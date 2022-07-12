'The Boys': Did season three of the superhero satire satisfy?

*Spoilers ahead for season three of "The Boys," now on Amazon Prime Video, plus some spoilers for season two. You've been warned.*

*What show other than "The Boys" could have a season finale with such stark depictions of cruelty and of institutions consuming taking advantage of people, while also featuring a cartoon beaver and a fight scene set to the song "Maniac"?

Amazon Prime Video's superhero-skewering satire just ended its third season with a finale chocked full of its trademark blend of wit, compelling character choices and absurd violence. I can't think of any other programs that blends wackiness with heart-crushing sadness quite so beautifully. But any project mocking the world we live in while also delivering gasp inducing gore — take the infamous moment in this season's opener where a shrinking "superhero" accidently expands while inside another person, tearing them in half — has the difficult task of balancing its sensibilities without becoming too on-the-nose, devolving into soulless bloodletting or losing sight of its characters. Coming off an excellent sophomore season, there was a question of whether the show could follow up on that momentum.

While the mockery isn't quite as cutting as it was in the previous season, the show is still satisfying and can go toe-to-toe with anything else on TV as one of the best ensemble shows currently airing. Let's get one of the primary negatives out of the way: The satire is more on-the-nose this time. Instead of simply evoking aspects of American society in its story, such as Aya Cash's Stormfront not-sort-of subtly including Nazi ideology in her speeches last season, the show has pulled actual real-life scenarios and put them in the show. For example, take the scene in the fourth episode where, in order to "welcome"/harass Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), who is Latino, onto the super team The Seven, Homelander (Antony Starr) serves every one taco bowls, declaring that the best taco bowls are made in Vought Tower. This mirrors a social post former U.S. President Donald Trump made a few years back where he posed with a taco bowl from Trump tower.

The Homelander/Trump comparisons have always been there, but the overt refences are more distracting than the (mildly) more subtle allusions in the past. Not that there aren't good barbs, however. The moment where Vought executive Ashley (Colby Minifie) tells A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) they are developing a biopic in which he would be shown selling drugs before teaming up with an old white track coach, despite A-Train telling her that isn't at all how he got his start, is a great dig on Hollywood stereotyping Black stories.

Homelander, who is the answer to the question "What if Ted Bundy was also Superman?" has been a double-edged sword this season. Starr continues to absolutely nail his magnetic, vivid portrayal of this mostly invincible sociopath and the writing reveals new layers to his madness and why he is the way he is, allowing us to understand him without outright sympathizing with him. However, now that he has essentially taken control of Vought, seeing him continue to humiliate and murder people without any consequences - he even lasering a protester to death in public prompts cheers from his adoring fans - could wear thin in the fourth season. His largely unabated shitiness has caused a feeling same-ol'-same-ol to creep in, despite how fantastic Starr's portrayal of this flying nightmare is and how solid much of his writing is.

Where the show truly shined this season, though, was in balancing the cast and giving them interesting material to work with. Jensen Ackles fit right in as the shitty former golden child of Vought, Solider Boy. The fact that he was an actual character this season and not a one-note joke of a cowardly superhero as depicted in the comics, by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, helps. It was effective seeing more of his vulnerable side while he still became shittier and shitter, like when he confessed that his father thought he was a disappointment, only for him to call his own horrible son, Homelander, a disappointment when his star-spangled spawn sheds a tear for a minute. The creeping feeling of weakness Hughie (Jack Quaid) experienced for feeling so weak around Gods for three seasons got the better of him as he started taking temporary Compound V to give himself powers, and we feel for him even when he's being a jackass.

Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) continue to probably be the most morally upright players in this entire saga without ever being boring, as we see them struggle to do good as their allies and loved ones dive into the same depths as their enemies. Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) spend a lot of the season dealing with their own problems, like contending with Little Nina (Katia Winter), Frenchie's former flame and mob boss. Yet Capone and Karen are so good in the roles that they're compelling even when they are away from the main action. A couple of their scenes, like a fantasy song-and-dance number set in a hospital and a brutal beatdown set to the song "Maniac" belong to the Frenchie and Kimiko as well. Some of the more unlikeable characters in the show also get good material.

With Billy Butcher, Karl Urban turned a self-insert badass fantasy from Ennis' original comics and turned him a three-dimensional being who is most definitely an asshat, but a wounded, somewhat human asshat. Plus even though The Deep (Chace Crawford) and A-Train came to blows this season, we see that they're actually quite similar, as they hurt everyone around them and take Homelander's escalating abuse just to hold onto the spotlight for just a moment longer.

The breakout figure of the season, however, was Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). We learn he had aspirations to be a major star in the 1980s but Vought forced him to wear a mask because he was Black and Solider Boy abused him and eventually brain damaged him after Noir and the other members of Solider Boy's team gave him to Russian forces. In a swerve I genuinely did not see coming, we discover that Noir constantly sees a cartoon mascot named Buster Beaver (voiced by Eric Bauza) and a cast of other colorful characters.

After learning his backstory, coupled with Mitchell conveying the silent ninja's feelings with strategic head head tilts, raised shoulders and other bits of body language, Noir became one of the more sympathetic superheroes, despite the fact that he had also killed people in the past. Seeing Homelander, AKA Captain Daddy Issues, plunge an arm into Noir's chest after learning his silent compatriot (and sort of best "friend"?) knew Soldier Boy was his papa was strangely one of the more devastating moments of the finale. Note: Seeing a young Noir, played by Fritzy-Klevans Destine in a flashback, advocating for his own possible stardom by saying he "could be Eddie Murphy" takes on another level of sadness once we learn he was up for the lead role in "Beverly Hills Cop" before Solider Boy badmouthed him to a producer.

Complications at the end of the finale such as head-popping political wunderkind Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) being picked as a VP for a presidential campaign and Homelander's son Ryan (Cameron Covetti) joining Daddy Dearest's side are exciting developments, but the show managed to maintain a strong season. What did you think of season 3 of "The Boys"? What did you think will happen next? Will The Deep and supe-worshipping stepdad Todd (Matthew Gorman) ever stop being the absolute worst on a show of walking dumpster fires? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau!