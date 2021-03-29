'The Suicide Squad': Which characters will - and won't - survive the film?

*The following contains spoilers for the most recent trailer for "The Suicide Squad," which hits theaters and HBO Max Aug. 6. You've been warned.*
The new trailer for "The Suicide Squad" is out, so it's time to enjoy these characters while we still can.
This is our best look yet at "Guardians of the Galaxy" filmmaker James Gunn's take on the popular DC Comics team of villains who are forced by the government to go off on missions they will almost certainly die in. The "Suicide Squad" movie from 2016 actually featured most of its main characters surviving by the end, but that likely won't be the case for this film. Gunn has been telling people on social media for a while now to not get too attached to any of these guys and that he was given by permission by Warner Bros. to make any of these guys worm food.
It's time to make some guesses on which characters are going to survive the squad's mission and who won't make it to the end credits. Of course, this is all just speculation on my part, based on which characters seem to be popping up in the trailer at certain times. I don't actually have any definite idea of who is going to come out of top. The marketing could be pulling major pranks on us, but until the film comes out, these are my predictions on who is going to make it out alive. I am fully prepared to be wrong on any of these, and I probably be wrong on most of these.
Best chances of living:
Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) - Believe it or not, I think this new version of an obscure villain who controls rats has a better chance to make it though to the end than some of the heavy hitters around her. A lot of that is due to Bloodsport. The latest trailer indicates Idris Elba's character and Ratcatcher form a bond in the movie, with the two vowing to make sure the other gets out of their predicament alive.
The "Guardians" films demonstrated Gunn's deft hand at weaving comic book plots and action with character building, all within a studio-mandated running time. It feels safe to assume he won't rush that bond by showing that exchange early on the film. With that (admittedly fairly flimsy) evidence, it appears Ratcatcher, at the very least, lasts until the midpoint or toward the end. It's possible Gunn will kill either Ratcatcher or Bloodsport or both, but if there is a sequel, you would think at least a couple of these characters will stick around (unless Gunn clears the board entirely and the studio fills a sequel with a new line-up, which does fit the premise the "Suicide Squad" comics are built around).
Keep in mind, this character is Ratcatcher 2, meaning there was likely a Ratcatcher 1 running around at some point (perhaps a male version, closer to the character in the comics). Storytelling conventions suggest the audience will learn what happened to the first guy, again pointing to the idea that this new version will last a while in the film, or at least long enough to explain her predecessor's fate. Given this comedically cutthroat interpretation of the DCEU Gunn is presenting, the original Ratcatcher is probably dead. There would be something poetic about the successor to a dead villain getting through a dangerous suicide mission in one piece. Again, though, Gunn has been saying since the beginning that any of these characters could bite it, so some storytelling conventions may not apply here.
Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) — Hear me out on this one. Yes, he is a joke of a character WHO USES WEAPONIZED POLKA DOTS and calls himself Polka-Dot Man. On purpose. There is a reason why he has only appeared a handful of times since his comic debut in 1962.
But the cosmic farce that is Polka-Dot Man's existence may work to his advantage. With a guy like this, he could either get slaughtered in the first few minutes after he appears or the joke is that a dude like this somehow endures throughout the film's running time. There can be little in-between. The fact that he pops up throughout the trailer, including the sequence where the friggin' GIANT STARFISH ALIEN NAMED STARRO (!!!!) rises out of the ground — which again, if storytelling conventions matter at all, will be in the big fight at the climax — give the impression that Polka-Dot Man will get a decent amount of screen time.
A couple other small moments from the trailer make me think this reject among rejects will have staying power. There are brief snippets of people dancing in what looks like a night club. In an overhead shot surveying all of the partiers, a guy who appears to be Dastmalchian in a leather jacket can be seen. Maybe we'll get a flashback showing the character's life before he reached the low point of deciding "Yes, I will actually allow people to refer to me as 'Polka-Dot Man. This is my life now'" and donning a costume that looks like toddlers put finger paint on him. So at least he may be around for a while.
Plus, in a scene where Bloodsport declares "We're all gonna die," Polka-Dot Man replies that he hopes they all die. There is a precedent for a Suicide Squad wanting to get killed off while continuing to live. In John Ostrander's legendary series on the team in the 1980s, Deadshot wanted to die but survived mission after mission. While Deadshot and Polka-Dot Man are basically polar opposites, it's not totally absurd to think that one element may surface in the new film. Or maybe I believe he'll last purely because I think it would be hilarious to have the dude who absolutely seems like he'd be the first to get picked off and who openly wants to die be one of the few left standing.
Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) — Since the woman who came up with the squad's concept in the comics often doesn't get involved in the main action, Waller is probably safe. However, some brief snippets in the trailer depict what appears to be an inmate of the Belle Reve prison the squad is based out of pointing a knife to Waller's throat. Both in the comics and the previous film, though, Waller is ruthless and is unafraid to take people out herself, so we know she can take care of herself.
Will probably live, but could die:
Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) — If the prediction that Polka Dot Man will live didn't make you want to click off the article, the suggestion that he might have a better shot of surviving than Harley Quinn probably guaranteed you aren't reading this anymore.
To be clear, I do think Harley will more than likely survive. She is a modern day icon. Back when comic cons were still a thing, you couldn't swing a dead cat — or in this case, an oversized mallet — without hitting 20 Harleys. Closing the book on this version of Harley seems damn near unthinkable....which is exactly why it could happen.
Gunn has emphasized all along that Warner Bros. gave him permission to potentially off ANY of these character. If that's true and not just smart marketing hype to keep the suspense up, what better way to than taking out the most famous character in the film. Besides, this will be Robbie's outing in the role. How many more times is she going to want to put the white make-up on? Robbie was already on the cultural radar before, but becoming Harley Quinn made her a force to be reckoned. She was one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood in 2019, she picked up Oscar nods for "I, Tonya" and "Bombshell" and she's producing films like recent award darling "Promising Young Woman." She had a great deal of creative control on the Harley Quinn team-up film "Birds of Prey," and after that movie's somewhat disappointing box office — despite it being a better "Suicide Squad" than the first film was — there wasn't been any word on a follow-up. She might want to move on.
All of that said, there is a better chance I will sprout wings tomorrow than there is Harley getting shuffled off the board. Robbie is a popular actress playing a world-famous part. She and the studio will probably want to keep this Harley around for at least a couple more projects, and this trailer made it seem like she will be an absolute blast here. So Harley will almost definitely make it through this mission, but you never know...
Could go either way:
Bloodsport (Idris Elba) — These next three entries are difficult to predict. Each of these characters have featured prominently in the marketing so far, seem primed to play important roles in the story and have big name actors behind them. But I can't help but feel that if this film is the no-holds-barred adventure it's been hyped up as, at least one of these guys needs to go.
Elba's stone cold killer seems like he's being positioned as a leader in the group, even though Rick Flag is the field commander, since several scenes in the trailer often him in front of or in the center of his teammates. If Flag dies — more on that later— it might fall on him to take charge. It has also been confirmed that actress Storm Reid will be playing Bloodsport's daughter Tyla, so if he does get taken out, expect a flashback or reunion of some sort beforehand. A third act sacrifice, knowing that his daughter and Ratcatcher care about him, could be really impactful. Then again, Elba is a sought-after leading man, so Bloodsport could be one of the faces of the franchises going forward.
King Shark (Voiced by Sylvester Stallone, portrayed on-set by Steve Agee) — This one seems like he will be a fan-favorite, and it's not hard to see why. He already stole a couple of scenes in the trailer. From raising his hand during what appears to be a briefing scene, only to utter "Haaaaaand," as if he's trying to process what he is holding up," or the moment where he TEARS A MAN IN HALF or shouting 'Num Num" right before he eats a guy whole, King Shark seems to embody the sweet spot of funny and horrifically violent Gunn is aiming for with this film.
If Gunn enjoyed writing for this character as much as he appears to, he might have spared Shark to Num Num another day. It's worth noting that the character seems to be having a cultural moment, with his appearances in this film, his hysterical portrayal by Ron Funches in the animated "Harley Quinn." He's also going to be a playable character in the "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" game next year. Despite a big couple of years for the character, his possible scene-stealer status might make it even more heartbreaking if he's killed. The sacrifice of Vin Diesel's Groot in the first "Guardians" film — Gunn has confirmed the younger Groot is actually the offspring of the younger one — showed Gunn doesn't mind killing off endearing motion capture creatures with limited vocabularies who are voiced by action stars
Peacemaker (John Cena) — Call me crazy, but I have had a feeling since early on that "douchey Captain America," as Cena himself has called the character, will be going down. Maybe at the end of the second act before the team takes on the the big bad. Gunn has described Peacemaker as a "guy who believes in piece at any cost, no matter how many people he needs to kill along the way," so maybe he'll remain in the picture long enough for us to get an idea of his twisted ideology before getting killed.
