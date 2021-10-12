'What if...?': Every episode of the Marvel series, ranked

* Spoilers for every episode of "What if?...", the entire first season of which is now available on Disney+. And since some of these episodes show what happened in the Marvel films, there's even more spoilers! You've been warned.*
What fools we all were.
Remember when the initial trailers for Marvel's "What If?..." came out, and there was an assumption online that the alternate versions of familiar Marvel Cinematic Universe stories the series would be telling were going be fairly light hearted?
Early promotional material focused heavily on a couple "What if one character became another character?" stories, where Peggy Carter got the super solider serum instead of Steve Rogers and took up the shield as Captain Carter and a young T'Challa became the universe-traveling Star-Lord, so it appeared that fans would be getting some fairly low stakes one-offs where certain events played out a touch differently than in the films. Sure, one clip briefly showed a zombified Captain America in a take on the famous "Marvel Zombies" comics, so we knew that not every character in every universe shown would survive, but the first season initially seemed to be some overall breezy material in between the next barrage of live-action movies and TV shows.
And then everyone died. Again and again and again.
The tragic results of many of the alternative realities depicted here, where Marvel fan-favorites die horrible deaths, explored dark territory the films simply can't offer, and the possibilities shown through the changes in these stories in contrast to the movies as we know them are fascinating and dip into new genres, even for the installments that aren't so grim. The first season of the series — narrated by the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who guides the audience through each episode — just finished airing, so buckle up for a ranking of each episode so far. It should be noted that none of these entries are bad, but some are far better than others.
9. "What If... Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?"
Unfortunately, the first episode of the series is also the weakest. This was the easiest instalment of the season to rank. Not because it's bad, but because it's largely a retread of "Captain America: The First America." Many of the same plot points in the film are covered here, but with Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) swapped out for Steve Rogers (voiced here by Josh Keaton), who is along for the ride as Carter's love interest and back-up in a early iron Man-esque suit called the HYRDA Stomper.
Besides that addition and Carter saving Bucky from an icy doom — because some fairly substantial change had to happen — it's largely just a re-telling of the first movie audiences saw already, with some sexism thrown in since Carter is benched by the government at first because she's a woman.
The romance between Peggy and Steve is still as much of an emotional anchor as it was in the original film and the action is well done, but there isn't a ton to write home about here. Granted, it makes sense to not deviate a ton from the film in the first episode in order to to give people a feel for the idea behind the show — it's not like there weren't plenty of HUGE changes ahead in future episodes — but this initial outing fails to stand out in the context of the entire season.
8. "What If... Thor Were an Only Child?"
This is an interesting case. It's the third-to-last entry of the season, before the two-parter that ties the previous episodes together, but released coming after the doom and gloom of the stories before it (more on those coming up). The "Party Thor" episode is a welcome breather in the midst of all that death but there ultimately still isn't much to it. It's basically a less problematic 80s comedy, where the intergalactic party that the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) brings to Earth causes wacky hijinks all over the planet, he learns a lesson and he and all the other raucous partygoers (basically most of the space-facing characters we know from the other movies) have to clean it all up before an authority figure (in this case, Thor's mom, Frigga) shows up.
It's all breezy silliness, and the show was wise to lean into Hemsworth's comedic sensibilities, but none of the jokes are outright hilarious. The paper-thin plot doesn't help either. While the first fight between Thor and Captain Marvel is pretty to look at, it seems to go on for as long as its does to pad the runtime.
Plus, this iteration of Thor, who didn't grow up with Loki as his brother even though the two are pals in this universe, isn't a huge jump from the Thor we met in his first MCU film. The entire point of that movie was that Thor's arrogance was stopping him from reaching his true potential and he was unworthy to wield his hammer for a while. This Thor is even more haughty and obnoxious but is still apparently still worthy of his weapon. I don't think this was unintentional, but in the end, this episode gives off the message that the dynamic between Thor and Loki ultimately didn't have an overly substantial impact on the former. He's mainly just a bit goofier than his main MCU counterpart was in his first flick.
7. "What If... Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?"
Ranking this one so low feels weird. Erik "Killmonger" Stevens (Michael B. Jordan, charismatic as all hell even when he's just giving a vocal performance) is still interesting, although the backstory that helped craft such a compelling adversary in the original "Black Panther" is only briefly hinted at here.
