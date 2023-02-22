*Spoilers ahead for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." You've been warned.*

The primary villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest film is simultaneously the best part of the movie and a huge detriment to the project as a whole.

Dimension-hopping despot Kang the Conqueror, as played by your likely new favorite actor Jonathan Majors, is one of the few reasons why "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which hit theaters Feb. 17, is worth the price of admission. As the main threat Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and his family have to deal with when an accident sucks them into the mysterious microscopic world called the Quantum Realm, Majors is commanding, intimidating and one of the sole providers of human emotion amidst layer upon layer of CGI fluff. His menacing presence and genuinely interesting portrayal of the character lends some depth to what otherwise feels like a series of studio executive notes stitched together into a feature.

It's a good thing that Majors has been so compelling in the role, because audiences should get ready to see a lot more of him as that character and other versions of him for the next couple years. Kang, whose machinations traveling across time and space have threatened the Avengers in the comics since his debut in the 1960s, is the overarching antagonist in the MCU right now. The first decade of the MCU lead up to Thanos taking center stage in 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" and his defeat in "Avengers: Endgame" the following year, with all of those films forming "The Infinity Saga." With all of the MCU projects in 2021 through "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" in 2025 and "Avengers: Secret Wars" in 2026 making up "The Multiverse Saga," the multiverse-jumping Kang is going to be a critical component of the next few years of the MCU, if the movie with his name in the title didn't tip you off. The seeds were planted in 2021, as Majors popped up as one alternate variation of Kang, dubbed He-Who-Remains, in the finale of the first season of the Disney+ series "Loki," with more Majors promised for the second season.

While Marvel has been and continues to lay the groundwork for the tyrant and Majors has already been working wonders with the part, so much time and effort is devoted to Kang's first proper appearance in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" that the movie is more of a launchpad for him going forward than a vehicle for its title characters. Ant-Man and especially the Wasp/Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) feel like afterthoughts in their own movie. While they have ample screen time, they aren't given that much compelling material. Because the film twists itself into knots to get you invested in Kang, one character is actually granted some emotional stakes in the fight against him, giving the audience more reason to care about them than our so-called leads, but we'll talk about that a bit.

Dedicating so much energy to Kang is a double-edged sword. While it's helpful that we learn why Kang was banished to the Quantum Realm in the first place and a lot of time is spent on making him compelling, he dominates the proceedings so thoroughly that most of the other characters in the movie receive little attention. Let's look at why Kang both detracts from and is the biggest asset of the movie.

Jonathan Majors conquers the movie

For all the faults with "Quantumania"'s execution, Marvel gets credit for choosing the right actor to center the whole enterprise around. Majors has been a likely superstar on the rise for some time now, turnings heads with performances in movies such as "The Last Black Man in San Franscisco," "Da 5 Bloods" and "The Harder They Fall," and the woefully short-lived TV series "Lovecraft County." Marvel's latest, in terms of the comic book movie juggernaut's worldwide draw, is his biggest project to date, and he certainly doesn't waste the opportunity.

Fitting his character's title, he overtakes every frame he's in - he even takes over a lot of the scenes he's not in, since aside from a brief appearance in the film's opening scene, Kang doesn't even show up until about 30-45 minutes in. A lot of the early scenes are spent on other characters talking about the guy, with the denizens of the Quantum Realm warning our heroes about "Him" or lamenting that their presence in the realm means "He" will come after them. When Kang does step in, though, he nearly justifies the existence of the film through Majors' performance alone.

When Majors' gaze locks onto our heroes or the audience, he's not staring daggers so much as starring white-hot lightsabers. He adds nuances to the character not found in writer Jeff Loveness' script. Keep in mind that it's established Kang does not experience life linearly; he states throughout the movie that he has traveled throughout space and time and taken over a myriad of different realities. Majors finds ways to suggest that concept beyond just the dialogue, though.

Sometimes Majors is extremely still and his mannerism are slow and deliberate, and a few seconds later he will twitch or quickly move in place without any apparent special effects, hinting that Kang is either experiencing visons of his time in other worlds in those moments or that the character is "fast-forwarding" somehow, despite the fact that Kang is trapped in the Quantum Realm. None of that is ever specifically called out in the movie, but unless I'm reading too much into it, Majors is able to use his body language to subtly convey a heady sci-fi concept like a man living different lives across various timelines and realities without veering too hard into hammy territory.

Even when Kang explodes into a couple emotional outbursts, Majors' gravitas keeps his performance grounded without getting too cheesy. One aspect of the character that might go relatively unnoticed but deserves recognition is Kang remains fairly no-nonsense during his time on screen. While Marvel is often raked against the coals for allowing too many of its characters, including their villains, to crack too many jokes, often during otherwise serious moments that deflate the tension or tone of a scene. Kang has no such problem here. He might be one of the few pivotal MCU characters to not utter a single quip. I'm pretty sure the only time this dude even cracks a genuine smile is during a flashback with Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the first wasp and former longtime captive of the Quantum Realm, when they are working on a way out of the realm, displaying glimmers of an attraction between the two before Kang's machine conveniently shows Janet visons of her new buddy overthrowing and annihilating different timelines. That more somber approach to the character is a small but welcome deviation from prior Marvel baddies.

