What 'She-Hulk' does better than the other Marvel Disney+ shows

*Spoilers ahead for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," now streaming on Disney+. Spoilers for most of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ as well. You've been warned.*

People haven't been so up in arms about twerking since the Miley Cyrus incident of 2013.

Insufferable manbabies across the internet were inexplicably furious a few weeks back over a 30-second scene in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" where Tatiana Maslany's Jade Giantess briefly twerks with rap star Megan Thee Stallion, who played herself. The brief, light scene was continually offered as proof that the Marvel Cinematic Universe had devolved into a cesspool of badly written "wokeness" and "virtue signaling" because, among other sins, it dared to commit the unforgivable crime of showing women being happy and having fun on their own terms. Angry dorks wailed incessantly about this sitcom for weeks as if it was a war crime set to film. Legions of YouTube videos came out every single week decrying the show and criticizing every single aspect of its existence, even though the people complaining were clearly still watching the show.

The show, at its heart, is a breezy legal comedy/slice-of-life show about Jennifer Walters, AKA She-Hulk, learning to accept her self while trying to get on with her life as a Los Angeles lawyer despite the fact that an accident resulted in her being able to turn into an eight-foot-tall green woman who is strong enough to punt a bus. This nine-episode run was a quick watch, normally pretty funny and it introduced enjoyable characters such as party girl Madisynn and no-nonsense lawyer Mallory Book while integrating old favorites such as the magical Wong and Emil Blonsky/Abomination. Being a comedy doesn't excuse poor quality, but this show definitely had more hits than misses and was far better than the trolls were letting on.

For all the comic book trappings, "She-Hulk" told the audience from the beginning that it was going to be a goofy comedy instead of a standard superhero origin story with a bunch of quips tossed in, like many Marvel projects. After Marvel delivered a show different from their usual output following years of people screaming about Marvel constantly delivering the same old thing, a certain subsection of "fans" basically replied with "Not like that!" once they actually got something different. These neckbeards were so hyper-fixated on faulting all the "political" aspects of the show while declaring it to be the end of Marvel and civilization itself that they rarely pointed out actual issues with the show, like how no actual explanation is given for why Jameela Jamil's Titania barged into that court room at the end of the first episode. Despite all of the exhausting discourse around, the series has been worthwhile addition to the MCU.

What "She-Hulk" did better

For all of the strengths and weaknesses of the show "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" handled one thing better than any other Disney+ series under the Marvel umbrellaL It handled the special guest appearances and cameos from the MCU better than its peers. Most of the shows feature appearances from other heavyweights out of the comics, ranging from playing major roles in the narratives to quick cameos. They keep up the intrigue of what is coming next from this universe and fans who are constantly speculating online about who will come up next have come to expect these sort of cameos, even though they have tended to distract from the shows. Think John Walker or Baron Zemo in "Falcon and the Winter Solider," Yelena and Kingpin in "Hawkeye" or He Who Remains from "Loki."

Some of these appearances, like Yelena's, have been folded into these shows well, where they add to the story being told without wearing out their welcome. In many cases, though, these special guests often feel like they've been shoehorned into the shows to help set up some other project without making meaningful contributions to whichever projects they are actually appearing in. Marvel Studios has always been guilty of this to varying degrees in their movies, but the issue was magnified tenfold once Disney+ was tossed into the mix and shows set in the MCU started rolling out on the platform.

The need to crank out more products in an attempt to satiate streaming services' unceasing need for more content meant that the MCU has more than doubled its output in the last couple years, which means even more characters need to enter the fray in existing shows to help pave the way for new shows. As a result, about a quarter of these shows' running times are spent basically advertising upcoming projects where about 25% of those projects are going to be devoted to establishing other projects, and so on. "She-Hulk" managed to include these characters in ways that actually furthered the primary hero's story while teasing future undertakings just enough without taking up too much space.

Why these guest spots worked so well

The structure of the show as an episodic legal comedy allows for different characters to show up without feeling forced. Most of the season sees Jennifer dealing with her new job heading up the superhuman division of a law firm, GLKH. This provides a clever way to allow various comic book characters to meet up with Jen while she deals with their legal issues, allowing for different characters to be woven in and out of the season. Writer Dan Slott's well-regarded "She-Hulk" comics run used this idea of a superhuman lawyer defending or going against super-folks in the court room to great effect, and Slott introduced that same law firm in the comics. The show rolls with that same concept.

