You need to see the bonkers musical 'Annette,' terrifying puppets and all

*Spoilers ahead for "Annette," now in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video. But honestly, this movie is so weird and visually focused that spoiling the plot probably won't be that effective as actually watching the madness unfold yourself. But you've still been warned.*
I would kill to know what the pitch was to get "Annette" made.
In an era where sequels, reboots and pre-existing intellectual property and safe bets rule the film world, how on Earth did director and co-writer Leos Carax explain his fever dream of a musical to people in order to convince people to give him money to make it? Surely the producers of the film — lead actor Adam Driver among them — simply trusted the 60-year-old French auteur's wild vision and didn't worry about getting a return on their investment, right?
When you break down "Annette," in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video, it's a musical about a provocative stand-up comedian/completely horrible garbage fire of man named Henry McHenry (Driver), who is dating Ann (Marion Cotillard, captivating as always) an opera singer who puts up with Henry's horrible behavior. These two people, played by actual human beings, have their baby girl Annette, played by a series of horrifying marionette puppets that look like the result of an unholy union between Baby Yoda and Pinocchio from the "Shrek" franchise. After Henry quasi-accidently kills Ann, Annette starts to exhibit an opera voice of her own while she is still a baby (which is definitely a thing that happens in real life) and Henry exploits her talents to make her a superstar.
A lot of the sets, such as an island Henry gets washed up at one point, look like they are supposed to look like sets. Most of the songs — the film is largely sung through, akin to an opera — repeat the same lines over and over again ad nauseam, as the bulk of the singing is done by Driver, a fantastic actor who can't sing all that well. People sing even while they are doing some R-rated stuff on screen. Musical tropes are played with as you're trying to figure out what is supposed to be real or imagined. And that's all without mentioning the scene where someone in an ape suit cradles one of the Annette puppets.
If Carax told people all of that and they still committed funds to such a largely uncommercial project, bless all of them and may they bring more lunacy to my eyeballs in the future. "Annette" sometimes falters under the weight of its bananas ambition and it's about an half an hour too long, but by God, you haven't seen or heard this story told in such a fascinating way.
A lot of the music, by Ron and Russell Mael of the duo Sparks — also the film's co-writers — features HEAVY repetition of the same phrases over and over again, One of the songs, called "We Love Each Other So Much," features the title line over and over, but's it's probably the most memorable number in the film due to the very, uh, intimate things happening while that song is being sung. But honestly, instead of a group singing the same or rhyming complicated lines simultaneously like would normally happen in a musical, it makes a strange sort of sense that real people would be crooning the same things over and over, and it adds to the bizarre tone.
The film's musical format is a springboard for its overall surreality. The basic premise of a musical, where people are bursting into song, often singing the same thing at the same time while busting out sudden, perfectly executed dance moves at the drop of a hat, helps convey emotions and ideas that basic dialogue can't match. It's also inherently something that requires suspension of disbelief. "Annette''s operatic musical style lends itself to making it harder to tell what is supposed to be happening and what is imagined by Henry. At one point early in the movie, Henry's entire audience at a stand-up show starts singing to him. In another, Ann seems to dream about six women coming forward about Henry abusing them, but considering Henry's behavior throughout the running time, it seems entirely possible that she is pulling from a memory. Plus, the askew dream-like quality to the whole thing is enhanced by the aforementioned puppet children.
Speaking of those abominations, the puppeteers and designers really did an excellent job of depicting the facial expressions on the puppets. Even though her eyes are deeply unsetting to look at, you always get a sense of how she's feeling. None of the puppets ever look real, but they're not supposed to .You are always meant to be hyper-aware of how inhuman Annette looks at different stages of her young life.
The story is mostly told from Henry's point of view, and Annette being a puppet conveys that he doesn't see her as a real person. You get the sense early on that Henry didn't really want a baby, and when Annette becomes a huge star, she's still more of a meal ticket for him than a child he truly cares about. When Henry and Annette are on tour, Henry barely pays attention to her at all. The person holding her hand and tending to her needs throughout all of that is The Accompanist (Simon Helberg), Ann's former accompanist who was clearly in love with her.
The change in how Henry sees Annette arrives at the end, when she visits him while he's in prison for the deaths of Ann and The Accompanist, who was drowned after he revealed that he believed he was Annette's actual father. Annette is suddenly rendered as flesh and blood (played by Devyn McDowell) as she confronts her father. Henry finally begins to view his daughter as a real human being with thoughts and feelings, instead of a thing to be manipulated, similar to what he does to everyone else in the film. The scene between them is heart wrenching. McDowell gives one of the best performances I've ever seen from a child actor, her facial expressions conveying astounding emotion all while she's singing. She more than holds her own against Driver, one of the best actors of his generation. Annette tells Henry that he can't really love her and after she is taken away by a prison guard, we see the girl's puppet form laying lifeless on the ground as Annette will hopefully be able to her own life away from the machinations of her father. The performances here in this scene are fantastic and the visual story telling is top notch.
The visuals truly drive the story here, with Annette as different puppets and as a real girl conveying how Henry sees her. But there are other great touches. Ann is seen eating apples throughout her screentime and in the first act she's chomping them down as we see her love for Henry. Even then, though, we never see an apple fully eaten, suggesting that she always had some reservations about his behavior despite her feelings for him. As their marriage deteriorates, less of the apples are eaten, Before they go on the yacht trip that will end Ann's life, we see what appears to be a single but in an apple. As the film, a birthmark on Henry's face seemingly becomes larger and takes on a stronger shade of purple as Henry acts increasingly despicable throughout the movie.
On that note, I legitimately can't remember the last time I hated a movie character as much as I hated Henry McHenry. There are certainly figures in cinema who were shown killing more people and doing bad things on a wider scale, but we see this envious man takes advantage of everyone around him, kill two people (even if Ann's death is somewhat of an accident) and pays no mind to his grief stricken daughter.
The casualness to a lot of his cruelty as he plays people is what makes him truly despicable, although he's an interesting character. Driver is great in the role,, and while he's doesn't have a great singing voice, he's not as tone-deaf as, say, Pierce Brosnan in "Mamma Mia!" That said, I was secretly hoping one of the Annette puppets, with their mop of red hair, would plunge a butcher knife into Henry's chest and we would discover all of this was just the supremely weird origin story of Chucky from the "Child's Play" series.
The movie could have used some trimming, since we spend arguably too much time on Henry being awful by using Ann, Annette The Accompanist and everyone else in the same way without showing new depths to him or showing him be terrible in new ways. And while the music is interesting and the songs are more of a vehicle into the surreal qualities of this world, few of the songs are particularly memorable. But it's still a thought-provoking piece of work that needs - and deserves - to be seen so it can be fully absorbed. What did you think of them voice? Think I'm spot on, or am I may off the mark? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
