You need to see the bonkers musical 'Annette,' terrifying puppets and all

The change in how Henry sees Annette arrives at the end, when she visits him while he's in prison for the deaths of Ann and The Accompanist, who was drowned after he revealed that he believed he was Annette's actual father. Annette is suddenly rendered as flesh and blood (played by Devyn McDowell) as she confronts her father. Henry finally begins to view his daughter as a real human being with thoughts and feelings, instead of a thing to be manipulated, similar to what he does to everyone else in the film. The scene between them is heart wrenching. McDowell gives one of the best performances I've ever seen from a child actor, her facial expressions conveying astounding emotion all while she's singing. She more than holds her own against Driver, one of the best actors of his generation. Annette tells Henry that he can't really love her and after she is taken away by a prison guard, we see the girl's puppet form laying lifeless on the ground as Annette will hopefully be able to her own life away from the machinations of her father. The performances here in this scene are fantastic and the visual story telling is top notch.