'The Batman' has some of the best movie villains in years

*The following will contain spoilers for "The Batman," now in theaters You've been warned. In the meantime, though, watch 1992's "Batman Returns." Like "The Batman," it is dark as hell and features Penguin and Catwoman. But "The Batman" doesn't have unfiltered Tim Burton weirdness like Michelle Pfeiffer putting a bird in her mouth or The Penguin biting a guy's nose until it gushes blood.*

Instead of Frank Gorshin giggling and jumping around in green spandex like in the gloriously campy 1966 "Batman" TV show, the most recent incarnation of The Riddler seems more like a guy who would stuff you in his fridge.

This version of the character, brought to terrifying life by Paul Dano in Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment's latest comic book adaptation "The Batman," still leaves puzzles and clues for people to give them a chance to stop his next scheme, like in the '60s show and the "Batman" comics, but this guy also stabs people to death with carpentry tools and wraps the bodies in duct tape.

The Riddler and the other foes of the crime-fighting Dark Knight are highlights of an already strong film that opts to unfold more like a mystery than your typical comic book action adventure tale. When the Riddler begins killing off powerful men in Gotham City, Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson, continuing a string of great performances in films by world-class directors), and his allies try to figure out their new foe's overall machinations. Although Batman and the mystery take center stage, the film still features some of the best big-screen antagonists in years.

Since director and co-writer Matt Reeves' take on the Caped Crusader commits to making him an antisocial, obsessive lurker in the shadows who doesn't even blink upon giving somebody a thumb drive with a literal thumb attached, it makes sense to throw some hardcore, pitch-black antagonists at him. The primary baddies of the film are Riddler, Colin Farrell's Penguin, and gangster Carmine Falcone, played by the utter boss that is John Turturro.

We're going to dive into what made each of them so chilling and compelling, beyond the overall serviceable foes you see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other blockbusters.

(Side note: I don't see Catwoman, portrayed by Zoe Kravitz, as a villain of the film. Her goals diverge from Batman's at a couple points and they have differing perspectives on Gotham, but they are largely on the same side, all while making goo-goo eyes at each other through their masks. This is probably the most interesting Catwoman has ever been, though, at least for me.)

Cramming three villains into one picture rarely works — the most infamous example of that is arguably is "Spider-Man 3" — but "The Batman" manages that balancing act remarkably well, without cutting any of their stories short or leaving them underdeveloped. What's even more impressive is that each baddie is able to shine without being in the film a great deal.

A lion's share of the run time is devoted to Batman, his psychological issues and dynamics with his allies and his efforts to stop The Riddler's plan. We don't even see Dano's face until around the last 45 minutes of the three-hour film, when Batman confronts Riddler at Arkham Asylum. So why are these portrayals of these nutcases and thugs so effective? Because when each of them pop up, their screen time is used effectively, making them feel more impactful.

The Riddler, despite being the primary antagonist and kicking off the plot, largely appears through TV or computer screen or shows up in brief scenes rather going toe-to-toe with Batman. But when his scenes are this chilling, he doesn't need to be a screen hog in order to make an impression. His appearances are used economically throughout the movie. When that swamp green leather mask of his pops up, it matters. The opening shot of the film is from his perspective, as he stalks Gotham Mayor Don Mitchell Jr. (Rupert Penry-Jones) waiting for the mayor's son to go trick-or-treating so he can strike.

When we finally get a look at The Riddler, he suddenly appears in Mitchell's house like a supernatural horror movie villain. Worse still, while attacking the mayor, he unleashes animalistic grunts that border on sexual, all while the camera focuses on a bloodied tool dropped during the struggle. It's a disturbing, memorable way to establish your movie's main threat, plus the noises convey information about the character. He's releasing rage while in his DIY get-up.

The Riddler later tells Batman that he feels like his true self when he is in his costume. The instances where we actually see him in the garb bear that out, as those guttural sounds he makes in the opener and while attacking District Attorney Gil Colson (Peter Sarsgaard) convey his savagery. The utterances suggest he is getting some kind of release (or maybe even pleasure?) from his kills. We learn that Riddler blames the city's corruption for his life as an orphan, so those grunts could be illustrating that he's getting sick enjoyment from ending the lives of the elites he blames his circumstances on.

Although we see the villain's brutality, he also demonstrates his cunning as he leaves seemingly home-made greeting cards scribbled with clues. The heroes figure out most of the puzzles he leaves, but The Riddler is always one (or four) steps ahead. The videos the Riddler releases and the livestream he runs when Colson is strapped to a bomb show us glimpses of the man's personality. The hysteric almost-shrieks he sometimes breaks out into while he speaks in these scenes would probably devolve into unintentional humor with a lesser actor, but you get a sense of his frustration and connected to Falcone anger as he rants about unveiling the truth about Gotham, misguided as he may be. It feels authentic without becoming too silly.

These small doses of the character as Batman and Lt. Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) try to unravel the Riddler's game eventually lead to the big showdown. But this confrontation is more cerebral than physical, as the Dark Knight visits Riddler at Arkham. It's one of only three scenes where we actually see this guy without the costume. His appearance, with his average physique and Coke-bottle glasses, would suggest he is just a normal, if awkward, dude if it wasn't for him being behind several deaths at this point.

That deranged intellect we caught flashes of before receives a full showcase here, as Riddler makes it clear he knows Bruce is Batman. He also taunts the hero for being an orphan coddled by his parents' money while he suffered as a poor child stuffed in an orphanage room with 34 other kids. He tells Batman that he saw him as his partner in exposing the truth about Gotham. Batman rebuffs him and Riddler realizes the crusader hasn't figured out his full plan, and he says he overestimated Batman's intelligence.

All of the parallels between our protagonist and antagonist, while all present before, are laid bare in this scene. They were both brilliant orphans who became obsessed with dishing out their own unique brands of justice, as Bruce's resources lead him on a different, (marginally) more healthy path. They both have low opinions of the authorities in Gotham — Gordon is the sole cop in the city that Batman trusts — and both use their intelligence to try to impact the city. Bruce wants to change it for the better while The Riddler wants to destroy it.

Considering the despicable acts the Gotham mayor, police commissioner, DA and more were revealed to have been involved in, such as using a city renewal fund set up by Thomas Wayne to fund a drug operation, one can see why The Riddler set out to do what he did. It was twisted and wrong, sure, but it's not completely removed from subverting the justice system by dealing vigilante justice while dressed as a bat. Riddler's actions are far worse and more extreme, of course, but they both took the law into their own hands.

The only issue, if you can call it that, with this iteration of The Riddler is that he might be too effective. With the exception of stopping Ridder's followers from killing the new mayor, Batman's involvement doesn't actually stop most of the big plan from playing out.

Batman uses his detective skills to figure out Riddler's intricate riddles and clues, but he doesn't stop any of the other major Gotham figures from getting killed and the city still gets flooded due to Riddler's explosives. The revelation that Thomas Wayne was connected to Falcone was also leaked by The Riddler. He even turns himself in. Granted, it took Batman's considerable abilities to get as far as he did, but The Riddler still ran the board for most of the film.

Some may compare that to Heath Ledger's Joker in "The Dark Knight," and while the villain's plan goes largely off without a hitch there, none of the people in either of the two boats in that film let the other vessel explode, showing that The Joker's endlessly bleak view of humanity was wrong. Here, The Riddler's plan goes off with almost no issues outside of the new mayor surviving.

While The Riddler giving the game away does take some wind out of the mystery, it doesn't break the entire story. In terms of the mystery, the plot is comparable to David Fincher's 1995 classic "Se7en," which Reeves obviously took inspiration from. While that film also features the killer (mostly) carrying out his slayings and the killer turning himself in before he can be caught, it doesn't make the mystery and the film any less gripping. It's the same case with "The Batman."

This version of the Caped Crusader has only been at it for a couple of years, and the ending helps end Bruce's arc in the film. By leading the mayor's son and others out of the water and helping emergency workers with recovery in the day light, we see that he is learning to trust others and function as more than a big, scary avenger prowling in the darkness. Even when the Riddler isn't on screen, he's helping the movie and other characters develop in interesting ways.

The other gimmicky villain of the piece is Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, and his role is considerably smaller in the grand scheme of the plot, but he's no less admirably handled. Even when you look past the Oscar-worthy work by makeup designer Mike Marino to visually transform Colin Farrell into this version of the character, Farrell makes the most out of his limited number of scenes.

Like with The Riddler, he benefits from strong scenes, such as the car chase and crash where Batman approaches him, which are two of the more memorable sequences in the film. This Penguin is a brash enforcer who still has the courage and good sense to reach out a hand to Batman upon seeing him. Farrell portrays him like a guy actively searching for respect. He doesn't yet possess that thin veneer of class and respectability like the main comics version does, but since Cobblepot benefits from Falcone's downfall, there is time to work up to that.

Otherwise, this portrayal is ripped straight out of the comics, and he's a memorable secondary foe outside of that. Farrell is set to star in an HBO Max series centered on Cobblepot, and while I don't love the idea of keeping the trend of endless spin-offs going, I'd be lying if I told you that I didn't see want to more of this goon.

That brings us to one last wrongdoer. The special ingredient that makes Falcone sing as a character is Turturro's performance. On the page, there isn't much to Falcone. He's a pretty standard gangster with deep connections. What makes all the difference is the swagger Turturro imbues him with. We learn over the course of the film that Falcone had all of Gotham's major players, from the mayor to the police commissioner to the district attorney, in his pocket. He even did a favor for the late Thomas Wayne, Bruce's beloved father. Turturro glides through every scene with the confidence of a man who has been untouchable for decades, but doesn't feel he needs to be boisterous about it.

That air of self-assurance carries Falcone throughout the movie, even when Selina/Catwoman, his daughter out of wedlock, is pointing a gun at him. Turturro plays it completely cool while Falcone confronts Selina. He obviously wants to get the gun out of his face, but he transitions from trying to talk her down to trying to disarm her so smoothly that he's clearly no stranger to having guns in his face. Hell, this probably isn't even the first time that one of his illegitimate children has tried to kill him.

This is a guy who lies and manipulates people with ease as a part of his position, and Turturro is so convincing in the scene where Falcone tells Bruce that he had a journalist killed on Thomas' behalf that I believed him while I was watching the movie, even as I was thinking that there had to be more to it. Bruce's butler Alfred (a fantastic Andy Serkis) later tells the young man that Thomas did indeed go to Falcone with the goal of intimidating the journalist, but wanted to turn Falcone and himself in after he found out about the murder. Even still, Turturro sells Falcone's falsehoods with such conviction that you buy it at first.

As the police were carrying Falcone away in his last scene, he seemed to believe that he'd be back on the street in no time. Falcone's confidence is what makes this version of the character so compelling and sinister, because we saw over the course of the movie that he was more or less unassailable. He likely had every reason to think he'd get out scot free, right up until the Riddler assassinated him. Turturro took a character who is important to the Batman mythos but was ultimately a fairly routine Mafioso type, and played him like a giant of Gotham.

While the film already had a lot on its plate, the villains carved out space for themselves to become of the most notable movie adversaries in a while. Who was your favorite baddie in the film? What did you think of the film? Did I leave anything out? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau!

