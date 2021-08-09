'The Suicide Squad' is one of the best comic book films in years

*Spoilers for "The Suicide Squad," now in theaters and available on HBO Max. You've been warned.*
God help me, I'm a giant Stan for Polka-Dot Man now.
About five years to the day that the critically derided DC Comics film adaptation "Suicide Squad" hit theaters in 2016, a follow-up (sort of) has been released. While both films follow a team of criminals forced by the ruthless Amada Waller (Viola Davis) to do black ops dirty work on behalf of the U.S. government, the night-and-day difference between two final products could not be more clear. "The Suicide Squad" comes courtesy of "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn after he was briefly fired from the third installment in that franchise once some of his offensive past Tweets resurfaced.
Gunn's approach to the squad is a semi-reboot, where the events of their previous entry — a famously troubled production in which Warner Bros. assembled a film reportedly drastically different from helmer David Ayer's original vision — are largely ignored while a handful of actors and characters from that movie return. The result is a project not only far better than its processor, but one of the best comic book movies in several years.
Given the seemingly never-ending onslaught of blockbusters based on comic books that flooded cineplexes and the zeitgeist during the 21rst century, claiming "The Suicide Squad" is one of the best is a bold claim. But this film backs that up. It has gonzo, hilariously mean-spirited comedy for days, along with great character work with each squad member getting something to do. The action sequences are tightly choreographed and the effects look fantastic. Starro, the massive starfish alien monster that the squad fights in the fictional country of Calto Maltese, has been lovingly rendered in what is an absolutely blessing to all of us who adore the insane side of superhero comics Plus the themes of the story and the layers of miscommunication within bureaucracy are woven throughout the story, with enough pathos to hold it all.
All of those elements compliment the morally gray, madcap elements lend Gunn's latest a more dangerous, jagged edge than your average cape-and-cowl flick, even though it exists within the studio system and admittedly doesn't always take as many risk as it could (we'll get to that in a bit). Take the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, the financial and critical gold standard for superhero pictures, for example.
Marvel Studios' catalogue includes some genuinely great, iconic work, such as "Avengers: Avengers War" and "Black Panther," but after 13 years and over 20 installments — and a few more set to arrive before the year is over — it's hard to not feel like an assembly-line quality at some point. Especially within the rigid confines of the MCU's catalogue and a need to keep the major characters around for more solo stories, team-ups or spin-offs, even if some if those players have died during their stories.
A white, less emotional Vision was shoehorned into the already-bloated final episode of "WandaVision" so an android would still be floating around out there, and the "Loki" series centers around a time-displaced version of the God of Mischief despite the character meeting a perfectly fine end in "Infinity War." Marvel is bending space, time and audiences suspension of disbelief in order to make sure its characters are able to keep coming back for more adventures. "The Suicide Squad," by contrast, opens with an battalion of characters getting slaughtered 10 minutes into the film's running rime, as its revealed Javelin (Flula Borg), Savant (Gunn regular Michael Rooker) the traitorous Blackguard (Pete Davidson) and more were unknowingly sent to be mowed down by the Corto Maltese military to serve as a distraction while the squad members we will actually follow for the rest of the film move in.
Sure, most of the figures who die there were such Z-list baddies that they didn't even get entries in the DC Comics character encyclopedia I owned as a kid. But the Guardians of the Galaxy were an obscure bunch even for Marvel diehards before the films came along, and Marvel has kept finding ways to bring members of that team, like Gamora and Groot, back from the dead. "The Suicide Squad"'s brilliant opening, on the other hand, sets the tone for the rest of the film, establishes that the government doesn't give a damn about what happens to these people and establishes that no one is save. Even Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), an established character from the previous film, is offed in the opening massacre, just to set that nothing is safe! While the Marvel films resolutely refuse to kill anyone they can't endlessly exploit and Disney allowing Marvel to pull a stunt like this is unimaginable, this film helped the Suicide Squad live up to its name.
It's not much the blood and guts that sets the film apart, either. It may invite easy comparisons to the "Deadpool" films, which were also R-rated pictures set in a comic book universe, but those two flicks rarely delved into the same kind of morally grays waters. All of the evisceration, toilet humor and F-bombs aside, those movies are still beholden to the same superhero tropes they mock.
In the first "Deadpool," the main character is a mercenary at the beginning of the film, but he helps out some teenagers and it's established that he only takes out people who deserve it. In "The Suicide Squad," though, our protagonists slaughter a a bevy of soldiers who they have captured squad mainstay Col. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman,) but they are soon revealed to be rebels who were trying to overthrow Corto Maltese's dictatorship.
Further, no heroes in the Deadpool movies have ever followed through on an action like Peacemaker (John Cena) does here. While he said earlier that he would do anything for peace and America, including killing men, women and children, he see his commitment to that faux-parotitic lunacy when he opts to attempt. After discovering the squad that the U.S. government had been funding the horrible experiments The Thinker (Peter Capaldi) and the Calto Maltese government had been running on the alien creature Starro and the people that small versions of the creature would kill and possess, Peacemaker reveals that he had a secret directive to cover up any American involvement. He kills Flag in a long, drag-out brawl to take a drive with the info that the colonel secured. While he clearly shows remorse for murdering a man he respects and considers a hero, Peacemaker, one of the characters we've following throughout the film, still goes through with it. It's a brutal, messed-up moment that even the "Deadpool" films wouldn't commit to.
One of the other aspects of the film that truly makes it sing is its character work. As stated earlier, all of the main players get something to do. The interplay between the hardened Bloodsport (Idris Elba), who holds a secret fear of rats, and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), who obviously loves the little guys, is honestly adorable. Melchior's portrayal adds a dose of needed heart to the carnage around her, from her attempts to reach out to King Shark (Voiced by Sylvester Stallone, portrayed on-set by Steve Agee) when after he attempts to devour her, to the heart eyes she throws at her rodent friend Rodent. Elba walks a tightrope between utter badass to utter badass with moments where he resultantly revels his compassion. Cena continues to prove he's more than a wrestler as he peels back Peacemaker's layers, and King Shark is almost definitely going to be a fan favorite. He tears a guy in half at one point and eats more than a couple people, but this hulking killer beast who wants to prove his intelligence and fit in is remarkably endearing when he isn't ripping fools to shreds. There are a couple moments where the camera cuts wide to King Shark and you simply see him by himself, quietly emphasizing how lonely he truly is. Kinnaman is immensely likeable when given an actual character in Flag, unlike in the stale and tonally confused first film. This Flag is a tad patriotic and naïve, but is quick with a retort and able to fight when he needs to. And Polka- Dot Man (David Dastmalchian). Freakin' POLKA-DOT MAN, a ludicrous joke on two legs who has racked up less than 20 appearances in the comics in the decades since he first debuted and was created during the gloriously absurd silver age of comics where very few people expected that these characters would be immortalized in $100 million + live-action blockbusters over 50 years later, is an absolute delight. He's a bit of a tragic figure, as we learn his mother, an employee of STAR Labs, where various sci-fi shenanigans occur in the comics, exposed him and his siblings to a interdimensional virus. It forced him to dispel ridiculous-looking dots that reduce people to burned mush twice a day. Plus he hates his mother so much that he has to imagine people he's killing are his mother in order to go through with murdering him. The moments where you see all of the other characters around him as his mother are disturbing and gut-bustlingly hilarious. He also has had a good, if a bit telegraphed death. I may have been wrong about Polka-Dot Man likely surviving in my ranking of which characters would die or not, but at least I got quite a few other things right.
The interactions between these colorful cast members allow the audience to learn more about them, such as the parallels between Bloodsport and Peacemaker. We learn early on that their fathers taught them separately to be killing machines, but Bloodsport appears to be motivated at first by money and his own interests, though her daughter Tyla (Storm Reid) and Ratcatcher help reveal that he he has a conscious when it counts. Bloodsport eventually chooses to let what motivates him, which appears to mostly just be be greed and himself at first, to rule everything around him, while Peacemaker's devotion to American "liberty" — which. as Bloodsport notes earlier, allows Peacemaker to justify doing whatever he wants — is what drives him to go too far, even for a member of the suicide squad.
As for squad standout Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie)? This film marks her third cinematic appearance, after the 2016 squad film and "Birds of Prey," which was a better "Suicide Squad" film than the original film was, but two of her absolute best scenes are found here. The scene where she shoots the Calto Mortese dictator she fell for seconds seconds after he mentions intending to use Starro to harm children is fantastic. Harley explains that she promised herself that when she next got a boyfriend and they unveiled a "red flag" — such as talking about killing children — she would kill them. It's the most perfect distillation of the character that has yet been committed to film while also highlighting he growth, as she has moved on from the abusive Joker. Plus the later scene where Harley breaks out of captivity and mows down goon after goon while she imagines flowers and cartoon birds flying around her is one of my favorite action scenes of the last couple years.
All of that said, there are a couple (extremely minor) quibbles. The big scene in the middle of the film where Bloodsport and Ratcatcher 2 reveal the reasons for their fear and and love for rats, respectively and Bloodsport admits that Ratcatcher reminds him of his daughter is sweet, well-written and is sold by Elba and Melchior, it feels a tad unearned at that point in the film. It's a bit hard to believe that a ruthless killer like Bloodsport — who, who it was established, sent Superman to the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet — would open up to a relatively stranger that early on, they also had nice interactions regarding their respective positions on rats, so it's not like the moment is entirely without build-up.
Also, despite Gunn saying for over a year that he was given free reign to free any character he wanted and anyone could bite the bullet, not that many squad members die after that bloodbath in the first 10 minutes. Killing off King Shark or committing to taking Peacemaker off the board — instead of him showing alive in the post-credit scene because of his upcoming HBO Max TV show —would have shown that anything goes and that DC Entertainment, unlike Marvel, wasn't afraid of axing their marketable characters in service of the story.
"The Suicide Squad" is the cinematic equivalent of a bazooka shell to the face with a middle finger painted on, blasting in the face with its humor, heart and killer action. It truly stands out among other comic book fare. Agree with me? Disagree? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.