up some elements without becoming stale. The new trio of leads were not exact one-to-one carbon copies of the original trilogy's heroes. The family conflict of Han/Leia/Ben was made apparent early on so the emotions from that could develop throughout the series. The sense of legacy that the first film obviously couldn't have let TFA honor what came before while taking the characters we were familiar with interesting directions, such as making Han and Leia estranged and implying they weren't the best parents in the world and saving Luke until just before the credits rolled without letting him say a word. By comparison, "Rise of Skywalker" largely felt like the audience had been this road before, hampered by expectations. But maybe it was always destined to be this way. The chief complaint from people on "The Force Awakens" was that it was too similar to the old movies, while the complaints people had on "The Last Jedi" boiled down to it straying too far from the old movies. When you're trapped like that, where do you go?