In the second episode, once Jen joins up with this law firm, she is tasked with the upcoming parole healing of the aforementioned Abomination. Tim Roth's Blonsky is more of a goofy if well-meaning would-be spiritual guru than the standard solider-turned-monster we met in "The Incredible Hulk" from 2008. After his hearing goes surprisingly well, the newly-enlightened Blonsky suggests to Jen that she take control of her own narrative with all of the attention she has been receiving as She-Hulk, which leads into the journey of self-acceptance Jens experiences throughout the season.

Later, in episode seven, when she has to make sure Blonksy isn't violating his parole by turning into the Abomination, she becomes stuck in Blonsky's retreat for various oddballs on the fringes of the MCU's superhero world, such as Z-list jokes like Man-Bull and The Porcupine. With Blonsky's seemingly genuine attempts at guidance, this support group helps Jen get over Josh, a guy she met in the prior episode who appeared to actually just like Jen instead of lusting after her She-Hulk form like many other men in the show had up to this point. Jen is heartbroken after Josh ghosts her once they sleep together, but Blonsky and the group help her realize that she has to learn to embrace both her normal self and her huge Gamma-irradiated self before expecting others to do the same. We later learn Josh was hired by the Intelligencia, an online cabal on incels who hate She-Hulk, to copy her cell phone records and get a sample of her blood, but Blonksy still helps move Jen's story along in a way that feels true to the story being told.

Blonsky breaks his parole by turning into his giant gill-man form in the last episode, so he is broken out by prison by Wong, as they were seen as sparring partners in a underground fighting ring in last year's "Shang-Chi" movie and we got an explanation for that in Blonsky's initial parole hearing. This mystical jail break is the mid-credit stinger, so it efficiently tees up Blonsky for wherever we might see him next. All within a handful of scenes scattered throughout the four episodes featuring Blonsky, the audience sees the fun new status quo for Blonsky, he assists in moving the main character's arc and he is quickly set up for his next adventure, without taking away from She-Hulk's story.

Matt Murdock/Daredevil is included in a similar way. Murdock is a lawyer, so it was rumored that he and Jen would be crossing paths on screen since basically the moment a "She-Hulk" show was announced. Charlie Cox played a version of Murdock and his alter-ego in three fantastic seasons of Netflix's "Daredevil," before Cox showed up in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and now in this show, although it's rumored that this incarnation didn't go through the exact same events of the Netflix show. He gets called in to face Jen in court in "She-Hulk"'s second-to-last episode. Cox and Masliany have excellent chemistry, and after busting up some goons and breaking up a kidnapping, the two characters - who both have long and storied romantic histories in the comics that would make a 1960s-era Kennedy blush - end up sleeping together. Not only does this make perfect sense for both characters, but Matt's appearance in Jen's life contributes to the story in a crucial way.

Since Matt is blind and he interacts with Walters more in her normal form than her She-Hulk form, he truly likes her for her, coinciding with Jen's arc throughout the season coming to terms with both sides of her self. At one point, Matt tells her that he believes that instead of avoiding fighting crime in her green form, she can help people as both Jen and She-Hulk, and she seems to embrace that idea in the last episode. Daredevil is also worked into the last episode through some absolutely bonkers events that completely annihilate the fourth wall and allow Jen to have Matt appear toward the end. We later see the pair have lunch with Jen's parents, suggesting that these two might actually be an item now, possibly even going into the "Daredevil: Born Again" show due to hit Disney+ in 2024.

While "She-Hulk" helps properly introduce the Man Without Fear into the MCU and his role in the proceedings mesh with Jen's emotional journey, other cameos in the show are effective as well. Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk, Jen's cousin, is in the first episode. A spaceship (!) belonging to the alien race called the Sakaarians crashes into the car Jen and Bruce are in while they were embarking on a road trip, leading into Jen becoming She-Hulk. The big guy appears briefly in episode two, chatting with Jen on the phone while he is in space in one of those ships.

That intriguing reveals ties in with the last episode, where Bruce walks into the aforementioned family lunch with his half-alien/half-Hulk son, Skaar, who was a major player in the "Hulk" comics of the late 2000s/early 2010s. All of that is obviously pointing to some Hulk-centric project down the line. The breezy, irrelevant tone of the show and the utter insanity of the world the MCU was established helps revelations like a giant spaceship barreling out of nowhere and the Hulk being a baby daddy go down smoother. It also helps these reveals are baked into these 30-minute comedy episodes, so it doesn't feel like the show is trying to hit the audience over the head with these big moments.

