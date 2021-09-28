The 'Dear Evan Hansen' movie musical is a manipulative, ridiculous mess

Plus, as mentioned earlier, the other actors playing his classmates acting within this actual high school building look far closer to the ages they're portraying than Platt does, so he sticks out like a sore, sickly white, sweaty thumb. Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Zoe, is apparently 24 but easily passes for a high school student in the film. Pairing her with Platt, who is pushing 30 but appears older than that in the film, adds yet another layer of unease to the film.

Platt also adds another to the wrinkle (pun only partially intended to the whole affair: When you factor in how old he appears to be, it looks like not only is Evan lying about knowing his classmate, but he appears as if he's also lying about being a teenager.

In terms of Platt's casting in the stage show, he was closer to the character's age when he first tackled the role than he is now, and the suspension of disbelief needed for live theater comes into play. Keep in mind, we're talking about an art form with a time-honored, centuries-long tendency of actors in Shakespeare plays characters half the age of those portraying them. I imagine Platt didn't seem all that strange on stage, or at least no more egregious than the actors playing the teenage cast in the TV show "Riverdale."