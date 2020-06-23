'Stargirl' unique among superhero fare

*The following features spoilers for the first six episodes of "Stargirl," on DC Universe and The CW.*
In an age stuffed with superheroes dominating screens, DC Universe's "Stargirl" is in a unique position to shine.
For all of the variety in fantastical scenarios, unique characters and indelible characters these cape-and-cowl projects have offered over the last decade, these stories tend to be centered around rich white guys. From billionaires Tony Stark and Bruce Wayne on the big screen, to "Arrows"'s Oliver Queen on TV and even to more working class heroes getting pricey high-tech assistance like the MCU Spider-Man. The last 15 years of superhero properties have taught us justice is best meted out by an even crazier Elon Musk wrapped up in a suit of armor.
These properties garner millions of viewers of a wide spectrum of ethnicities, genders, ages,and socioeconomic statueses but tons of fans historically don't get to see someone who looks like them at the center of the action. "Stargirl," based on the DC Comics fan-favorite character created by executive producer Geoff Johns, puts an under-seen kind of hero front and center. Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), is a 15-year-old young woman who moves to Nebraska with her family and discovers a powerful staff kept by her stepdad Pat (a fantastic Luke Wilson), who was the sidekick of a dead superhero. The show offers a normal working-class teenager's grounded view of the insanity of comic book ventures. Spider-Man often fills that void on film, but his latest cinematic incarceration had received his suits from Stark and piggy backed off his technology and resources, coming off a bit like Iron Man Jr. While the latest version of Spidey is still awkward and charming, up until the tail end of his second film he was missing the crucial element of roughing it on his own with his own resources like in the comics. It undermines the character's underdog appeal. It appears that will take a drastic turn in the next movie, but nevertheless, for all the considerable strengths of the Tom Holland Spider-Man, he's still hadn't been as much as of an every man as the wall-crawler usually is in the comics or in the Tobey Macguire films. There are have been plenty animated shows starring relatable junior heroes, but there have been surprisingly few in live action.The only one that comes to mind is "Smallville," where Clark Kent was in high school for the first couple seasons back in the early 2000s. That series also went off the air in 2011 and as good as Tom Welling was as the future Superman, he was also 21 by the time the show first aired and looked it.
Backed up by an visibly sizable budget that may not hit the blockbuster levels of recent Marvel or DC films, "Stargirl" spotlights a working class teenager girl to take the lead along with a diverse group joining Courtney in the Justice society of America. The JSA was the team killed ten years earlier - including the staff's former wielder, Starman (Joel McHale) - before the show's events by the Injustice Society Of America. Courtney decides to recruit her fellow outcasts at her school to take on the bad guys. If superhero adaptations are going to survive, they're going to have to take on different genres and allow people other than square-jawed rich white dudes be the lead heroes.
Another aspect of "Stargirl" that keeps it apart from others of its ilk is the fact that Courtney is something of a working hero hero. Sure, it's implied Pemberton was rich, but Courtney's family is distinctly middle class. She designs her costume - pretty adeptly for a 15-year-old - not with a brilliant team or million of dollars, but with the sewing machines at her school. Seeing her attempts break the machines due to the suit's fibers recalls the scene in "Iron Man" when Stark is trying out his suit in his lab for the first time, albeit on a low-rent sale. Pat is also on a budget, using scrap machine parts to maintain his armored suit S.T.R.I.P.E. Watching the characters do what they can with what they have - albeit along with some incredible gadgets - emphasizes that anyone can be a hero, regardless of what they look like or how much money they have.
Six episodes in airing on the DC Universe and The CW, "Stargirl" is doing a solid job of living up to that promise. Courtney is likeable, energized by her discovery of the staff and the possibility that Starman was her father, since her dad disappeared the same day the JSA was wiped out. You can see her wonder and excitement as she finds out what the staff can do. Bassinger's eyes light up as much as the staff does as she pulls off acrobatic tricks with it. Many recent comic book projects have been grittier affairs as of late, partially in an overreaction to counter act the reputation for goofiness many comics and their films had in decades past. The 2019 "Joker" film and the Zack Snyder DC films are prime examples, along with Dark Horse comics adaptations "The Umbrella Academy" (which was excellent) and the 2019 "Hellboy" (which was....not excellent.) Even the MCU films, which are often accused of undermining the tension of scenes by cramming in too many quips, recently focused on a genocidal tyrant who successfully wiped half the universe and the traumatized heroes left behind grappling with their failures.The show, along with DC's "Shazam!'" from last year, captures the joy a teenager would experience while being an incredible superhuman. With Courtney's can-do attitude, shots of our hero looking out into the (you guessed it) stars and a whimsical uplifting score, there is a clear attempt to reach out to a younger audience more than the other CW shows and the Marvel shows, while also treading darker territory, not unlike Amblin films like ''The Goonies,' which we see briefly in a drive-thru theater in the pilot. Though younger people are already one of the butter-and-butter audiences for superhero fair, seeing someone around their age who they can relate to week after week could be inspiring.
Bassinger does solid work in a role that easily could have slide into much precociousness.. There is a wry sincerity to her performance, saying names the 1940s comics creators who came up with them didn't expect to be uttered in a big budget TV series 70 years later, such as "The Injustice Society of America,and "Brainwave," without taking it so seriously it strays into parody or visibly disengaging from the material. It's no small feat. That said, it's a good thing that by the fourth episode, Courtney begins recruiting other kids at her high school as JSA members so she could talk to more about her burgeoning double life with someone other than Pat, who she constantly berates. With other people in on her secret, she's blessedly able to talk about more beyond "Starman was definitely my father and the Injustice Society killed him so we have to take them down," a pattern most of her interactions with Pat quickly settle into. Like a lot of people, teenagers included, Courtney is at her best when she's not sucked into her own concerns, like standing up to a bully on behalf of her friend Yolanda (Yvette Montreal) or making it seem like a kind classmate is a better amateur magician than he really is. These small interactions broaden the character and go a long way toward saving her from one-note territory.
The other members of Courtney's JSA are also heroes you don't often see on screen. Yolanda, who is first seen brooding in a high school cafeteria and is later seen boxing, treads dangerously close to the "angry Latina" stereotype at first. Instead of bursting head-first into danger like stereotypes may suggest she would, however, she later serves as a voice of reason when Courtney wants to do something dangerous. The change comes in the fourth episode, titled "Wildcat," the mantle Yolanda later takes on. Yolanda's backstory involving her family and the school shaming her after her boyfriend shared intimate pictures of her is also handled with care, with a largely dialogue-free sequence that depicts the pressure Yolanda felt from the boy felt truly cared about her, and the fallout from it,though the idea that every single person received the pictures on their phones simultaneously while Yolanda makes a stump speech for class president during an assembly is a bit over the top. Still, Rob Hardy, the director of the episode, and the writing team - which includes Johns and James Dale Robinson, who had both penned plenty of JSA comics - deserve credit for depicting delicate subject matter younger viewers may be dealing with without peddling in exploitation.
Anjelika Washington's Beth Chapel/Dr. Midnight is probably the most unique character in "Stargirl," and stands out especially among other superheroes seen on screen. Not only is she a black female hero - which is extremely rare by itself - but she is a sincere ball of sunshine and positivity in a sea of dour crusaders riddled with daddy issues. Sure, she clings to her parents who she sees as her best friends, but Washington imbues Beth with an authentic enthusiasm that never comes off as cloying or irritating. When she smiles at Courtney as she approaches her at lunch, she seems as if she's genuinely happy to meet her rather than keeping up an act. She's not one-dimensional joy at all times, however; her grin crumbles when she is told in the fifth episode that Courtney and Yolanda don't need her help. It will be interesting to see how she develops.
Side note: This has nothing to do with Beth, but it seems like the goggles with the AI based on the original Dr. Midnight, or "Chuck" (Henry Thomas), as Beth calls him, will be used as an exposition dump machine to conveniently explain things that no one else would know otherwise, like when Chuck uses Holograms to show exactly what happened to Rick's parents. Speaking of Rick, he is more of standard hero we're used to seeing - a white dude with dead parents and a family legacy he had no idea existed. Cameron Gellman is clearly putting in an effort with the character and Rick is written fine, even he is hitting a lot of the typical beats.
The team in "Stargirl" features diverse relatable teenage heroes lacking millions of dollars but have plenty of determination.These kids stand out among many of the comic book adventures we're seeing on the big and screen and may give younger viewers heroes to look up to. What do you think of the show? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
