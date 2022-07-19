'Thor: Love and Thunder's' villains reveal the Marvel film's problems

*Spoilers ahead for "Thor: Love and Thunder," now in theaters, and for "Thor: Ragnarok." You've been warned. And even if you don't like "Love and Thunder," it will definitely stick around longer in your memory than "Thor: The Dark World."

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is a movie featuring a villain who worshiped a god and lost his daughter and all of his people, only to be told he and his daughter's lives were meaningless and they wouldn't get the eternal afterlife they were promised, so the villain slayed the god. It's also a movie with giant screaming space goats.

If it feels like those two things don't feel like they mesh together in the same movie, that's a part of the reason why Disney and Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster has been so incredibly divisive. Director and co-writer Taika Waititi is back with another action tragicomedy centered around Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder after the massive critical and financial success of "Thor: Ragnarok." Following previous "Thor" movies that are largely seen as lesser entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Waititi and Hemsworth revitalized the character by giving him an actual personality. Hemsworth's comedic abilities, previously only explored in the derided 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot, transformed the Viking prince from a smoldering, vaguely arrogant pile of muscles to a well-meaning but charmingly foolishly manchild.

While "Ragnarok"'s' goofy humor masking political underpinnings worked in that film — such as the reveal of Odin's past as a ruthless conqueror instead of being a benevolent king, the opulent Grandmaster forcing poor, enslaved warriors to fight for the amusement of the rich —"Love and Thunder" quadruples down on all of those elements. The film's neck-breaking tonal whiplash is probably best exemplified in its villains.

Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), the aforementioned entity who lost his daughter and has been slaughtering deities, best represents the more serious elements of the movie. Our secondary villain — who amounts to maybe 10 minutes of screen time — is Russell Crowe's Zeus, a pompous, dedicate jackass more concerned with an orgy coming up than the monster slaughtering Gods. They both have their moments but the baddies are indicative of the film's wider problems.

First of all, it's worth noting that Gorr harkens back to an older MCU problem where the villains were woefully underdeveloped. For about the first eight years of the franchise, there baddies were often copy-and-paste of the heroes with little screen time or motivations. But after so many complaints about the undercooked adversaries, Marvel began stepping up their game through foes with dimension, such as Thanos, Killmonger and Vulture. Gorr is a bit of a throwback, in that he only has a handful of scenes in this two-hour undertaking before he dies. That said, his first scene, the opener of the movie, is one of the better sequences.

He is dying in the desert on an unspecified planet with his daughter, who eventually dies. Gorr discovers a tropical desert where he stumbles upon the God his people worshipped. He tells the God that all of his people have died, but he and his daughter are ready for their eternal reward. The god mocks Gorr, telling him that there is no eternal reward for him and the sole purpose he and his daughter served in life was to worship and sacrafice themselves for him. Gorr sees the god-killing Necrosword that belonged to a guy that this douchedag deity had just killed, so the meek Gorr remembers that he's played by Christian Bale and kills the god.

It's not hard to argue that these careless, extravagant beings who live in paradise while the rest toil in misery despite being promised the possibility of more can also be interpreted as a critique of rich and powerful authority figures who prosper while the masses suffer. On a less subtextual level, though, you can also obviously look at this scene from the perspective of a guy renouncing his faith and his god in a universe where gods are known to exist. Gorr's god is clearly awful, and a few other deities we've seen in the MCU haven't been much better.

As previously noted, "Ragnarok" showed that Odin's claim of being a benevolent ruler from the start was a lie, since he used his daughter, Hela, to slaughter armies and conquer worlds before exiling her. Loki, despite being a fan-favorite and a sort-of hero in his titular Disney+ series, lead an alien army to New York City and is responsible for the deaths of thousands, if not millions, all over the universe. Plus the deities from the "Moon Knight" miniseries and the "Eternals" film were all varying degrees of awful. Overall the Gods of the MCU have largely proven themselves to be, at best, useless to those who worship them, if not outright detriments to the cosmos.

This dark opener, dealing with such heavy themes, is followed by about 20 minutes of Chris Hemsworth dicking around with the Guardians with the Galaxy before he acquires the aforementioned giant screaming space goat while AC/DC song blare in the background. The motivations of the comics version of Gorr, created by writer Jason Aaron and artist Ribic, are similar to his movie counterpart, but are given more room to breath on the page. Bale turns in a good performance, as you would expect, but considering the caliber of thespian playing Gorr and that first scene opening the door for some weighty material compared to the rest of the largely ridiculous antics that follow, Gorr feels like a character pulled from a different picture. The villain, who is dying due to the powerful Necrosword, occasionally mocks his Asgardian foes and at one point compares himself to Thor's old flame, Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, in another story from Aaron's "Thor" comics, uses Mjolnir, Thor's hammer, to gain the powers of the god amid her stage-four cancer, which is somehow only getting worse due to her newfound abilities. That parallel between Gorr and Jane is only briefly given lip service, though, without anything interesting being done with it,

In addition that jerk god in the opening , the other gods we see in the film aren't impressive, either — more on this in a bit — and none of these all-powerful beings stopped Thanos from snapping half of the universe's population out of existence. Leaning on the idea of the gods being so incompetent and corrupt of the gods could have given Gorr more of a legitimate grudge against Thor himself, beyond the fact that he stands in the way of his plans.

Even though Thor has been deemed worthy of his hammer a couple times now in the MCU now, he's still not a component leader and has been depicted as being overly arrogant, admittedly in a charming way to due to Hemsworth's charisma and comedic timing. Thor gave up his title as king of Asgard to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in "Avengers: Endgame." In "Love and Thunder," he destroys the temple and city belonging to a race of aliens while he's fighting off some other aliens, but he declares the whole mission a success and later mentions to the aliens that they shouldn't be worried about material possessions, even though he destroyed all of their living spaces.

The movie had room to draw on Gorr's grievances with Gods and connect that to the Thunder God's recklessness and failings. Yet the film chooses to not zero in on that, although the elements were there, especially since Aaron's "Thor" comics focused heavily on the idea of who exactly can be considered worthy of a God's power. But again, "Love and Thunder" sidesteps diving into that in favor of jokes that feel like "Ragnarok"'s leftovers.

Zeus, as played by Russell Crowe with a Greek accent that occasionally sounds like an impression of a Borat impression, adds to the movie's bigger themes. That said, Crowe's main scene is relatively brief and is hampered by some of the worst jokes in the film. Thor, Jane, Valkyrie and Korg (Waititi) sneak into a city where all of the gods — except the Asgardian ones, apparently — all live in the same spot, in the hopes of rallying Zeus, the leaders of the Gods, and other assembled deities into helping them take down Gorr.

As soon as our heroes try to explain the situation to Zeus, he dismisses their concerns, although Thor calls out Thunder Daddy for being too cowardly to face Gorr, as Zeus apparently thinks an upcoming orgy is a bigger concern. This, along with the opener, continue those themes of Gods being powerful but selfish and overly indulgent babies.

There are attempts at making these points in the Zeus scene, but they are buried by groanworthy moments and again, a truly atrocious accent by Crowe. Any chance of those ideas actually being conveyed in a way that will connect with the audience are weighed down by all the bad jokes. And then Zues is revealed by the mid-credits scene to somehow not be dead at all, and he summons Hercules ("Ted Lasso"s Brett Goldstein) to take down Thor, presumably for a later movie.

Although some of "Love and Thunder"'s' detractors online act as if the entire enterprise is nothing but colorful nonsense, these themes show that are some stabs at legitimate substance....which are absolutely drowned out by colorful nonsense. The pieces are there, but they are suffocated by the endless stream of jokes.

Even though many MCU projects are infamous for undercutting tension and emotions with too many quip, Marvel's entry takes that to a new extreme. It results in a film that certainly isn't awful and is so memorably baffling in its choices that it shouldn't be dismissed entirely, but it's still a scattershot mess. Waititi is a talented filmmaker, but here he leans so hard into the humor that helped make "Ragnarok" successful that it overpowers everything else the movie is trying to set up, including the relationship between Thor and Jane at the core of the film. Some of the more compelling material lies in the stories of the villains, but there are simply too many bad gags and a lack of time of develop these ideas.

