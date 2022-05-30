'Top Gun: Maverick' is better than the original, but it's also less interesting

*The following contains spoilers for "Top Gun: Maverick," now in theaters, and for "Top Gun." You've been warned.*

Middle-aged dudes, rejoice! A new "Top Gun" movie is out!

Thirty-six years after Tom Cruise flew into moviegoers' hearts to make the first "Top Gun" the highest-grossing film of 1986, he's back with "Top Gun: Maverick." According to box office estimates, the film made $124 million in North America this weekend, and has amassed $248 million worldwide so far. Cruise is going to prove that the only powers you need to compete with the superheroes dominating theaters is incredible cinematography and stunts and the ability to never age.

With Cruise reprising his role as rule breaking pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell despite nearing 60, just try not to be impressed by the action here.. The first film, which followed the cocky Mitchell trying to become the top pilot at TOPGUN, or the U.S. Navy's Naval Fighter Weapons School, is a cultural touchstone. With Cruise's star power radiating off the screen, searing chemistry between Cruise and Val Kilmer as Maverick's rival Iceman, some great shots, dialogue that is still quoted to this day and liberal use of Kenny Loggins' smash hit song "Danger Zone" (which is undoubtedly playing in your head right now), any follow-up would have to meet high expectations from audiences. And yet, this new outing delivers.

"Maverick" is a better film than its predecessor, but it's arguably less interesting. Although the new film, rendered with breathtaking visuals by director Joseph Kosinski and cinematographer Claudio Miranda, may not have the combination of elements that will give it the same cultural longevity as the late helmer Tony Scott's first outing, but it makes up for that with possibly the best plane scenes committed to film, an engaging story, fun characters and plenty of tension.

With Mitchell's career hanging by a thread due to 30 years of not following orders, he is forced to return to TOPGUN to train a cadre of the best pilots out there to get ready for a nigh-impossible mission in an enemy country (this opposing force is always referred to as "the enemy" and the actual country is never identified, although the snowy, tree-filled landscape Cruise finds himself in at one point suggests it is Russia). Among these recruits is Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick's best friend Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), who died in the first film. Amid Maverick and Rooster's estrangement, the former has to prepare these soldiers for their approaching task while trying to ensure they come back in one piece.

First things first, the aerial scenes in this thing rule. The actual jets used during filming add to the visceral authenticity as these machines bob and weave through the sky. There are some truly beautiful shots and some pulse-bounding scenes, like when Maverick and Rooster essentially play a game of chicken with their jets as they rapidly plummet to the ground or when candidate Coyote (Greg "Tarzan" Davis) nearly passes out in his plane due to air pressure during a particularly risky training exercise with parameters mirroring those of the actual mission. Even if the film didn't have any other positive qualities to offer, it would be worth the price of admission just to witness the jet scenes on the biggest screen available. The flying scenes in the first one mostly hold up, but they pail in comparison to what is on display here.

Another aspect of "Maverick" that trumps the original "Top Gun" is the plot. The first entry doesn't have much of an overall story for a chunk of its running time, beyond Maverick pursuing Charlie (Kelly McGillis), a civilian contractor with the military, and wanting to win the TOPGUN trophy. The system for ranking how the soldiers are doing is kept vague, however, so it's hard to know how well Mitchell is actually doing in that regard for most of the movie.

An actual plot, with character development and stakes, doesn't emerge until about an hour in when Goose is killed and Maverick suffers a crisis of confidence because he feels responsible so he needs to decide if he is going to continue being a pilot. The new film, however, establishes the goal early: For Mitchell to train the candidates well enough that they can pull off the mission without being shipped home in body bags, as he tries to accept that his career is probably over after this duty is fulfilled and he attempts to salvage his relationship with Rooster.

We are shown with graphics on computers screen and the dangerous training Maverick puts the candidates through that this mission is going to be extremely difficult to successfully execute at all, let alone survive afterwards. By the time Maverick ends up leading the mission himself (because of course), the tension is raised. At one point, when Maverick's plane was shot down, I actually wondered for a moment if the film's titular character was dead, despite every rule of conventional Hollywood telling me that wouldn't be the case.

