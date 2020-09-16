The corrupt superheroes of 'The Boys' show layers beyond most comic book fare

*Spoilers for the first season of "The Boys" season one and the first four episodes of season two*
The second season of "The Boys" could not have arrived at a better time.
The first year of Amazon Prime's superhero satire based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson came in hero-packed 2019, but this year there aren't nearly as many costumed crusaders filling our screens due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea of these characters existing "in the real world" and being more emotionally realistic (and often horrible people) is not a new concept, the angle of these corrupt heroes also being four-quadrant celebrities gave it added relevance, since the internet has helped reinforce that just because someone is rich and famous, that doesn't always mean they're a great person.
With that helpful timing and an audience willing seeing to see a different side to blockbuster heroes, the members of the show's premier super-team, The Seven, have taken a big spotlight this year.
While characters such as Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty), the formerly idealistic hero turned disillusioned cynic, and Homelander (Antony Starr), who is basically a walking collection of the absolute worst impulses of the human physche given the powers of a God, were important to the story last season, this year, most The Seven's members had had some of the best moments of the second season's first four episodes. They've even overshadowed the titular team of The Boys.a few times, despite how interesting the vicious Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Billy Joel-loving viewpoint character Hughie (Jack Quiad) and the other members are.
Perhaps because these characters aren't as beholden to corporate expectations of appealing as to as many people or meeting as stringent fan expectations, these super powered degenerates have been allowed to reveal far more layers than their counterparts in other super hero-related properties. The members of Seven have had fascinating characterization, compelling goals and themes other movies and TV heroes often can't match.
Let's first talk about A-Train (Jesse T. Usher), which seems appropriate considering his speedster's negligent murder of Robin (Jess Salgueiro), the girlfriend of the show's viewpoint character Hughie (Jack Quiad) is what kicks off the series. His consistent theme is that he is essentially an athlete, who constantly has to prove he is the fastest or he will be replaced.
In the first season, he takes steady doses of Compound V, which is what gives the heroes in this universe their powers, to keep himself competitive - and is also causing him heart problems - and even murders his secret girlfriend Popclaw (Brittany Allen) over it. He's obvious incredibly fast, but he's not invincible, like Queen Maeve and Homelander. They are on a completely different level than A-Train, and he knows that.
By the time we see him again in the second season, he had recovered from his heart attack but lost crucial time in the public eye. He's on the back-foot in terms of keeping his position secure, illustrated by a newspaper headline that says rival speedster Shockwave is in talks to join The Seven. It's implied from A-Train's conversations with his brother Nathan (Christian Keyes) in the first season that their family grew up poor, and that's basically confirmed in an second season exchange with Starlight. When she says there are important things than money, he responds with "You know, the only people who say that are the people who grew up with money." You can infer a lot from the character just through that moment. He needs to continually be the best or the money stops. A scene in season one where he was racially profiled while under out of his A-Train costume helped illustrate what is at risk for him. Few superhero-related properties actually include economic hardship or imply that these characters could be performing heroics for momentary gain, since a fair chunk of them are billionaires anyway. Again, the show doesn't necessarily want you to feel bad for A-Train, but these moments help the audience understand the reasons for his actions. Now that Homelander has fired A-Train, it should be interesting to see if he ends up helping Starlight and The Boys.
Similar to A-Train, the way "The Boys" examines sexual assaulter/Aquaman pisstake The Deep (Chace Crawford) and helps you understand why he is the way he is. The absolutely bonkers, time capsule-worthy scene where he goes on a psychedelic trip and talks to his aquatic gills (voiced by Patton Oswalt, naturally) basically lays it all out: He is extremely ashamed of his gills."You imagine women will laugh at us, so you humiliate them first." Then the gills sing "You are so beautiful" off-key while Crawford cries in close-up. (Side note: I could absolutely write a separate column on this scene alone, and I am tempted to more and more with each passing second.) His later scene where he laments that he could have been normal after finding out Compound V gives Supes their abilities is played seriously, but it's made clear he didn't learn a thing from all of the soul searching, Upon seeing Starlight, who he sexually assaulted, he ever-so-sincerely apologizes to her and all of the other "female people I offended" - implying he doesn't really see them as people.
