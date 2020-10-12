'The Boys': What worked, and what didn't, in the season 2 finale

*Spoilers for the first two seasons of Amazon Prime's The Boys. You've been warned.*
You have no idea how hard it was to not start this out with some variation of "So, did the season 2 finale blow your mind!?"
The final episode of "The Boys'" sophomore season was filled to the brim with emotional moments, incredible scenes and performances and a reveal I was mad at myself for not calling in advance (more on that later), but the first thing that needs to be discussed is a moment that elevates this series above other superhero-related stories. Can we just talk about Karl Urban's tour-de-force performance as Butcher after the tragic death of Becca? A single tear is squeezed from his eye as he gains just enough composure bring his head slowly towards hers before gently crying. Urban's entire body quakes slightly before he kisses his love's forehead. Genuine grief is pouring out of this man. It's a heartbreaking scene in a show known for being outrageous, but what brings it to a another level is what happens after.
Just look at Urban as Butcher slowly tears his eyes away from Becca to see Ryan. Butcher's face is a perfect storm of righteous fury and hestitation as his eyes narrow as he looks at this sobbing boy. He's clearly furious at this boy who he already considered an abomination even before the kid accidentally murdered his wife, but there is some sadness in there too. He knows that the revenge he wants to take is wrong, but his blackened hand still reaches for that crowbar. Urban's face radiates rage with bloodshot eyes. He appears truly inhuman here, as if somebody tore his face off and then put it back on him. It looks like he's wearing a Michael Myers-esque mask of his own face as he begins lumbering toward Ryan and we get the best shot in the episode as a blurry Homelander shaped-figure comes into focus and star spangled Patrick Batemen lands on the ground. Every moment is perfectly conveyed for what they were going for. A great deal of information is conveyed with little dialogue, allowing through the acting and Alex Graves' tight direction to tell the story. Though the reputation for comic book adaptions have been raised considerably over the last decade, we don't still associate them with great performances or stellar writing. Amazon's hit series transcends those stereotypes as it ends a largely successful season. Not every moment of the finale worked, but it juggled about half a dozen plot lines and only one fell flat, so there's really not much to complain about. We're going to what look at what worked and what didn't.
The good:
Despite the first season of 'The Boys' being a hit and a third season being green lit before the second even premiered (), this finale almost felt like it could have been a potential series finale if it had come to that. A lot of the plots wrapped up in satisfying ways that can easily be reopened up again, such as Mother's Milk getting reignited with his wife and daughter, Frenchie and Kimiko going off together with a stronger dynamic, Hughie making the choice to try to take down Vought "the right way," and Homelander ending on a scene that really tells you everything you need to know about him. Obviously, there are still plenty of questions left (what happened to Ryan, if Stormfront is dead or will embrace her legacy as a fictional Nazi and show up with half a metal face or cybernetic limbs, THAT BIG REVEAL), but the show resolved enough arcs and plot points such the Becca storyline to not make the audience feel like it was being left hanging. In an age where serialization rules because there is always another reason or film to be forced out, whether the story calls for it or not , it's hard not to respect a series that resolves various threads in satisfying ways while still leaving various doors open for the future.
One of the reasons why the finale worked so well is that most of the main cast came out tangibly different from one end of the season of the other. The progressions were built naturally over the course of the episodes without shoehorning in an unearned character turn for the sake of the story. Kimiko comes into her own and chooses not to waver into wanton violence regardless of the trauma of rediscovering her brother only to see him get killed horrifically. As Frenchie learns to forgive himself for what happened the night Mallory's grandchildren died, he pumps the brakes on hovering over Kimiko, seeing her more as a human and less as a manic pixie dream dream girl to be saved and obtained.
Queen Maeve, though formidable in her own right, had clearly been (justifiably) afraid of Homelander since the beginning of the series and was allowing the lavish lifestyle she resented but relied on to gnaw at her increasingly sidelined conscience as she continued to do what needed to be done to keep that lifestyle. But being despicably outed by Homelander on national TV and being confronted about leaving an entire airplane's worth of innocents to die in season one caused Maeve to lose Elena, her sole connection to the outside world.
