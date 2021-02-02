'The Little Things' is dark, unsettling and a throwback - for better and for worse

Washington anchors the film together with a different character than what people may expect. He's no stranger to antiheroes in films such as "Man on Fire" and "The Equalizer," and he often plays a cynical men who are smartest person on the room. Deke fits those qualities, so he may not seem that different from Washington's previous roles at first glance. But it eventually becomes clear how obsessive, sad and just plain weird Deke is. He talks to corpses, sees the pictures of the killer's victims and imagines that they are alive and breaks down and starts muttering to himself at one point, all out of guilt from a previous case. Washington doesn't often allow himself to be this vulnerable, especially not in a role that, at first, doesn't seem to stray far from what we've seen him do on screen before. He's a marvel, and it helps that he's playing the best written character in the film.

Malek and Leto both do well, but their occasional hamminess sometimes clashes with the tone. Leto fairs better, as he is genuinely creepy, with a thousand-yard stare and gapped mouth. You take one look at his character, Albert Sparma and think "Yep, that guy definitely has a dress made of human skin somewhere." Also, it's a law of the universe that a movie with the good sense to cast top-tier character actors such as Chris Bauer and Michael Hyatt must have some value.