'Zack Snyder's Justice League' is better than it has any right to be

There are quite a few scenes like that which don't add to the story and pad out the run time. There are stretches were the film can be a tad boring, especially in the first couple hours. Thankfully, plenty of moments add richness to the characters, such as where we see the quiet pain Loin Lane goes through after losing Henry Cavill's Clark Kent/Superman or we learn more about Ray Fisher's Cyborg.

But sometimes those nice touches get lost when they're sandwiched in between some unnecessarily long scenes and visual navel gazing. Scenes that are otherwise fine, like some check-in with J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Gordon, just go on too long and meander for the story this particular movie is trying to tell.

There are some other fairly minor quibbles. It would have been nice to have spent more time with Superman, but since he spends most of the film dead, there wasn't much that could have been done about. It is also odd that Ben Affleck's Batman doesn't get many strong character moments or story beats within those four hours. His main purpose is to move the story along and bring the other characters together so they can have their own moments. It gets a pass, though, because the film has four other JL members and the villain Steppenwolf to spotlight as well.