What many of the other MCU shows struggled with

While "Moon Knight" and "Ms. Marvel" had fairly focused plots with a core cast of characters, opting to save any attention-grabbing cameos for the mid-credit sequences, which suggests that Marvel learned from its tendency in earlier MCU small-screen affairs let shiny new guest starts swoop in and divert focus and development for the main characters, but "She-Hulk" shows the MCU including guests throughout a show in ways that enhance the overall product and detracting from it. That trend was arguably most noticeable with "Falcon and the Winter Solider."

The best episode of that show was arguably the best, showing the economic and cultural institutions in place in post-Blip America not supporting Sam Wilson/Falcon despite his sacrifice to his country and depicting Bucky's guilt and trauma from his Winter Solider days. The second episode sets up the odd couple dynamic between our main pair and furthers some of the themes of systemic racism and the government discarding those who serve it while we see how these issues impact our main characters. Then all of that interesting ideas and character work is largely halted for about half of that second installment and for the next two episodes. The middle half of the season is largely dedicated to Walker and everybody's favorite dancing European terrorist, Zemo.

They proceed to get a lot of the most memorable scenes for the middle of the show while Barnes and Wilson are basically forced to react to what these characters are donig instead of getting any agency themselves. Taking the time to develop supporting characters is fine and often necessary in a story, and they do help explore the aforementioned themes, but so much time is devoted to Zemo and Walker that they distract from the title characters. By the time the fifth episode (out of six) arrives, the plot separate Wilson and Barnes from the scene-stealers so our leads can temporarily go back to the issues they were dealing with in the first episode and a half and get some character development that had put on hold for a bulk of the series.

What makes these creative decisions more galling is that, is that Walker does still to continue to show up in the story, there is no real payoff with Zemo. The guy gets broken out of prison, he causes some chaos and we get a better sense of his motivations in wanting to wipe out superpowered people from the planet, but then he goes back in the fifth episode and he plays no role in the story after that outside appearing at the end of the show while in prison once his butler has killed some terrorists.

All of that time making the audience care about him - which clearly worked, since Zemo became a fan favorite after the show aired - didn't amount to much within the context of FATWS's story. Instead, Zemo is put back in the toy chest until Marvel is ready to play with him again, most likely in the upcoming "Thunderbolts" movie that Walker is set to appear in, since Zemo founded the Thunderbolts team in the comics.

While FATWS probably padded out its run time the most with too many extraneous appearances out of all these Disney+ undertakings, some of the others also suffered from too much table setting up for future projects instead of putting more development on the characters whose shows we are actually watching in that moment. "Hawkeye" and the first season of "Loki" were more streamlined affairs without spreading the story out between two many characters, but they both make the choice to save the identity of the primary villains, Kingpin and He Who Remains, for the tail end of their respective shows, seemingly in the service of setting for more projects.

Vincent D'Onforio, who played a version of Kingpin on the Netflix "Daredevil" series, shows up in a picture on a cell phone at the end of "Hawkeye"'s fifth episode before finally rearing his bald head in the next, final entry, while Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains is revealed to be the head of the Time Variance Authority in the closer of "Loki''s first season. While it's fun to see these characters and D'Onforio and Majors are obviously great actors, their appearances in these shows boil down to two dudes who hadn't appeared in their respective story suddenly showing up at the very end and getting dispatched in some way before the credits roll. Kingpin gets some arrows flung at him before Echo apparently shoots him, and the TVA's big big bad gets stabbed to death not too long after his first scene.

We will be seeing these actors in the MCU again soon enough, though. Kingpin is due to figure into Echo's solo show next year and he will then have a long-awaited rematch with Charlie Cox in 2024's "Daredevil: Born Again" show. Majors will be the big bad of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next year as Kang the Conqueror, a variant of He Who Remains, plus the end of "Loki" first season meant that Majors will almost definitely factor into the next season.

These characters get set up as the puppet masters behind the events of their respective shows, only for them to be promptly dealt with little development so they can be shuttled off to the next thing. For all of the largely unwarranted criticisms hurled at "She-Hulk," surely even the most hardcore detractors can admit the show handled its guest appearances well, right? Ehh, probably not, but who cares?

What did you think of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"? How did you feel about the way it handled the guest appearances? How do you feel the other Disney+ shows handled major characters? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau!