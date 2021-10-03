'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' knows how stupid (and fun) it is

Plus director Andy Serkis, best known as an actor for his incredible motion capture work as Gollum in the "Lord of the Rings" and The Hobbit" films and as Caesar in the most recent "Planet of the Apes" trilogy, keeps things moving along at a brisk pace so nothing overstays its welcome.

(SIDENOTE: This seems like as good a time as any to mention that the priest who is seemingly forced to marry Cletus and his super-screaming girlfriend/murder accomplice Francis (Naomi Harris) is played by top-tier British performer Reece Shearsmith, who co-writes and stars in the brilliant anthology "Inside No. 9." He's given little to do here in this brief appearance and it's a waste of his tremendous abilities, but I was thrilled to see him pop up nevertheless.)

As much of a good time as "Let There Be Carnage" offers, it's not nearly as fun when it tries to set up some actual character development. The attempts to make Eddie and Cletus out to be reflections of each other, with the latter saying they're not that different, do not feel genuine in the slightest. Yeah, Eddie's a bit schlubby and he seems like a shoddy reporter but he's not comparable to Southern-fried Hannibal Lecter here.