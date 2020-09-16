The corrupt superheroes of 'The Boys' show layers beyond most comic book fare

By the time we see him again in the second season, he had recovered from his heart attack but lost crucial time in the public eye. He's on the back-foot in terms of keeping his position secure, illustrated by a newspaper headline that says rival speedster Shockwave is in talks to join The Seven. It's implied from A-Train's conversations with his brother Nathan (Christian Keyes) in the first season that their family grew up poor, and that's basically confirmed in an second season exchange with Starlight. When she says there are important things than money, he responds with "You know, the only people who say that are the people who grew up with money." You can infer a lot from the character just through that moment. He needs to continually be the best or the money stops. A scene in season one where he was racially profiled while under out of his A-Train costume helped illustrate what is at risk for him. Few superhero-related properties actually include economic hardship or imply that these characters could be performing heroics for momentary gain, since a fair chunk of them are billionaires anyway. Again, the show doesn't necessarily want you to feel bad for A-Train, but these moments help the audience understand the reasons for his actions. Now that Homelander has fired A-Train, it should be interesting to see if he ends up helping Starlight and The Boys.