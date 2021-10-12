'What if...?': Every episode of the Marvel series, ranked

This is an interesting case. It's the third-to-last entry of the season, before the two-parter that ties the previous episodes together, but released coming after the doom and gloom of the stories before it (more on those coming up). The "Party Thor" episode is a welcome breather in the midst of all that death but there ultimately still isn't much to it. It's basically a less problematic 80s comedy, where the intergalactic party that the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) brings to Earth causes wacky hijinks all over the planet, he learns a lesson and he and all the other raucous partygoers (basically most of the space-facing characters we know from the other movies) have to clean it all up before an authority figure (in this case, Thor's mom, Frigga) shows up.

It's all breezy silliness, and the show was wise to lean into Hemsworth's comedic sensibilities, but none of the jokes are outright hilarious. The paper-thin plot doesn't help either. While the first fight between Thor and Captain Marvel is pretty to look at, it seems to go on for as long as its does to pad the runtime.