The show could have easily made The Deep a one-dimensional shithead, but instead he's a shithead with dimension. Though he treats most people terribly, he seems to genuinely care about the environment and shares a kinship with the sea life he communicates with. Because he's clearly a idiot, though, he constantly gets his aquatic friends killed, such as a dolphin last season and a whale, Lucy, in a memorably gory moment from this season. Throughout it all, Crawford walks a fine line, portraying sad idiot in an honest way without allowing him to become a buffoonish caricature.
The aforementioned Starlight is an interesting case, since she is easily the most morally forthright Supe in the series. She joins The Seven with a genuine intention to help people. Though The Deep's assault and a plethora of other horrible events make her a lot more cynical as time goes on. A scene in the second season shows us she still wants to help. When she travels to North Carolina incognito with Hughie and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), her first instinct upon seeing a car accident to get involved. She only relents after Hughie and M.M. point out that 911 has been already been called and help is on its way. Don't get it twisted, though; her clear progression from a naive young woman to hardened double agent working against Vought is clear and earned as time goes on. When she talks about God not existing in season two, Moriarty completely sells you on every word.
Black Noir and Queen Maeve are little more difficult to pin down than other members of The Seven, simply because the audience hasn't learned much about them. Very little has been revealed about the entirely silent Black Noir, but recent promos tease he'll be getting more screen time shortly. Very whether the show will run with the comic's same twist involving the character's true nature has yet to be seen, but he will undoubtedly become more prominent in the future. Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), on the other hand, is interesting, but the audience hasn't gotten to know what makes her tick despite being around for a season-and-a-half. Her reoccurring elements this season have been that she's burnout from the superhero life (which we already knew) and that sole escape from that has been her ex-girlfriend Elena (Nicola Correia-Damud) Now that Homelander has outed Maeve's relationship with Elena, she could be drawn into the main action of the season soon.
The most prominent newcomer to this season is also one of its strongest elements so far: Stormfront (Aya Cash). Gracing us with one of the best character introductions of the series thus far, she saunters onto to a Vaught set made to look like an army base while Homelander and Queen Maeve are shooting some sort of hip-boom-rah commercial. Phone in hand, she tells her followers the "solider" in the commercial is actually an actor and live streams the set, immediately setting herself up as sort of truth-teller here to bust down the corporate charade. She infuriates Homelander within seconds, but unlike 95% of the obstacles in his life, he can't threaten her or break her in half, since she's filming and she was handpicked for The Seven by Vought CEO Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito). Homelander grumbles and walks away,cape between his legs, unable to give her the laser-vision barbecuing he desperately wanted to give her. She establishes herself as the first character who isn't a Vought higher-up to rattle Homelander without even a hint of fear.
We see more of her witty, cut-the crap attitude from there. She calls out reporters for sexist questions, hilariously mocks a director pitching a Seven origin movie for being unable to write three dimensional women characters and goes on a fantastic rant admonishing Starlight for kowtowing to her corporate overlords. You may find yourself thinking Stormfront's not all that bad at first, unless you know the reveal. In what may be a surprise if you haven't read "The Boys" comics, hadn't heard of the real-life white nationalist website the character is named after noticed her female Richard Spencer-esque hairstyle, or noticed that nearly every hero not named Starlight is total garbage, Stormfront is a full-blown white supremacist. This isn't shocking if you've read the books, because in the comics Stormfront was a male Nazi who was basically fascist Thor or Shazam!, complete with swastikas. That version of the character, like most aspects of the comics, had all the subtlety of a Neon-colored hammer to the face. He was a Nazi thug straight you might find in an old John Wayne World II picture or an "Indiana Jones" flick, but with the strength that would topple mountains. Comics Stormfront, being a largely silent hulking brute, probably had around the same amount of lines throughout all of his appearances in the series as the show's interpretation did in their very first scene. This version appears to be a bit more multi-faceted, not as immediately obvious in her intentions.
The memes, social media savvy and persona belie the danger she poses with her following. She immediately fashions herself in her first scene as a disrupter of Vought's fake pageantry, and by episode four she's calling out Homelander for not doing enough to stop the terrorist threat. She, as has been pointed out elsewhere,recalls an ever-growing number of internet personalities peddling hate in a more modern package the other while framing it all as free-thinking. Her ever-growing following, along with the fact that she has lived for decades without visibly aging, since she was active in the 1970s as Liberty - the long life was again a trait of the comic Stormfront - make her incredibly dangerous.
It also needs to be said that Cash is fantastic in the role. She's engaging and funny in the right moments, but don't think for a second she can't be intimidating. When Stormfront uses her electricity powers to burst burst into a innocent Black family's home while chasing Kenji, she goes out of her way to kill the father in the apartment. The look of utter contempt and disgust on Cash's face's - as if she stumbled about an investigation of cockroaches - right before she is about to slaughter this family is bone-chilling. She makes absolutely makes you believe Stormfront can go toe-to-toe with Homelander, even if she'd prefer to attack through mind games and popularity than by force.Their scenes together have been highlights of the season. Even though Antony Starr physically towers over Cash, Stormfront's unflappable confidence never makes you look at them as anything less than equals.
Speaking of Homelander, one of the main reasons why I wanted to write this column in the first place was to do a dive-deep into this indestructible garbage fire and the way Starr inhabits him. The "What if Superman was a bad guy" has been tackled in movies, video games - such as DC's own "Injustice" series and countless comics before, but all of those pale in comparison to the TV version of Homelander. Sure, he's terrifying, tyrannical, and uses his eye lasers liberally like so many others, but none of the other takes on the concept have been infused with this much insecurity. He's seemingly untouchable but with recognizable vulnerabilities turned up to 2000.
Last season established that he was raised in a sterile lab, with anything resembling love or compassion nowhere to be found. That left him deeply resentful but also knowing with a gnawing need for approval and apparently a planet's load of mommy issues. He's invincible and adored by billions, but it's never enough. Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue in a great performance) played an unsettling mother figure role for him. She was the sole person who could rein him in. The single most powerful being on the planet could be humbled by a disapproving glance.That is until his parental problems backfired on Stillwell, who he murdered, and his creator and "father" Jonah Vogelbaum (John Doman), who he paralyzed.
With his own sort-of parental figures out of the way, he sets his sights on "parenting," forcing himself into the lives of his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and Ryan's mother Becca (Shantel VanSanten) He tried doing stereotypical "father/son" things with Ryan, making up stories of baseball game trips with his own "dad" that never happened. Eventually he decides to truly mold his son into a tiny version of himself, pushing off a roof to get him to fly. Becca rightfully freaks out and when Homelander starts hurting her, an unconscious Ryan wakes up and pushes Homelander to the ground,his eyes glowing crimson. This guy's response -"I'm not not mad" - tells you everything you need about him. After making Ryan uncomfortable throughout the last couple of weeks, trying to force him to fly against his will knocking him out and hurting his mother, Homelander's first thought is to assure Ryan that HE isn't mad. Everyone either fawns over him or trembles at the fact of drawing his ire and has convinced himself is the superior being despite hating himself so it makes twisted sense that Homeander would focus on himself.
Throughout it all, though, you can't take your eyes off of Starr. His straight-as-an arrow posture as he walks into a room, the way he scowls and his eyes darken when he's disappointed and is about to explode like a child moments away from a tantrum; you;re paying attention every moment he's on screen. Starr stares at other people in his scenes, even when he's smiling or putting on his all-American act, as if he's moments away from pulling their heads off. Your eyes are fixated on him every moment he's on screen but you're not quite sure what' he's going to do next from moment to moment. The character is often unpredictable and that just makes him scarier. Take the brief trailer for the upcoming fifth episode, which shows what appears to be Homelander firing his deadly lasers into a massive crowd, Some people online think this is just a daydream fantasy Homelander has, while others are convinced this is the moment patriotic Patrick Bateman finally snaps publicly. And honestly, the latter doesn't seem completely out of the realm of possibility. Both pathetic and terrifying, there is no character in a cowl-and-tight property quite like Amazons's Homelander.
Although it's not quite fair to call "The Boys" to call a superhero show, nothing else on a a screen to showing these kinds of characters in such a multifaceted light. The characters in The Seven have truly being soaring above the rest.
