*Some spoilers ahead for every Best Picture nominees at the 95th Academy Awards. You've been warned. Also, the following contains mentions of topics such as sexual assault, domestic abuse and racism.*

If you're ever to think 2023 Best Picture nominees at the Annual 95th only had a boring, traditional choices, just remember that one of the movies has people with elongated hot dog fingers.

While the ten films singled out as the cream of the crop picked by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences included more traditional entries such as a biopic and a war picture, many of the nominees, no matter their genre, are genuinely great films. But which one is the best? Let's dive into this ranking of all of the Best Picture contenders this year.

10. " Avatar: The Way of Water" (Dir. James Cameron)

Aaaaand I've lost most of you already.

While you sharpen your pitchforks, hear me out: James Cameron's sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time is not a terrible film. Avatar: The Way of Water is, as of this writing, the third-biggest box office draw of all time. James Cameron has made more money from this movie than my entire bloodline is likely to see, so the world it created and the technology he pioneered that bring it to life has obviously ignited people's imaginations. I, snobby monster that I am, just happen to not be one of them. It's obviously a technical marvel beyond what filmmakers have ever achieved before, but it's also a frustrating film that pales in comparison to its fellow Best Picture nominees.

Fantastic effects can't make up for the odd and irritating story beats, because these characters still have to do and say things, and the special effects can't save that. The first film's hero, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is incredibly unlikeable here, leaving his own children to their own devices and then yelling at them when they do something he doesn't like. The Na'vi tribe that was so featured so heavily in the first film gets bombed to blue scaly crap in the first act and then is then pushed to the side as Sully and his family move elsewhere.

It's also worth noting that Sully's nervous middle child Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) emerges as the actual main character halfway through this nearly three-and-a-half-hour long flick. Even though it's the longest of the Best Picture nominees this year, it has the least the amount to say. And while the money is definitely on the screen, it's doesn't look like that much of an upgrade from the first one back in 2009, even though it's still impressive.

9. "Elvis" (Dir. Baz Luhrmann)

Ever since Baz Luhrmann's razzle-dazzle biopic hit theaters over the summer, critics and moviegoers alike have been worshipping at the alter of Austin Butler for his portrayal of the titular pompadour rocking music icon. He was pegged as one of the Best Actor frontrunners more than six months before he was actually nominated. There is a good reason for that. At first, I wasn't sure if he matched the collective frothing over the performance, but it soon becomes apparent the former Nickelodeon star lives up to the hype. He evokes the voice and iconic movements of the man who was was arguably the most famous man of the 20th century with uncanny precision, even nailing The King's excessive arm movements at one point in Elvis' 1968 comeback special. What separates Butler's turn from a dime-a-dozen Las Vegas Impersonator, however, is the emotion and conviction he attaches to his movements and vocal performance. It's evident that he is truly feeling every moment on screen, even when the movie doesn't come close to his level of authenticity. "The Whale"'s Brendan Fraser is the sentimental favorite for Best Actor this year, but my money is on Butler pelvis-thrusting his way into the winner's circle.

He's so convincing that he forces some of the film's most formulaic moments to seem halfway credible. The movies hits the old beats of an artist rising from humble beginnings to superstardom before being overcome by drugs, lavish spending and fame, as displayed in nearly every musician biopic you've seen ever seen. That said, Luhrmann and fellow credited screenwriters Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner were smart to center the film around the relationship between Elvis and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

The real Parker was fascinating in his own right, since he fashioned a southern gentleman persona for himself when he was actually an illegal immigrant from The Netherlands. Parker narrates the film, and we see glimpses of affection Parker had for his superstar client, even while pocketing exorbitant amounts of Elvis' earnings. While framing the myth of Elvis from Parker's perspective is a genuinely great idea, the issue with the execution lies, bizarrely, with Tom Hanks, who he looks like he has been buried alive under prosthetics. Hanks earned his living legend status ages ago, but his accent here sounds like European Elmer Fudd with a dash of Foghorn Leghorn. Hanks' take on Parker is just as cartoonish as that description suggests, plus the actual Paker didn't sound at all like that.

