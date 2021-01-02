We need to talk about this bizarre 'Wonder Woman 1984' story beat

Think about it: Realistically, this guy became conscious and in control of his own body for the first time in days, since it's implied at one point Steve has been using this guy as a meat puppet for about a week. He would likely wake up riddled with bruises and marks across his entire body he doesn't know about, in the middle of a riot under the threat of mutually assured destruction between the U.S. and Russia, WITH NO MEMEORY OF THE LAST SEVERAL DAYS.

Diana bumps into the guy Steve was in the driver's seat of months at the end of the movie, several months after she saved the day. Judging by the fact that he doesn't immediately unleash a primal scream and begin shouting "WHAT DID YOU DO TO ME!?!?! WHAT DID YOU DO TO ME!?!?!" upon laying eyes on Diana, we can assume he didn't retain any memory of what happened. At least he wasn't aware of anything that happened while he was unable stop the guy using his face and moving his body around, ala the end of "Being John Malkovich," so that's a plus? I guess?

What on Earth were the filmmaker thinking when choosing this extremely specific route to summon Steve back into the story? He easily could have just come back in his own body and it wouldn't have been any more ridiculous than anything else in the movie, considering this story features a half-cat monster, a woman randomly being able to render a plane invisible and a giant wall materializing out of nothing.