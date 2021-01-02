We need to talk about this bizarre 'Wonder Woman 1984' story beat

*Warning: Spoilers for "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Wonder Woman incoming*
For all of its faults, no one can accuse of "Wonder Woman 1984" of playing it safe.
Despite being a sequel to a major comic book movie in a corporate-driven cinematic universe, this is a deeply weird film. Not like David Lynch weird, but there are a plethora of odd moments for a tentpole picture from a major studio. Especially considering this is the film Warner Bros. chose to use to get more eyes on HBO Max, which had previously been struggling to generate the subscriber numbers WB wanted for the streaming service, since the film was released along with the remaining movie theaters open nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's hard to hate a blockbuster that actually clearly has themes — truth, lies and the emptiness of cheating are illustrated through dialogue, the characters and the story — and tries to tackle various ideas. But these concepts and strong performances from the main cast are hampered by faulty logic and some truly bonkers moments. Wonder Woman randomly gains the abilities to turns things invisible and fly with little to no build-up.
The treatment of Barbara is at odds with the themes of truth, lies and cheating established in the film. The villainy Max Lord has a plan that feels like something out of the Shaquille O'Neal genie comedy "Kazaam." The scene in the mall has the tone of the 1960s "Batman" TV show (which is still a genuine masterpiece, fight me). All of these choices are strange enough, but one aspect of the film is not only easily the strangest of them all, but it's extremely creepy, made worse by the fact that it's presented in a way that's not meant to be creepy.
Easily the most insane aspect of the film is the possession. The first trailer for "Wonder Woman 1984" made it clear Chris Pine's doomed WWI pilot Steve Trevor would somehow show up after sacrificing himself in the first film, but few could have have predicted how exactly he would come back in order. Gal Gadot's Diana uses the wishing stone to summon Steve back into existence. Instead of simply returning to Earth in his own body, though, the stone plops Steve's spirit into some random man in Washington D.C. So a dude who clearly isn't Chris Pine waltz up to Diana during a party and starts spouting dialogue we're expected to remember from the first flick. As she realizes what is happening, the camera slowly rotates behind the guy's head, and, predictably, once the camera moves to face him, we are greeted with Pine's jawline. In case anyone in the audience doesn't get it, Diana even straight-up says at one point she is seeing Steve as she views him. But it's not actually Steve. Her dead boyfriend is just inhabiting some unnamed rando, without his knowledge or consent.
.....And the movie has no problems with this whatsoever. Diana and Steve — who are supposed to be the GOOD GUYS — don't voice any concern for the guy Steve is walking around as at any point in the film's running time, even though Steve has basically taken over t another human being.
Diana wants to know how exactly the stone brought him back through a stranger's body, but she doesn't seem particularly worried about the ethical implications of Diana and Steve go to this man's house, she sleeps with this man's body(!), Steve goes through a fashion montage trying on this person's clothes and they proceed to steal a plane to follow villain Max Lord to Cairo.
I'm no expert on the mid-1980s, but I assume there would be security cameras capturing this man stealing a jet. We don't see Wonder Woman destroy any cameras here, unlike when she was at the mall earlier in the movie. So this guy's face has likely been recorded stealing a jet.
Plus this guy is later nearby by the scene of an international incident, when Max uses his newfound wish-grant abilities to materialize a giant border wall, and even better, his body is used to BREAK INTO THE WHITE HOUSE and fight Secret Service agents. Not only do they put this body into frequent physical danger — Steve runs into a tank, he takes hit from the Secret Service and from a super-strong Barbara — but it's forced into situations that would score anyone a one-way ticket to Guantanamo Bay, if you're lucky.
The final scene between Diana and Steve, although Gadot and Pine act the hell out of it as their characters say their goodbyes, only makes this scenario worse. It is vaguely established that though the wishing stone gives people what they want, it also takes something. Since the cost of Diana's wish of (sort of) reviving Steve was her superpowers, he convinces his love that the world deserves her. Leaving Steve and the possessed body in an alley, Diana sprints off before renouncing her wish, restoring her abilities. This moment is supposed to be emotional, but when I watched it for the first time, I was focused on that poor schumck Steve took control of.
Think about it: Realistically, this guy became conscious and in control of his own body for the first time in days, since it's implied at one point Steve has been using this guy as a meat puppet for about a week. He would likely wake up riddled with bruises and marks across his entire body he doesn't know about, in the middle of a riot under the threat of mutually assured destruction between the U.S. and Russia, WITH NO MEMEORY OF THE LAST SEVERAL DAYS.
Diana bumps into the guy Steve was in the driver's seat of months at the end of the movie, several months after she saved the day. Judging by the fact that he doesn't immediately unleash a primal scream and begin shouting "WHAT DID YOU DO TO ME!?!?! WHAT DID YOU DO TO ME!?!?!" upon laying eyes on Diana, we can assume he didn't retain any memory of what happened. At least he wasn't aware of anything that happened while he was unable stop the guy using his face and moving his body around, ala the end of "Being John Malkovich," so that's a plus? I guess?
What on Earth were the filmmaker thinking when choosing this extremely specific route to summon Steve back into the story? He easily could have just come back in his own body and it wouldn't have been any more ridiculous than anything else in the movie, considering this story features a half-cat monster, a woman randomly being able to render a plane invisible and a giant wall materializing out of nothing.
The only point in favor of this choice, besides being unexpected, is that it fits the with the film's themes of lying and cheating, since Steve wasn't completely back. It's just his spirit, and Diana sees this guy as Steve, though is convinced to let him go in the film (although, again, at no point does she express any concern about the body or life of the guy that Steve is possessing). We see other instances of people cheating and living a lie in the film.
Young Diana skips one of the markers she was supposed to hit in the Amazon competition at the beginning of the film and uses a convenient mud slide instead of her horse to reach the end before the adult Amazons. Max, who is running a Ponzi scheme, has a office that appears to be massive, with am opulent front waiting area, but the majority of the building isn't finished. As creepy as this development with Steve is, it does match with these themes.
That's pretty much the only factor in favor of this choice, though, since this twist becomes nightmarish the longer you become think about it. The first half of the film admittedly does a good job of establishing that Diana is lonely and never got over Steve in the 70 years since the first film. She has some World War I stuff openly laying around her apartment, including pictures of her with Steve and other WWI-era soldiers, so we can assume she doesn't ever have guests come over. Her arc in the film revolves around accepting that Steve can't remain in 1984 under these circumstances, so she renounces her wish and accepts that her love is gone.
Again, though, it's worth stressing that Steve only convinces her to let him go because she is losing her powers due to the wish, not because Steve is running around with another human being's face and this guy might have a family that would like to know where he is. Not to mention that he's probably been fired from his job since he wasn't shown up for work in a while.
The movie doesn't seem to expect you to consider any of this, but a different method of bringing Steve could have avoided these questions altogether. The Diana and Steve of the first film are decent people who are fighting to do the the right thing, so having them not devote any thought to this innocent bystander forced into the story seems out of character for them. It only serves to make them look like jerks.