If a couple different "Looney Tunes" characters seem like appropriate comparisons to the portrayal of an actual figure in a big-budget biopic, you have a problem. Luhrmann can put still put on a show like few others, though, and nobody could argue against the work of costume designer Catherine Martin and cinematographer Mindy Walker here. But the final product is ultimately a flashy Cliff Notes retelling of Elvis' story all anchored by Butler's phenomenal performance.

8. "Women Talking (Dir. Sarah Polley)

Ironically, "Women Talking" seems to have garnered the least amount of discussion of all the Best Picture nominees, which is a shame. Sarah Polley directed and wrote this quietly heartbreaking adaptation of a 2018 Miriam Toews novel inspired by actual horrendous events in which women in a religious commune in Bolivia were reputedly sexual assaulted by in from their community before several of them were found guilty in a 2011 rape trial. What follows is an imagined meeting between women who have dealt with such assaults and are being forced to forgive the attackers in their commune or be excommunicated.

While most of the other men in the community are off to handle the rapists' bail, the women debate if they should pack up their children and leave or stay and try to change the commune. The film never shies away from the subject matter at hand desipte sexual violence never occurring on screen, as displayed in the opening shot. The camera gazes down at a woman lying in bed with sleepwear, the bruises on her legs immediately noticeable. It's not hard to figure out the implication.

While other films with this type of subject matter often delve into borderline, if not outright, exploitation of the pain inflicted upon their characters, "Women Talking" never once suggests it is going down that path. The lades of different ages contending with the aftermath of these attacks - plus male school teacher August (Ben Winshaw) are the focus, rather than the attacks themselves. Although our main players here all hold different reasons for why they feel they should stay or get out of dodge, they are written closer more like fully-realized, complicated humans rather than straight personifications of different viewpoints. The performances, particularly from Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Winshaw, compliment the script's nuance. This is undoubtedly a more understated affair than most of the other Best Picture contenders by virtue of the film living up to its title and consisting largely of conversations in a couple locations.

Still, those exchanges are lively and thought provoking due to the writing and the top-tier ensemble bringing those words to live. Polley's direction also never feels stagnant despite the limited set pieces. Though it is placed relatively low on this list, this one is far ahead of a couple of its flashier Oscar competitors.

7. Triangle of Sadness (Dir. Rueben Ostland)

While this piss take on the absurdly wealthy may have a few scenes that don't contribute much, when this movie hits its targets, it obliterates them. Carl (Harris Dickinson), a male model whose career is implied to be on the decline and his superstar model/influencer girlfriend Yaya (Charlbi Dean, who tragically died last year at the age of 32) get invited on an multi-million dollar yacht cruise for the superrich, and while there are searing insights on wealth, social status and the way we treat each other , the film meanders in spots.

For example, there are two long scenes dedicated to the yacht's drunk captain who never actually leads the crew or navigates throughout the seas at any point, played by Woody Harrelson, defending communism to a Russian capitalist played by Zlatko Burić while the vessel is tossed and turned by a storm and guests puke and vomit from spoiled food. The scenes tie into the film's take on its themes, you could argue they allude to different political and philosophical sides coming into conflict without assisting those in peril around them and you learn more about Burić's character - who is later the focal point of easily the darkest joke in the entire film - but the sequences, long as they are, pad out the runtime and don't contribute that much to the themes.

