'The Boys': What worked, and what didn't, in the season 2 finale

It's worth stating again that the acting is top-notch across the board. All of the actors who portrayed the arcs mentioned above put in strong work (plus again, Urban turned in a career-topping performance), but there's another sequence that's worth mentioning. Antony Starr's Homelander is like if the most entitled guy in your high school could topple mountains, but the moment where he attempts to relate to Ryan is unique in it's one of the only moments of the series where this complete monster sort of attempts to be vulnerable with another human. . He's trying to explain that he was terrified showing off his powers in front of a crowd for the first time and his difficulty figuring out his powers on his own. While it's entirely possible entirely he was lying because he's Homelander, the fact that he at first he refers to the doctors who raised him before switching to the "people who raised me" suggests this was a true story. Still, he's a sociopath largely incapable of a genuine connection. He just wants to feel the father-son love he was denied and sees Ryan as an extension of himself - pretty much confirmed when Homelander screams "He's mine!" when Ryan later sides with Butcher - so the moment doesn't come off as sweet, but it's also not supposed to. The camera gets below Homelander and his son, it's unclear if Ryan actually moved toward his dad for their awkward side hug or if Homelander moved his arm first. Hats of to Ryan's actor, Cameron Crovetti. Convincing acting is hard enough for adults let alone young children, but Crovetti nails every moment upon him. It's a interesting scene that stands out for being relative quiet in the middle of big moments with great performances.