'The Little Things' is dark, unsettling and a throwback - for better and for worse

*The following contains spoilers for "The Little Things," now playing in theaters and on HBO Max. You've been warned.*
It's honestly a miracle a film like "The Little Things" got made by a major film studio in the modern era.
Sure, Warner Bros.' psychological thriller starring Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek as police officers desperately trying to solve a string of murders and fellow Oscar victor Jared Leto as a suspect seems like a safe bet. But it's also not based on a book or anything else, the lead character is a bit of a creep and the film doesn't waste time overexplaining every aspect of the plot and how the characters are feeling. Plus, spoiler alert: The ending is sad and ambiguous, the actual killer is still at large by the time the credits roll and the only murderers we actually see are the two protagonists!
The film harkens back, in more of its individual parts than its overall style, to an era where studios more regularly greenlit gritty films without happy endings or without relying on a known brand name. However, it also reminds of years past both through the series of clichés it draws from and it's eye on irresponsible policing.
Still, in an era where film studios are less likely to back a script if it's not based on a comic, book, previous film, TV show, video game, board game or trading card card from 1962 as more and more media constantly fights for our attention, "The Little Things" deserves appreciation, both for its strengths and what it represents.
The film, made for a reported $30 million — which is not blockbuster-sixed, but is respectable — was intended primarily for a theatrical release before Warner Bros. opted to make it the first of their 2021 film slate to be released simultaneously on their HBO Max streaming service and in the few theaters still open in the U.S. due to the pandemic. It's also been reported the film has the best U.S. opening in theaters the pandemic. The risk, both creatively and financially, may have paid off.
Hancock is arguably best known for helming the White Savior schmaltzfest "The Blind Side," but you won't find that guy behind the camera here. While that 2009 Sandra Bullock vehicle was designed to be a crowd pleaser, this effort has a few decently long, gorgeously shot stretches with no dialogue. What dialogue there is doesn't slow slow down to explain what certain terms mean, a trap that clockwork network procedurals like "CSI" and "Law and Order" often fall into. Because the people saying the words wouldn't have to explain what the terms are.
Here, you just have to figure out what terms like "KSO," "Buck 20," and "Ramey warrant" mean through context, ala "The Wire" or "Uncut Gems," and you're forced to pay attention to all of the details to understand what's going on (more on that in a bit), not unlike what the lead detectives are trying to do in the film.
In an early scene where Washington's Joe "Deke" Deacon is looking around at the apartment of a victim, we see him stare at a window. Next time we see him, he's at an apartment, and before we see him stare at the window of the murdered woman's apartment, we're meant to just put where he is together. And if we don't, the film tells you where he is later in the scene by showing him looking at the other detectives in the victim's apartment. There isn't a constant need to explain the plot to you, and the film actually respects the intelligence of the audience.
Washington anchors the film together with a different character than what people may expect. He's no stranger to antiheroes in films such as "Man on Fire" and "The Equalizer," and he often plays a cynical men who are smartest person on the room. Deke fits those qualities, so he may not seem that different from Washington's previous roles at first glance. But it eventually becomes clear how obsessive, sad and just plain weird Deke is. He talks to corpses, sees the pictures of the killer's victims and imagines that they are alive and breaks down and starts muttering to himself at one point, all out of guilt from a previous case. Washington doesn't often allow himself to be this vulnerable, especially not in a role that, at first, doesn't seem to stray far from what we've seen him do on screen before. He's a marvel, and it helps that he's playing the best written character in the film.
Malek and Leto both do well, but their occasional hamminess sometimes clashes with the tone. Leto fairs better, as he is genuinely creepy, with a thousand-yard stare and gapped mouth. You take one look at his character, Albert Sparma and think "Yep, that guy definitely has a dress made of human skin somewhere." Also, it's a law of the universe that a movie with the good sense to cast top-tier character actors such as Chris Bauer and Michael Hyatt must have some value.
One of the elements that truly sets the film apart, though, is the ending, since Sgt. Baxter, played by Malek, murders Sparma and it doesn't appear the killer is ever actually caught. The film often volleys you back and forth on thinking whether Sparma is actually the killer up to that point, and story conventions tell us the killer HAS to be caught by the end. A ton of people online were convinced Washington was the killer based on the first trailer During the film, I wondered if it was him or Malek, since I wondered Baxter seemed to take to Deke so far when the hotshot sergeant didn't that much impressed with the veteran officer at first. I wondered if Baxter was stepping up his already slightly unhinged partner. A couple lingering close-ups of Malek looking borderline sinister gave that impression. But nope!
Baxter goes through a marathon of idiotic decisions in the third act, from driving off with Sparma in Sparma's own car without telling Deke to continually digging every single hole Sparma suggested to look for the body of a missing women. Then he whacks Sparma with a shovel after Sparma questioned how Baxter would be able to protect his daughters if he couldn't solve the murders of these women.
When Deke arrives, tells Baxter to start digging and says he's going to Sparma's house, you hope Deke will find evidence that will connect the now-dead repairman to the deaths to give them and the audience closure. It seems that way, when Baxter receives a package from Deke containing a red barrette, which is what the parents of one the missing women said their daughter had when she went missing. Then comes the quietly devastating reveal in the final scene — all, again, communicated through the visual storytelling, without a single word being spoken — where Deke is burning everything from Sparma's apartment, and throws in a new package of barrettes, which is missing one. So Sparma was likely not the murderer, and the actual killer is still out there. It's dark, ambiguous, frustrating and about as far from tidy a Hollywood resolution as you can. But that's a part of why it works.
In almost every film like this that isn't based on a true story, the killer is caught, and even if the killer turns out to be one of the good guys, it's at least revealed and/or they are subdued. But that isn't case in "The Little Things", and it truly distinguishes the film from other big-budget films studios are producing. Plus, since so much emphasis is placed on the effects the case was having on the detectives, it makes sense to have an ending that shows how their shared obsession led them to making mistakes and going down the wrong path.
Some of the biggest points against the movie, however, are its many familiar elements and its contrivances. The hotshot rookie teaming up with the world-weary cynic detective was nothing new even when this script was first written in the early '90s. Plus the authority figure yelling at the cops as time runs out to solve the case, the wife who is neglected in favor of the case, etc.
The atmosphere and power those clichés are displayed through, though, still help set it apart, and the aforementioned gut punch of an ending helps too. That presentation also smooths over issue such as Baxter and Deke's bond never quite gelling together the way the film wants it too. When Baxter starts defending Deke to his boss, it doesn't come off as authentic, since Baxter seemed distant and dismissive to Deke in prior scenes. Baxter also demonstrates an obsession with this case like Deke does with an old, similar case from five years prior, but we're also not allowed into Baxter's headspace as we are Deke's, as the film focuses so much on the demons haunting him. Baxter doesn't get that same treatment.
It would also be wrong to not mention the problematic aspect of that ending in light of recent events. After the year of George Floyd's murder, where the accountability of law enforcement received a heavy justified, watching a movie where two cops murder an innocent — albeit extremely freaky — man with no real consequences feels gross. Plus it's hard to believe that no eyebrows would be raised over the sudden complete disappearance of a man who was recently interrogated by police. There is strong dramatic irony in Deke, who had secretly killed an innocent woman in the case that ruined him five years earlier, helping Baxter cover this murder as had been done for him, plus gives the audience a better sense of why Deke is so desperate to atone for his past sins. But at the end of the end, it shows that our main character has even more blood on his hands.