The problem is that watching Killmonger take down almost every obstacle in front of him with ease — ousting Stane and taking his job, dispatching Rhodey and a younger T'Challa, putting a spear through Tony Stark, sparking a war between the U.S. and Wakanda, destroying the vibranium drones he helped create and manipulating his way into becoming the new Black Panther — all in the same amount of time it takes most people to get their grocery shopping done isn't terrible interesting. Killmonger easily plays every single person in his obit, except Pepper and Shuri, and thanks to the events of the last episode —more on that in a moment — the plot thread of those two working against Stevens is never resolved.
Believe it or not, the most interesting part of the episode is Stark (Mick Wingert). Since he was saved by Killmonger in this reality and never had to break free of the Ten Ring's capture, as happened in the first "Iron Man," this Stark never become a hero. Even after Stark became Iron Man in the original film, he was still portrayed as an impulsive, ego-driven guy who would eventually do the right thing because he grew something of a conscience after his near-death experience in the first movie.
This version of the character never felt the destruction caused by his own weaponry, so he's still generally a jokey guy, but he's even more of a selfish ego-maniac than his main continuity counterpart. In "Avengers: Age of Ultron," Stark, mentions with some shame in his voice, that he used to occasionally run in the same circles as the black market arms dealer Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) but stresses that he never sold him anything. In this episode, Stark immediately suggests using Klaue to obtain some vibranium and goes out of his way to make it happen without a second thought. It's a fascinating glimpse into who Stark was before becoming Iron Man and into who he may have become if he hadn't donned the suit,
6. "What If... the Watcher Broke His Oath?"
Fans may be upset by this placement, since this season finale brings threads from all of the previous stories together. The episode is fine and balanced its menagerie of characters, which is more than I say for another season finale of a Marvel TV show. The interactions between the people Watchers brings together help keep everything afloat, although it is a bit of a bummer to see Strange-Supreme.
Though he's incredible powerful, it's oddly disappointing that Marvel felt the need to redeem him after his episode and have him be completely reformed and see the error of his ways. It's a show about infinite alternate realities; it would make sense for some of the primary good guys to break bad in a some of those universe and stay bad! It was also silly for The Watcher to recruit the Killmonger Black Panther since he knows Stevens is a dangerous backstabber, but the creators clearly wanted another character we had seen previously.
The episode is strong overall, but most of the entries ranked higher used their alternative reality concepts to veer off into different genres such as a murder mystery or a heist story. In contrast, how many superhero projects can be described as "Different misfits come together to overtake a seemingly unstoppable force,' like with this episode, besides 95% of them?
Plus, the Pepper and Shuri of the previously mentioned episode try to take down the Killmonger Black Panther, only for the Watcher to whisk him away. He isn't brought back to his world by the end, since he's trapped in a pocket dimension with an Armin Zola-controlled Ultron. So Stevens may be off the board on that world, but the sudden disappearance of a Wakanda prince during a conflict between the country and the U.S. would likely only heighten the strain between the two nations and would probably leave them hurling toward mutually assured destruction more than they already were. That tangent aside, the show's season finale is still enjoyable.
5. "What If... Zombies?!"
Is it weird that I actually had a good time with this one and have rewatched it a couple times, despite all of the rampant carnage? Seeing all of these normally unflappable, if chatty, heroes try to not get bitten by the still-superpowered corpses of their dead friends was interesting.
That said, you can absolutely make a case for the constant banter between characters deflating the tension in otherwise harrowing scenes. I give a pass to portraying Spider-Man (Hudson Thames) that way, though, because combating the worst possible situations with a never-ending stream of jokes and optimism is his entire thing, plus it relates to a line from a different character in the episode that we'll get to a minute. Shoutout to the first name drop for Uncle Ben in the MCU as well.
The ragtag assortment of MCU figures trying to get through this apocalypse is great fun and allows for interactions we normally wouldn't get to see, such as "Black Panther"'s Okoye (Danai Gurira) explaining that they don't need horror movies in Wakanda because they watch American reality TV shows, with vaguely European "Ant-Man" side character Kurt (David Dastmalchian) saying "Boom goes the dynamite. That was solid burn on all of us." Goofy moments like that are balanced out with more serious sequences such as the PTSD-ridden Bucky (Sebastian Stan) stoically cutting zombie Captain America in half. You get the sense that Bucky will absolutely break down later over killing the dangerous, rotting husk of his best friend later but right now he's burying that with all of his other traumas so he can help the others get through their situation.
