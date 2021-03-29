'The Suicide Squad': Which characters will - and won't - survive the film?

To be clear, I do think Harley will more than likely survive. She is a modern day icon. Back when comic cons were still a thing, you couldn't swing a dead cat — or in this case, an oversized mallet — without hitting 20 Harleys. Closing the book on this version of Harley seems damn near unthinkable....which is exactly why it could happen.

Gunn has emphasized all along that Warner Bros. gave him permission to potentially off ANY of these character. If that's true and not just smart marketing hype to keep the suspense up, what better way to than taking out the most famous character in the film. Besides, this will be Robbie's outing in the role. How many more times is she going to want to put the white make-up on? Robbie was already on the cultural radar before, but becoming Harley Quinn made her a force to be reckoned. She was one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood in 2019, she picked up Oscar nods for "I, Tonya" and "Bombshell" and she's producing films like recent award darling "Promising Young Woman." She had a great deal of creative control on the Harley Quinn team-up film "Birds of Prey," and after that movie's somewhat disappointing box office — despite it being a better "Suicide Squad" than the first film was — there wasn't been any word on a follow-up. She might want to move on.