Even though director and screenwriter Ruben Östlund's film sometimes gets as wobbly as the yacht, it concludes with one of the better film endings of 2022 and the writing and character work from the actors is mostly on-point in spite of the story occasionally dragging. Yacht crew member Abigail, played by Filipina actress Dolly de Leon, becomes a major character in the last 50 minutes once the action shifts to an island after the storm and pirates leave only a handful of survivors. Abigail, who only popped up in the background for a couple of seconds without any dialogue until the remaining characters get to the island becomes a major part of the point the film is trying to make. The moment yacht staff director Paula (Vicki Berlin) becomes aware one of her subordinates survived after Abigail had been hiding out, she wastes no time in trying to reinforce the social hierarchy on this seemingly deserted island by bossing Abigail around and disrespecting her. It is later revealed Abigail, a woman of color who didn't appear to make much money, is the only one on the island with legitimate survival skills, so she is able to turn the tables on Paula, who was much tolerant and polite to the captain earlier in the film, even though he was drunk and useless.

6. "Top Gun: Maverick" (Dir. Joseph Kosinski)

If you somehow need further confirmation that the timeline we're living in is relentlessly weird, the follow-up to "Top Gun" was somehow one of the best movies of 2022. The first film is cheesy and but a blast to watch, while "Maverick" elevates the sky-high spectacle of that 1986 time capsule and backs it up with tight plotting and reasons to care about the characters other than Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) and Val Kilmer's Iceman. Since the original outing is a goldmine of iconic movie quotes, it has a possible romantic subtext between Maverick and Iceman that has been analyzed for decades and a giant heart emoticon to Cruise and the military-industrial complex, it is arguably a more interesting and overall memorable film than this new entry. Yet "Maverick," starring and produced by Cruise, is still a far superior movie, and it's not even close.

Let's just say it: The aerial sequences here have ruined fighter plane scenes for all other movies, because these might be the best dogfights committed to film. Director Joseph Kosinski and editor Eddie Hamilton ensure that the action is clear and easy to follow - if you think that's easy to do, count how many cuts are in the average Marvel movie fight scene and try to really follow along - while cinematographer Claudio Miranda captured some breathtaking imagery that made hearts stop all over the country last summer. The story main two story beats, which are Maverick being called in to train new recruits for a nigh-impossible mission and the pilot attempting to repair his relationship with Rooster (Miles Teller), the son of his partner who died in the first film, remain engaging and often add tension to the plane scenes without of feeling like interruptions. Although sequels that come out decades after the first movie are rarely any good let alone Best Pictures nominees, Cruise defied the odds with a meticulously crafted, more mature blockbuster.

5. The Fabelmans (Dir. Steven Spielberg)

Crafting a film that is at least partially based on your own childhood while serving as an ode to cinema and a specific time period is the hot new trend among auteur filmmakers - see Alfonso Cuarón's "Roma," Paul Thomas Anderson's "Licorice Pizza,", James Gray's "Armageddon Time" and Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" - so it was only a matter of time until Steven Spielberg released his own multi-million dollar therapy session. Following a boy who is Spielberg in everything but name called Sammy Fabelman (played by Mateo Zoryan Francis-DeFord as a boy and a Gabriel LaBelle as a teenager), Sammy wants to soak everything he can about making movies and learns a lot more than he bargained for when his camera accidently picks up evidence that his mom (Michelle Williams) is cheating on his dad (Paul Dano) with his dad's best friend (Seth Rogen).

If that last part took you off guard, you're not alone, but that element is one of the things that makes "The Fabelmans" so interesting. The close-ups of young Sammy's mind being blown by a train crash from 1952's "The Greatest Show on Earth" encapsulate childhood wonder perfectly, and I defy you to not have a good time while watching this scrappy kid cobble together his first amateur pictures with his Boy Scout buddies. Mixed in with all of that joy, however, are glimpses of interaction between family members that feel so personal that it almost seems like you shouldn't be watching it, as if you've stumbled upon something too private to be meant for public consumption. At 76, the most revered filmmaker still breathing can still surprise people. HIs film is over two hours long, but no scene feels unnecessary, and it goes without saying he knows his way behind a camera, from a variety of interesting shots to a devastating moment that zeroes in on the face of Williams' Mitzi when she checks out the footage Sammy captured of her affair.

4. The Banshees of Inisherin (Dir. Martin McDonagh)

If Martin McDonagh ever gets sick of being an acclaimed film director and playwright, he could easily become the best employee Ireland's tourism board could ever hope for. "The Banshees of Inisherin," which take places in and was filmed in The Ireland Isle, contains some stunning shots of the country's landscapes that put tourism videos to shame, including an opening shot that actually made by jaw hang open. A lack of a Best Cinematography for Ben Davis is a travesty. Fitting with such a dark comedy, it's kind of funny that this film could so gorgeously document an ugly, rather petty feud between two men.

Colm (Brendan Gleeson), seemingly without warning, decides he doesn't want to hang around with his longtime best friend Padraic (Colin Farrell, who is better and better the more I think about his performance). While certain decisions Colm makes in the film seem utterly insane, you can also sort of hanging out with Padraic could drive a man to madness amid the utter lack of mental health care available in the small 1920s-area Irish village the story takes place in. Although Padraic seems perfectly affable and well-meaning at first - there is a rainbow behind him as we first seeing him jaunting through town - the more petty and bitter he reveals himself to be the more things don't go his way, even if Colm definitely could have initially communicated his issues with Padraic better than he does.

We get the sense this rift didn't form out of nowhere. When Pardraic first sees Colm in the film, unaware that his burly bestie doesn't want to be around him anymore, he asks Colm if he'll see him at the local pub. Half a second later, without actually waiting for an answer, Padraic tells Colm he will see him at the pub. Padraic does something similar in a later scene, even though Colm has already told him by this point that he is ending their friendship. Colm telling at Padraic at one point that the latter talked for hours the night before about the stuff he found in his donkey's poop also lends credence to the idea while Colm was bored out of his mind leads credence to the idea that Padriac hadn't actually been listening to or really paying attention to his buddy for a long time.

In a film where a series of violent consequences are kickstarted by, quite frankly, first-world problems like one dude upset that one dude doesn't want to be his friend and was kind of a dickhead about it, it's worth noting the tragedy of Dominic (Barry Keoghan). He's a plucky lad who occasionally makes keen insights despite being labeled the village idiot. As these two men who refuse to stop their squabbling from escalating to the extremes, the problems of Dominic, who is being physically and sexually abused by his father, are largely ignored. All of the turns from the four leads, including Kerry Condon as Padraic's sister Siobhan, are brilliant. Props to the score by Carter Burwell and the animal handles in the film as well.

3. "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Dir. Edward Berger)

Sure, Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 War World I novel has seen no shortage of cinematic treatments over the years, but I'm sorry, Netflix's only flick in the Best Picture race is too good to be seen as just another grab at prestige. Besides having arguably the best cinematography in a year of astounding shots - James Friend should win that Oscar if there is any justice - this story is just exceptionally well told, and it succeeds in being a war year that does not glorify conflict. It also contains possibly the most underrated performance of the year, since Felix Kammerer carries the over-140 minute runtime on his back as our viewpoint character, Paul.

Whether he's as thrilled as a kid at a birthday party to shove off into war as a 17-year-old recruit in the beginning, or he's hacking a man to death with an axe, Kammerer always tells a lie on screen here. Special mention also needs to go the sequence where Paul, mud and caked onto one side of his face like a Phantom of the Opera mask, fights a French soldier in a trench. Paul fatally wounds the soldier, but he convulses in agony as he slowly inches toward death. Paul eventually comes to regret what he has done to the man and begs for his forgiveness as the light finally leaves the soldier's eyes. That scene leaves more of an impact in 10 minutes than most franchises do with multiple installments.