While she becomes even more self-destructive in the fallout of that, she ultimately confronts Homelander and is at least temporarily able to force that walking Freudian nightmare to back off. Starlight started off the season openly stating that nothing really matters, but watching Hughie actively choose to retain a sense of morality and even witnessing Butcher, a man she detested at first, attempt to keep Becca and Ryan against his own interests, begins to open back up to the idea that isn't actively evil all the time, or at least doesn't have to be. She even tried to appeal to Maeve, a character even more cynical than her.
Speaking of Butcher, he descended further from moral grays into going completely off diving off the moral grid in his pursuit of getting Becca back to him. But revisiting his roots while seeing his Aunt Judy and former dog Terror and being reminded of the decency of Hughie and his dead brother Lenny helped Butcher see that maybe he doesn't have to be a complete bastard all that the time. That transition even sometimes manifested itself in subtle ways. When Hughie and Annie leaked the existence of Compound V, Butcher dismissed it entirely while the other Boys were elated. In that last episode, when the pair scored proof of Stormfront's 1940s-era goose-stepping days, Butcher makes a point of complimenting them. As stated earlier, he could have easily followed through on selling out Becca and Ryan but he chose not to. A lot of the conflict Butcher feels plays out on Urban's face, really selling his transition. He's definitely not a saint by the end of the season (he was about to attempt to murder his wife's child, after all), but it's hard to imagine the Butcher of last season or even at the beginning of this season not doing what it took to get Becca back.
So yeah, that reveal. I didn't even remotely see it coming. The possibilities that many factions of the internet were betting on, such as the Church seemed possible, though I'm it glad it wasn't the latter, since it's way more interesting if Vought's steel hearted CEO is willing and comfortable with verbally dressing down the most powerful man on Earth without any secret abilities backing him up.I considered that the massive head-exploding session in that congressional hearing was an inside so I even considered Ashley. ASHLEY. But outspoken Congresswoman Victoria Neuman being behind all those "Scanners" moments didn't even hit my radar.
It's a fascinating development few saw coming, but it begs the question of exactly her endgame is. Why publicly oppose Vought if you're murdering important figures who could damage the company(Raynor, Vogelbaum, Adana) .Is the mind-blowing part of her apparent telekinetic abilities a fairly new thing for her, or does her political career contain a trail of exploded skulls no one has noticed before? Is it similar to what Edgar said about Stormfront inciting anger ultimately raising stock prices, and the opposition actually galvanizes people to buy more Vought products, like talk of gun control spurring gun sales? Won't publicly standing against Vought as the head of the government's Office of Supe Affairs while quietly stymieing any efforts to harm the company ultimately make it look like she's bad at her public job? Regardless, it's an interesting concept., especially in light of Hughie working for her at the end of season two,
It's worth stating again that the acting is top-notch across the board. All of the actors who portrayed the arcs mentioned above put in strong work (plus again, Urban turned in a career-topping performance), but there's another sequence that's worth mentioning. Antony Starr's Homelander is like if the most entitled guy in your high school could topple mountains, but the moment where he attempts to relate to Ryan is unique in it's one of the only moments of the series where this complete monster sort of attempts to be vulnerable with another human. . He's trying to explain that he was terrified showing off his powers in front of a crowd for the first time and his difficulty figuring out his powers on his own. While it's entirely possible entirely he was lying because he's Homelander, the fact that he at first he refers to the doctors who raised him before switching to the "people who raised me" suggests this was a true story. Still, he's a sociopath largely incapable of a genuine connection. He just wants to feel the father-son love he was denied and sees Ryan as an extension of himself - pretty much confirmed when Homelander screams "He's mine!" when Ryan later sides with Butcher - so the moment doesn't come off as sweet, but it's also not supposed to. The camera gets below Homelander and his son, it's unclear if Ryan actually moved toward his dad for their awkward side hug or if Homelander moved his arm first. Hats of to Ryan's actor, Cameron Crovetti. Convincing acting is hard enough for adults let alone young children, but Crovetti nails every moment upon him. It's a interesting scene that stands out for being relative quiet in the middle of big moments with great performances.
The bad:
What the hell was the point of the Church?