With that in mind, I felt a tad vindicated when I noticed in the trailer scene where Starro rose out of the ground that you only see Harley, Bloodsport, King Shark, Ratcatcher 2 and Polka Dot Man. If this sequence takes place in the third act and other characters aren't simply offscreen or possessed by small Starros elsewhere, this doesn't bode well for Peacemaker or the other cast members who haven't shown up on this list. Adding a well-known wrestler with a growing film career, only to have him get shot, crushed or blown up could add to the story's unpredictably.
It's hard to say if the announced TV spin-off for Peacemaker coming to HBO Max next year tips the film's hand one way or another, since it could be set either before or after the film. Set photos have given the impression his origins will be explored. Who's to say, though, that the show isn't largely set after the movie and will simply trot out out some flashbacks?
Should probably start writing a will:
Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) - The squad's field commander is an interesting case. It's clear Gunn gave a talented actor like Kinnaman more to do in the scenes we see in that three-minute trailer than he received in the 2016 installment's entire running time.
So it makes me a little sad to say that I don't think Flag will be hanging around with the squad for the second half of this film. Taking out (arguably) the most stable guy in the bunch would ratchet the tension and up the chaos. Plus, unless characters are being digitally added or removed for the trailer to increase the surprise when the final product debuts, he's nowhere to be seen in the aforementioned Starro scene.
The Thinker (Peter Capaldi) —Judging by scenes in the trailer, the fact that he doesn't seem to appear as often as some of his teammates does not bode well for him. But it is interesting that the squad will include a more calculating and apparently less physical presence. His appearance is based on the more recent incarnation of The Thinker who is extremely intelligent and can hack into machinery, but he could also have the telekinetic abilities of previous versions.
If his skillset is based less on physical combat and shooting people, that may put him at odds with the others. The squad in the comics also has a history of betraying and trying to kill other, and I have a feeling The Thinker might carry on that tradition and pay for it. That said, it might too predictable for a guy called "The Thinker" to be scheming against everyone else. So he might kick the bucket another way, but I just don't see this guy taking up a ton of screen time.
Almost definitely going to die:
Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) - Boomerang is a squad mainstay in the comics, but this prediction comes down to observation. From set photos to this trailer, it seems his scenes are limited to his appearances with the band of losers who are next on this list. It seems like the scenes with those characters are probably from the beginning of the movie, so maybe Boomerang is brought in with them, only for this line-up to get massacred. It makes sense. Killing off a character from the first film at the beginning of this one would establish that no one is safe.
Blackguard (Pete Davidson); Savant (Michael Rooker); TDK (Nathan Fillion); Mongal (Mayling Ng); Javelin (Flula Borg) and Weasel (Sean Gunn) — These are the schmucks who are going to help "The Suicide Squad" live up to its name. Having these villainous characters go on these extremely dangerous missions are a major point of the comics, and the 1980s Ostrander series this film is drawing inspiration from really set the tone for that. It tracks that a few of the people on a team like this won't come back.
That's where these asshats come in. Unless a major twist is coming, most of the footage featuring these guys has shown them mainly around each other, which implies these guys are a B-team of sorts, and not on the same team we seem to be following through most of the film. I'd be willing to bet Captain Boomertang and the Gunn regulars like Rooker, Fillion and his brother Sean will pop up in the beginning to establish the set up for the team (prison, mission, bomb in neck, yada yada yada) right before it all goes belly up in spectacular fashion, with Flagg as the sole survivor.
That said, in the "sneak peak" video shown at September's DC FanDome event, you can see Ng's Mongal with Harley Quinn at one point, and there are other snippets in that video which show some of these guys with Bloodsport, Peacemaker and such, so the theory isn't perfect. But my argument is that we've been told over and over again that many of these characters won't make it, so I believe these are the squad members most likely to die. Frankly, it would be too many characters to follow if they didn't die.
Starro (performer unknown) — Frankly, I'm just glad a living monument to the rampant weirdness of the silver age of comics is being rendered in a $100+ million dollar blockbuster. Since Starro is apparently the antagonist behind all of this — or is at least a bad guy involved, if someone else who hasn't been reveled yet is also in play — they're definitely going to die. Starro normally survives even when he is defeated in the comics because of some smaller version of it sliding under the radar, but if there is a sequel, I doubt Gunn would want to spotlight the same antagonist twice.
Who do you think is going to live or die? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
