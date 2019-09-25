When "Suits" began, we were told that Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) is the best closer in the city. We were reminded of that throughout the series' nine-season run.
That run ended Wednesday with the series finale, "One Last Con." Yes, the story brings Harvey and Mike Ross (Patrick Adams) together again for a "con." However, in many ways the finale shows us how Harvey has evolved over time — but his ability to close never changed.
There were essentially two parts of the hour-long season finale, which isn't unusual for a "Suits" episode. There was the professional lives of the characters, and the personal. We saw significant chunks of both in the series' farewell. (SPOILERS AHEAD.)
The major professional development was the fate of the firm. The episode title, "One Last Con," refers to how the firm's past and present (yes, Mike returned!) banded together to defeat Faye Richardson (Denise Crosby), the special master whose reign of terror was the main focus of the final season. Harvey finally revealed to Mike why they had to defend Faye and they concocted a plan to get rid of her.
With a fake fight — Samantha (Katherine Heigl) slapped Harvey! — they were able to dupe Faye into signing a document that would send her packing. Harvey asked his pals to leave the room so he could speak to Faye one-on-one, but the outcome was clear: The firm is safe.
Now, for some personal developments. Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) and Sheila Sazs (Rachael Harris) got married ... and then Sheila's water broke! The baby was on the way. There were some complications — just enough suspense to make you wonder if something bad was going to happen. Fortunately, everything was fine. Louis and Sheila welcomed their daughter, Lucy, into the world.
While at the wedding reception, Harvey and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) notice that it's awkward without the married couple there. Harvey has an idea. He says he's wanted to marry Donna since the moment he saw her. He gets on one knee and asks her to marry him. To seal the deal, he pulls out the ring his late mom sent him before she died. Donna says yes, and the wedding ceremony followed.
Back at the firm, Samantha is back after being fired by Faye. Alex (Dule Hill) is there. Louis is, too. Katrina (Amanda Schull), who was fired by Faye in the penultimate episode, walks in. Louis, Alex and Samantha are the named partners. But there's a fourth: Katrina. The firm that started as "Pearson Hardman" has a new name: Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett.
Harvey and Donna have some news, too. They are leaving the firm to move to Seattle. They're going to reunite with Mike and Rachel (Meghan Markle). Harvey acknowledged that it was to ensure Faye would go away. Yes, it was Harvey closing a deal one more time. But it was also a reflection of the new Harvey — he put his friends' future above his own. By doing so, he saved the firm.
The finale ends with Harvey in his office. He has a last scene with Donna, who leaves so that he can have a few minutes by himself. As he looks around the office, we see clips of scenes from early episodes.
For nine seasons, "Suits" was one of those shows you could count on to tell great stories. Over time, each of these characters grew. Louis started as a tyrannical keeper of the associates and became a family man. Mike was introduced to us as a pot head with a photographic memory who became an advocate for the "little guy" and loving husband. Donna went from being Harvey's receptionist to chief financial officer — and found true love with Harvey.
But no one grew more than Harvey. Early on, he would name-drop NBA players, remind people of his superior legal skills and and put himself above everyone else — sometimes his own firm. The old Harvey relished the fight and would do what it takes to win. The new Harvey still wants to win, but not at the expense of those close to him.
At the end, there was Harvey walking around his office and reflecting on the past. As he did that, it gave viewers time to reflect too.
I won't forget when "Suits" debuted. It was two days before my wedding. My wife and I watched the show on our honeymoon. We were hooked. When a new season arrived, we know what we would be watching for the next several weeks.
I'd like to think we grew with this show, just as the show grew over these last eight-plus years.
The final scene was perfect. We return from clips of the past to see Harvey in his office. He leaves his office, walks down the corridor and the screen fades to black.
For the last time, Harvey closed.