Though the mysterious Church of the Collective popped up in every episode this year, it was largely sequestered to its own story line as The Deep and later A-Train tried to use the group to get back into it The Seven, rarely interacting with the other story threads of the season. It appeared the organization would eventually tie into the larger story (online theories posited church leader Alastair Adana would be behind the exploding heads, which is hilarious in hindsight) but it ultimately added up to little. The sole obvious impact the Church had on any other aspect of the plot was that A-Train broke into the Church's archives meant to blackmail, discredit and coerce people. That helped bring down Stormfront so our resident speedster can reenter the lime light, but Stormfront's former affiliation with the church had only been mentioned one other time a few episodes prior. Characters have been blackmailing and digging up dirt on each other on this show since day one. Surely those files could have been publicly released in some other fashion that mattered more within the narrative, right?
The church first entered the picture as a way for The Deep to still stay in the story after he has banished to Ohio, as he got roped into joining to rehabilitate his public image and get back into Vought's good graces. Like the Church itself, though, Creepy Himbo Aquaman ultimately doesn't end up doing much this season despite his ample screen time. His scenes start off strong, since his psychedelic-fueled heart to heart (heart to gill?) with his own gills, voiced by Patton Oswalt, illustrate The Deep's inner workings amount to some of the standout sequences of the season and the series overall. After those bizarre but strangely emotional bits, it all goes downhill from there, however. Most of his remaining screen time is devoted to his attempts to use the Church's resources to get back into The Seven, and those scenes are merely fine. Admittedly, he plays a crucial role in supplying Maeve with the blackmail she needs to take Homelander down a couple pegs, but that has nothing to do with the Church (it also, despite what Meave tells him, doesn't get him any closer to returning to his former premiere super team). All of that said, he does recruit A-Train into the Church, which ultimately leads to Stormfront's public downfall, but that is the beginning and end of The Deep and the Church's meaningful contributions to anything that happens this season. The Deep ultimately spent most of the season watching the ramifications of the main action unfold on TV.
The biggest argument for the Church's presence is that at the very least, the group furthers "The Boys'" fundamental theme of major institutions harming the populace at large far more, often under the guise of serving the greater good, in the name of maximizing profits. The series has provided countless examples of Vought, their superhero brand extensions, the allure of social media, the government and traditional organized religion - such as with the Believe Expo last season - and the way they draw people in and form cult of personalities (Vought's massive following, Stormfront's fans, even someone yelling that they love Neuman during the anti-Homelander rally) that only serve those organizations and the agenda of those personalities. The Church, like a certain similar actual organization created in the 20th century, promises fulfillment and a higher purpose but is more concerned with Q ratings, gaining a tax exempt status and silencing critics. It was interesting to see Alastair in the last episode, secretly ailing with both Vought and the government forces (supposedly) opposed to the Supes.Considering Alastair's fate, though, it seems unlikely (though not impossible) that we'll be seeing more of the Church to expand on those machinations in season three. That therapist and Church lackey, Carol, The Deep or a new person could end up taking over (I could easily see The Deep attempting to move the Church into a direction akin to the real world Nxivm group, chronicled in the recent HBO documentary "The Vow," but that would be too much, even for this show). If season three does reveal a new chapter for the Church, it's unclear what role it would play going forward, considering the Church really didn't amount to much in season two.The plot line wasn't terrible, just directionless. It definitely wasn't even to close to sinking the ship; it simply stood out unfavorably in comparison with other story beats showrunner Eric Kripke and company crafted.
This next issue wasn't even so much a glaring flaw as much as something that could be an issue that down the line, which should tell you how otherwise excellent the second season finale and the season was as a whole. Major companies that Vought evokes such as Disney, Facebook and hilariously, Amazon and Sony, have gotten away with bad stuff that the public has mostly accepted. But heads never exploded at at a congressional hearing about those other companies. Between that, Stormfront being a 100 year old Nazi married to the company's founder 9!), the fact that all the company's heroes were created by a deadly drug and their flagship Supe being filmed committing a war crime, it stretches credibility of how much company can get away with. Still, people have that said about real corporations that still exist to this day, as well.
What did you think