The revelation that Vision has been luring survivors to him so they can be fed to a zombie Scarlet Witch because he simply can't let her go is genuinely unsettling and an inversion of "WandaVision," where Wanda refuses to accept Vision's death. The bit where Spider-Man peaks through the massive fingers of a giant-sized, about-to-be-zombified Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), over a horde of brain-eaters to see the sunset is gorgeous.
But it does make you wonder why none of the survivors thought to take out Wasp after she gets them to the defunct SHIELD camp so they don't have to deal with a multi-story corpse later? Also, the "Futurama"-style head of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) saying "I tend to process traumatic events with dad jokes" is a whole mood.
4. "What If... the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?"
The tone for most of the season is established here, in the third outing. The first two adventures were mostly just lively jaunts, with some variations on characters and concept we already knew...... and then this one kills off freakin' Tony Stark in around the first three minutes (it also sets the trend for offing Stark in multiple episodes). Black Widow (Lake Bell) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) get sucked into a bonafide whodunnit as they scramble to figure out who is assassinating Fury's potential recruits for the Avengers Initiative before the team can even be formed.
Cutting down Marvel pillars such as Iron Man, Thor and Hulk (the latter of whom EXPLODES!) in a continuity set in the early days of the MCU established that this show was willing to delve into dark places and explore ideas the movies can't venture into because Disney and Marvel keep to most of their characters around in order to keep making money off of them.
Every death ratchets the tension further as those left alive deal with complications such as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) using Thor's murder as an excuse to try to invade Earth. The musical piece created by series composer Laura Karpman that accompanies the death of each would-be Avenger sounds like it would be right at home in an Agatha Christie adaptation and heightens the atmosphere. Bell and Jackson give great performances, and this one installment offers Jackson more to do via voiceover than he's been granted as the live-action Fury in a while.
This mystery's conclusion doesn't disappoint either, as we learn "Ant-Man"'s Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) is the culprit. Although the exposition dump of learning that Pym's daughter Hope — who was convinced by Fury to become a SHIELD agent in this universe — was killed on a mission two years earlier, causing Pym to go mad, might be too much at once for some. But upon a rewatch, there are breadcrumbs throughout the episode with brief hints of Pym being behind the bodycount, since he would be able to become small enough to sneak inside secure facilities, fly into people's bodies, etc.
It is also interesting that this narrative takes on the MCU standby theme of hope by showing Fury resolute and not giving up in a situation arguably more dire than in "Endgame," where at least half of the heroes were still around instead of most of them getting fitted for coffins before they could team up. My biggest complaint here, as relatively minor as it may be, is that the animation is noticeably janky at times. A moment where corrupt SHIELD agent Brick Rumlow (Frank Grillo) has a small hissy fit after Black Widow escapes custody features some amusingly awkward movements.
3. "What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?"
While the aforementioned murder mystery and the zombie episode depict people clinging to the promise of a better future, this one kicks off with a tragic death, later repeats that death several times and concludes with the main character destroying the universe. There is no hope here. It's hard not to feel for Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who on this Earth had Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) with him during that fateful car crash. After monkeying around with time in order to get back to her, Strange finds that Christine is fated to die no matter what despite his numerous attempts to save her. It is the most heartbreaking "Groundhog Day" scenario of all time. Strange, reeling from the trauma of watching his beloved die not once but over and over on a loop, eventually absorbs countless demons over centuries in order to gain enough power to reverse her death.
This takes advantage of an alternate realty where events don't have to adhere to how they unfolded in the blockbusters films. We watch one of the marquee MCU heroes break bad here. That said, unlike how 'WandaVision"'s finale tried to frame Wanda as a hero — if a heavily traumatized one — even after she warped the fabric of space and time and basically tortured a town full of innocent people, this episode shows what led Strange to this but it doesn't let him off the hook (even though the finale of this season does).
After Christine is successfully revived, she is terrified by the now-demonic form Strange has taken on and she fades away with the rest of creation as the entire reality of that universe is torn asunder due to his meddling. The episodes ends with darkness covering Stephen, now Strange-Supreme, as he expresses regret for his actions before the last piece of his universe is consumed by nothingness.
It's brutal stuff but powerful stuff, although it's weird that Christine's death is an "absolute point" in time here that can not be undone without wiping out the world because it is what propels Strange toward becoming the Sorcerer Supreme. Yet in the main MCU the car accident leads him to magic anyway, with Christine alive and well. So we know Christine, who is in the car with Strange in the episode but not in the movie, does not HAVE to die and get shoved in a cosmic fridge in order to motivate Strange.
It should also be mentioned that the battle between Strange-Supreme and the good Dr. Strange that happens due to the Ancient One splitting time herself is the best fight in "What...?" so far, with the demonic Strange creating some giant snakes that pop up out of the ground and both wizards engaging in gorgeous, frenetic action that benefits from being animated instead of being CGI in a live-action setting.
2. "What If... Ultron Won?"
In the second-to-last episode of the season, the wider story of 'What If...?" began to take shape. The Watcher had been a presence throughout every segment up to this point. We saw more of the Watcher's actual body as the season progressed, with the interdimensional voyeur narrating each tale and providing exposition but never intervening in any of the events onscreen. That changes when the Ultron (Ross Marquand) of one reality annihilates nearly all life on his Earth, gains the Infinity Stones after SLICING THE THANOS OF THAT REALITY DOWN THE MIDDLE and proceeds to lay waste to the cosmos, including Asgard, Sakaar, etc. Ultron, now aware of the multiverse, spots the Watcher and decides to go on a multi-reality killing spree.
Although we heard and saw the Watcher frequently in each episode and the Strange-Supreme begged him to save that Strange's reality, the confrontation with Ultron is one of the first times the Watcher is treated as an actual character and not a plot device. Seeing the Watcher, who bore witness to no shortage of bloodshed this season, begin to panic upon seeing Ultron notice him, puts this god-like being on the backfoot.
Although the MCU has told plenty of narratives similar to this one, series director Bryan Andrews sells it with emotion and scale as various familiar faces and locations in the MCU meet their ends through the homicidal android and his drone army. The destruction leaves the Black Widow and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) of that Ultron's universe as possibly the sole humans left on earth, with most of that galaxy seemingly wiped out as well.
Some of the most memorable imagery of the season stems from this episode, from Thanos getting bisected to the Watcher barreling toward Ultron with an energy shield to the two bursting in and out of different dimensions during their duel to Hawkeye, having lost the will to keep going after losing his wife and kids, sacrificing himself for Black Widow. When thinking of this series, this episode springs to mind the most for me, with the exception of the last and final one on this list
1. "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?"
Other episodes may have been darker and and had more scale, but none better embody the promise of this show quite like this gem. Plus it's a blast to watch from start to finish. This relatively simple narrative of a heist where a macGuffin is stolen from The Collector (Benicio del Toro) is tightly told and energetic without skimping out on emotional weight. It's anchored by a fantastic performance from the late, great Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, whose voice acting here and in three other episodes represent the actor's final work before his death of colon cancer in August 2020.
Turns out Yondu (Michael Rooker) and his Ravagers accidently taking the Wakandan prince to space as a child instead of Peter Quill had significant consequences for this universe, as we learn T'Challa actually convinced Thanos (Josh Brolin) to abandon his quest for universal genocide. That one swerve perfectly demonstrates the unexpected avenues these types of alternate reality stories can lead.
The contrast between how Peter Quill operates as Star-Lord in the primary MCU and how T'Challa handles the role is incredibly fun. This Star-Lord is revered name across the stars as T'Challa and the Ravagers help people throughout the galaxy. When hired gun Korath (Djimon Hounsou) came across Quill in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy," Korath no idea who the two-bit hood was. Here, Korath is a complete Star-Lord fanboy, completely giddy over the prospect of fighting his hero. T'Challa, who is clearly busy, playfully grants that wish and even brings Korath with him after knocking him out.
It communicates alot about the kind of person T'Challa is, no matter what situation he's put in, and I had a smile on my face throughout the sequence. The confrontation between T'Challa and Yondu, where the prince learns Wakanda hadn't been destroyed like he had been told and his people have searched for him for decades, is effective and remarkably doesn't feel rushed despite the episode not being that long. The entire enterprise is an absolute joy to behold, and the best of 'What If...?" thus far.
What did you think of season one? Are you excited for season two? Did you agree or disagree with my ranking? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