2. "Tar" (Dir. Todd Field)

It is shocking to me that I didn't hate this. "Tar" is a slow-moving character piece where the main thrust of the point - world-famous conductor Lydia Tar (Cate Blanchett) is accused of misconduct with one of her musicians and she attempts to navigate the fallout - doesn't actually kick in until about the one-hour mark. It starts off with the credits at the beginning of the film as what sounds like a child's choir can be heard, and once the credits actually end, the movie starts off with an interview with Blanchett as Tar in front of an auditorium with a fancy crowd. It's several minutes long and it's filmed and shot like an "Inside the Actor's Studio"-type interview with an actual interviewer. Todd Field's latest film should have been an impenetrable mess caught up its own ass like an snake eating its tail.

And yes, while it is unquestionably a tad pretentious at times, I was shocked at how much it resonated with me, how still lingers with me a couple months after seeing it. The film, moment by moment, scene by scene, unpeels the layers of Tar's prestigious façade she has fabricated over the years until she becomes undone. Even the slower scenes reveal something about her character until it all comes to a head. Like with "Women Talking," it is no small feat to make what is largely a series of conversations with some musical interludes in between come off as engaging and cinematic, but Field is always able to shoot each scene in a way that never feels stagnant. None of the character ever slow down to explain what any of the musical terms mean like when what cop shows explain what certain terms so the understand can understand, because in real-life, these professionals would not need to tell each other what all of these things mean. It forces the audience to keep up on what certain terms throughout context clues, allowing Lydia's world to feel far more real.

As far as Cate Blanchett is concerned, she immerses in the specific mannerisms and speech patterns of this woman so thoroughly that you would think this film about a fictional character was a biopic. Although I personally feel one other performances deserves the Best Actress award, if Blanchett's name does get called, it's not like her work in "Tar" isn't arguably an unbelievable achievement in what is already a dream career.

1. "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (Dir. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)

This weird little miracle of a flick got me emotional about an animatronic raccoon voiced by Randy Newman.

I'm tempted to leave it at that when describing why this multiverse-hopping dramedy is the best film of 2022 and deserves to win Best Picture. But if I must go further: This movie about an exhausted middle-aged Chinese-American woman named Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) struggling to survive an audit from the IRS and juggle her familiar relationships before she is suddenly told that not only can she jump into other alternate dimensions but she is the only person in a sea of infinite world who stop all of reality from being destroyed is tremendously emotional, inventive and more than deserving of every bit of acclaim it has earned since it leaped into cinemas last Spring.

Writer-director team Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, AKA The Daniels, took a plot that sounds like a series of fill-in-the-blank Mad Libs answers strung together to form a movie and creatures an experience that is life-affirming but also quite harsh at times, balances divorce drama with sentient rocks with googly eyes and people with hot dog fingers and features a woman beating a dude to death with a dildo while also ending with a message of love and empathy that doesn't feel unearned for even a moment.

All of that might sound like a lot, because it absolutely is. But these performances balance contending with intense failure, generational trauma, sadness and regret with the bonkers alternate-universe elements like it's the easiest thing. Yeoh needs to be the Best Actress winner this year. Even if you take away the fact that she would be the first Asian woman to score that statue and only the second woman of color to win in the Academy over-80 year history, she played distinct alt-reality versions of the same character, conveyed every emotion under the sun in two languages and performed most of her own stunts in the best fight scenes of the year. She deserves that little gold man.

Ke Huy Quan, previously best known as a child star in '80s adventures like "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "The Goonies" is frankly astounding here after retiring from acting for over 20 years. He plays Evelyn's sweet, dorky and perpetually underestimated husband Waymond, plus different versions of the character, all played with different body languages and approaches. It is quite frankly, a tour-de-force. I am actually finishing this paragraph after tonight's Oscars have already started, and I know the Best Supporting Actor is actually one of the categories of the night, but I am so 100% confident that he has already nabbed the award that I'm not even going to look it up until after I am done with this article. The other turns by Jaimie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu and James Hong are also fantastic, but really, if you haven't seen this movie yet, do yourself and get on that.

What did you think the best picture nominees this year? What did you think of my ranking? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau!