'The Suicide Squad' is one of the best comic book films in years

Further, no heroes in the Deadpool movies have ever followed through on an action like Peacemaker (John Cena) does here. While he said earlier that he would do anything for peace and America, including killing men, women and children, he see his commitment to that faux-parotitic lunacy when he opts to attempt. After discovering the squad that the U.S. government had been funding the horrible experiments The Thinker (Peter Capaldi) and the Calto Maltese government had been running on the alien creature Starro and the people that small versions of the creature would kill and possess, Peacemaker reveals that he had a secret directive to cover up any American involvement. He kills Flag in a long, drag-out brawl to take a drive with the info that the colonel secured. While he clearly shows remorse for murdering a man he respects and considers a hero, Peacemaker, one of the characters we've following throughout the film, still goes through with it. It's a brutal, messed-up moment that even the "Deadpool" films wouldn't commit to.

One of the other aspects of the film that truly makes it sing is its character work. As stated earlier, all of the main players get something to do. The interplay between the hardened Bloodsport (Idris Elba), who holds a secret fear of rats, and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), who obviously loves the little guys, is honestly adorable. Melchior's portrayal adds a dose of needed heart to the carnage around her, from her attempts to reach out to King Shark (Voiced by Sylvester Stallone, portrayed on-set by Steve Agee) when after he attempts to devour her, to the heart eyes she throws at her rodent friend Rodent. Elba walks a tightrope between utter badass to utter badass with moments where he resultantly revels his compassion. Cena continues to prove he's more than a wrestler as he peels back Peacemaker's layers, and King Shark is almost definitely going to be a fan favorite. He tears a guy in half at one point and eats more than a couple people, but this hulking killer beast who wants to prove his intelligence and fit in is remarkably endearing when he isn't ripping fools to shreds. There are a couple moments where the camera cuts wide to King Shark and you simply see him by himself, quietly emphasizing how lonely he truly is. Kinnaman is immensely likeable when given an actual character in Flag, unlike in the stale and tonally confused first film. This Flag is a tad patriotic and naïve, but is quick with a retort and able to fight when he needs to. And Polka- Dot Man (David Dastmalchian). Freakin' POLKA-DOT MAN, a ludicrous joke on two legs who has racked up less than 20 appearances in the comics in the decades since he first debuted and was created during the gloriously absurd silver age of comics where very few people expected that these characters would be immortalized in $100 million + live-action blockbusters over 50 years later, is an absolute delight. He's a bit of a tragic figure, as we learn his mother, an employee of STAR Labs, where various sci-fi shenanigans occur in the comics, exposed him and his siblings to a interdimensional virus. It forced him to dispel ridiculous-looking dots that reduce people to burned mush twice a day. Plus he hates his mother so much that he has to imagine people he's killing are his mother in order to go through with murdering him. The moments where you see all of the other characters around him as his mother are disturbing and gut-bustlingly hilarious. He also has had a good, if a bit telegraphed death. I may have been wrong about Polka-Dot Man likely surviving in my ranking of which characters would die or not, but at least I got quite a few other things right.