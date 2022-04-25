'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent': Nicolas Cage's meta action comedy is wild fun

*There are spoilers below for "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," now in theaters. You've been warned. But in the meantime, watch the 1997 pillar of American cinema known as "Con Air." It's 115 minutes of escalating nonsense, and I adore every second of it.*

If you've ever wanted to see present-day Nicolas Cage, playing himself, get French kissed by a younger version of Nicolas Cage, I have great new for you!

In the new surreal action comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," Cage, with some questionable-looking motion capture to look like an younger, 80s-era Cage, does indeed plant one on the current Cage, playing a (slightly) heightened version of his public persona. The imaginary earlier incarnation, imagined by the older Cage, releases him from the lip lock and declares "NIC CAGE IS A GOOD SMOOCHER!" in all of the deranged, bug-eyed majesty that only Nicolas Cage can mutter.

The moment is every bit as batshit bizarre as it sounds, and it's actually a bit creepy, considering that the imagined Cage, who basically serves as the devil on the real Cage's shoulder throughout the movie, doesn't seem to care much about consent. However, if there is one image from this film likely to sear itself into your memory (and film history), it's going to be that.

"Massive Talent," as one might imagine, is surreal and often funny, but arguably the best part about it is the fact that it exists at all, considering what the story is about: Nic Cage plays Nick Cage, who is basically just the film legend and walking internet meme who we all love and love to be baffled by, turned up to 11 (which would be a 65 out of 10 for anyone else). Strapped for cash, desperate to review his career and floundering through his failing relationships with his exasperated wife and daughter, Cage accepts a million-dollar offer to go to Spain to attend the birthday party of a rich superfan named Javi (Pedo Pascal). But the CIA reveals to Cage that Javi is actually a ruthless drug lord, and recruits him to save a president's daughter who Javi was said to have kidnapped.

That premise reads like a "best movie ever" concept that two guys half-jokingly concocted one day, and I wouldn't be shocked if that is similar to how writer/director Tom Gormican and co-writer Kevin Etten devised the idea, except they actually wrote the script and convinced Cage to star and produce. The film's very existence is something of a minor miracle, considering that like with "Being John Malkovich," you can't really go with a plan B if your first choice for the lead role turns it down. And while Cage isn't depicted as a drug-addled cartoon character like Neil Patrick Harris was while playing "himself" in the "Harold and Kumar" movies — Harris pops up in "Massive Talent" as Cage's agent — it's not exactly a flattering portrayal.

The film's Cage is largely well being, but, as his fictional wife and daughter repeatedly point out, he can't get out of the way of his own ego. His daughter Addy (Lily Sheen) complains that all he ever talks about with her with his career and the movies he likes, which she says devolves into two-hour lectures.

He can't even allow the spotlight to shine on Addy for a minute during her birthday party without playing the piano and poorly crooning some song he claims he wrote for her. Yet, just as with that trademark Cage commitment — from unleashing legitimately one of the best film performances in the 21rst century while embodying twin brothers in "Adaptation" to whatever the hell 1988's "Vampire's Kiss" was supposed to be — he turns what could been a one-joke pastiche of himself into a flawed but likeable human being.

Although Cage anchors the film with a surprising amount of depth, the true standout here is Pascal. Javi is basically a large child who gets to bond with his idol, although he is genuinely intimidating in spots. Not long after he and Cage share a good cry over one of Javi's favorite movies, "Paddington 2," you still suspect that Javi might catch wise and shoot his hero in the face. Pascal's manic energy gels sublimely with Cage's own famously out-there sensibilities.

If I have one quibble with Javi, however, it's that after a while, despite all of the fake-outs later in the movie where you think Javi has caught on, it feels clear after a while that this guy, despite coming off as a hardass when he needs to, is truly just a giant Cage fanboy who doesn't feel as if he could be the hardened criminal kingpin we are repeatedly told he is. When it eventually comes out that Javi is just the kingpin and his cousin Lucas (Paco Leon) is the one running the empire, it doesn't feel surprising. A couple of minutes before that revelation, I recall thinking that I was probably going to like the movie a tad less if it turned out Javi was actually this all-powerful gangster.

Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz are funny performers, but they don't get a lot to do as the agents who recruit Cage. There also aren't are a ton of great jokes in the beginning, although the film later makes up for that later, All the same, "Massive Talent" is a fun time that reinforces why Cage has been a marquee name for around 40 years.