The character work here is also better here. The new cast members, such as the skilled but somewhat cautious Rooster, the callous and arrogant Hangman (the scene-stealing Glen Powell), the perceptive Phoenix (Monica Barbaro) and the nerdy and timid Bob (Lewis Pullman), are endearing. Most of them aren't fleshed out - Phoenix's whole personality can basically be summed up as "girl," following the trend of most female characters in these types of movies - but you care enough about them that you don't want them to die and you want to see them interact more. It also helps that they are more distinguishable than the TOPGUN students in the first one who aren't Maverick, Iceman or Goose, as most of the other recruits are largely interchangeable strong-jawed blonde Ken dolls.

Maverick himself is more tolerable as character here than in the original. He's still cocky and doesn't listen to anyone, but he is presently a tad differently than he was in the first one, where everyone is constantly telling Mitchell how dangerous and shifty he is but he is allowed to continue due to his skill. Over 35 years later, it's made clear that the only reason Maverick hasn't been grounded altogether, despite his ability, is because Iceman is now a regional commander and has enough pull to let Mitchell keep his wings. There are a couple times where he narrowly avoids getting fired, as opposed to the first one, where he is constantly berated but he still receives opportunity after opportunity.

Everyone tells him how great of a pilot he is, if only he'd stop being such a dickhead all the time. Maverick is clearly on much thinner ice here, and he doesn't constantly have the upper hand, like when his card gets declined in a bar and he playfully gets tossed out by the candidates who will be training with him the next day. Bonus points for Cruise acknowledging his own morality and actually having an age appropriate love interest for the first time this century in the form of Jennifer Connelly's Penny (who was actually mentioned in the first film as Penny Benjamin, an admiral's daughter who Maverick got in trouble for fooling around with).

Although "Maverick" makes marked improvements over the first entry, the original has elements that ultimately make it a more memorable experience. The first one followed Mitchell trying to become the top pilot at TOPGUN, or the U.S. Navy's Naval Fighter Weapons School, was a 90-minute love letter to both the U.S. Military and to Cruise himself, with loving close-ups of gung-ho soldiers working hard and looking awesome while we are shown and told over and over again that Maverick is reckless and a danger to himself and others because he constantly ignores orders, but he's just too damn good of a fighter pilot to dismiss entirely.

Sure, there was no shortage of roguish heroes who played by their own rules in the '70s and '80s, but this dude follows a woman into a bathroom after she rebuffs him. This dude sucks. But he's such a jerk that it's sort of fascinating, and he makes for a memorable lead.

The original "Top Gun" has launched no shortage of discussion/crass jokes about a possible subtextual romance between Maverick and Iceman, and to be fair, Cruise genuinely has better chemistry with Kilmer than with McGillis. Even though Kilmer really isn't in the film that much - and in a lot of his scenes, he's starring daggers at Cruise - the character has become iconic due to his magnetism solo and with Cruise. It's an interesting element that never really plays into the story, but it has endured with audiences for decades. Plus so many of these lines, such as "I feel the need...the need for speed!", "Son, your ego is writing checks your body can’t cash," "Talk to me, Goose," "If you think, you're dead, "Remember boys, no points for second place," You can be my wingman anytime," are iconic. Shortly after seeing "Maverick," I realized there wasn't any dialogue there that stuck with me. Plus, "Danger Zone" freaking slaps my face off. There's a reason why "Maverick" also plays the tune in the opener, without a cover or anything.

Still, the original "Top Gun" is an endlessly quotable, highly entertaining propaganda machine with some interesting possible subtext, and I struggle to think to think of any other movie that also fits that description. Although "Maverick" may not be as memorable overall, the other considerable qualities allow to more than live up to the original.

What did you think of "Top Gun: Maverick"? Does the first "Top Gun" still hold up for you? What did you think of my assessment of either film? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau!

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.