This "Ant-Man and the Wasp" movie doesn't care about Ant-Man or the Wasp

Speaking of changes from past MCU projects, it's kind of funny that while the MCU used to be known for its underdeveloped villains — think Iron Monger and Whiplash in the first two "Iron Man" movies, Red Skull in "Captain America: The First Avenger," the dark elf from "Thor: The Dark World" whose name you almost certainly don't remember, etc. — it has now presented an adversary that is so prioritized by the screenplay that most of the other characters are left in the dust. While it's true that Rudd's Scott Lang often didn't drive the stories forward in the other two "Ant-Man" flicks — the plots were largely connected to the history of the original Ant-Man, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and the backstories of the antagonists were more related to Pym than Lang — this film leans even more heavily than the first two did on Rudd's inherent likability rather writing a great character for him. Sure, Rudd is such a glimmering pillar of charm that he could probably make a reading of the U.S. tax Code utterly delightful, but he's even better when you give him an actual story to play with.

Lang gets sucked into the Quantum Realm along with his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) and his other superheroic family members, but he's more of a tourist in this story than an active participative. One character actually has the most investment in the Quantum Realm shenanigans and overthrowing Kang. As previously mentioned, the film touches on Kang being a time-traveling Genghis Khan before he ended up in the realm, and his banishment leads into Kang's most dynamic relationship.

We learn Kang was saved by Janet from a monster after he was plopped into his microscopic prison by variants of himself, and she and Kang found a way to bust of the realm until Janet received that convenient vision and she destroyed the McGuffin they were going to use to power Kang's machine to get out of there. Kang then decided to take over the realm.

Before Janet was rescued from this world in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," she was fighting against Kang and his army alongside her former fellow freedom fighter and heavily implied former lover Krylar (Bill Murray, not attempting for even a second to pretend that he isn't bored out of his mind). Once Janet gets sucked back into the QR, some of its residents, include Krylar, tell her that she is the reason for Kang's dominion over their world. While many of the main characters feel superfluous to the plot and mainly just want to escape the realm, Janet has the most reason to go against Kang and be in the world where we spend most of the movie, which helps up the stakes in her scenes.

These storylines related to Kang help flesh out Janet as a character, which she desperately needed. Her story of setting things right and coming clean about her history in the QR is easily the most interesting arc given to any of the main heroes and it's intertwined with the main antagonist. Janet feels like more of the main character than Scott or Hope, who barely have personalities here or storylines here. Scott learns to trust his daughter to make her own choices, but there isn't much depth to it.

He also kind of, sort of has an arc that briefly alludes to him becoming a bit of sell-out after the events of "Endgame," writing a book and coasting on his newfound celebrity instead of engaging in heroics and helping people. That concept isn't explored or even really made clear, if that was the intention, but it's still more than what Hope gets. She is one of the marquee names in the film, but all she does is tagalong with her parents and have bland reactions to things. Even the revelation that her parents had other lovers after Janet was trapped in the QR for 30 years barely gets a rise out of her.

A scene where Hope appears through a portal to help Scott defeat Kang after she, Cassie, Hank and Janet got sent back to Earth helps emphasize that the title characters hadn't spent much time together. They were separated once the family got plopped into the Quantum Realm and Hope helped Scott when he was trying to retrieve a McGuffin for Kang but this trilogy's lead couple still had very few memorable interactions in the film. Instead of it being a triumphant reunion when Hope backs up Scott in the end, it's more like, "Oh yeah, these two are supposed to be a couple or something?" Scott also interacted with Kang for maybe five minutes before their big showdown at the end. The film treats this brawl like a climatic duel between two titans who have interacted throughout the movie, but they had spent little screen time together up until this point.

The main hero and villain finally meet about halfway through the film, where Kang threatens Cassie's life in order to coerce Scott to get the McGuffin Kang needs for his ship. After Scott agrees to go on this contrived quest meant to be reminiscent of the heists from the first two "Ant-Man" movie, bug boy and the helmeted time tourist only get a couple more minutes together before their drag-down fight at the end. Rudd and Majors both try to sell this showdown as a cathartic high point of the movie to see Scott get one over on Kang, but they don't interact enough for Scott's victory to feel as emotional as the movie wants you to think.

A big reason Kang just doesn't gel that well with an Ant-Man movie is partially because, as many before me have pointed out, Kang is a weird choice of foe for Ant-Man to go up against. In the comics, Kang normally poses such a threat that the Avengers or the Fantastic Four normally struggle to deal with him, but here he gets taken down by a couple characters he has no history with outside of them being Avengers. Ant-Man has been shown to be formidable, but having him and his superfamily take down the guy who keeps getting called the next big threat to the MCU feels strange and arguably lessens the threat Kang poses. It seems Marvel wanted to take a different approach with Kang than they have with Thanos, where he was sporadically teased and mentioned in different movies until we actually spent time with him in "Infinity War."

With Kang, Marvel has opted to have the audience get to know him - and his variants - before "Kang Dynasty" comes out, While showing us more of Kang was a smart move, Marvel's approach in "Quatumania" was to basically make the entire movie about him, sacrificing development for most of the other characters. The one non-Kang character who has the best story in the film is Janet van Dyne, and that is because her narrative is tied so closely with Kang, who is the actual main character of the movie. The film's post-credit scene appears to pretty much just straight-up be a scene from the second season of "Loki," setting up another Kang variant, Victor Timely.

"Quantumania" makes it clear who the film was really about by the end. Many of Marvel's team-up or solo movies normally end with the film saying in white text that team or that solo hero will return. "This "Ant-Man and the Wasp" movie is so obsessed with establishing Kang that it ends with "Kang will return" instead of heralding Ant-Man or the Wasp's return. Instead of Kang serving the story, this story pretty much only existed to serve Kang. That's fitting for a conqueror, but it's not a great strategy for a movie.

What did you think of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"? What did you think of Kang? Did I gush over Jonathan Majors' performance too hard? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau!