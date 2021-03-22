'Zack Snyder's Justice League' is better than it has any right to be

*The following includes spoilers for "Zack Snyder's Justice League", now on HBO Max.*
"Zack Snyder's Justice League" should be an absolute disaster. And yet a guy who didn't like "Man of Steel" or "Batman vs. Superman" is about to sing its praises.
Director Zack Snyder's finished film on the DC Comics super team that he wanted to release in 2017 before dropping out due to a family tragedy, has a history even longer than the four hour final product. After Snyder left, Warner Bros. hired Joss Whedon, who helmed the two first "Avengers" films for Marvel, to reshoot scenes and finish the movie.
The theatrical film's went over budget, the box office was dismal for a movie that big and the tone was wildly inconsistent, since it was essentially a Frankenstein's monster stitched together with scenes from two filmmakers with completely different styles. An unbelievably determined online campaign from fans, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, raged on for years in an attempt to see the film Snyder originally wanted to show audiences. Then, Warner Bros. announced in 2020 they would pour millions into finishing the CGI for Snyder's original release so it would come out on the Warner streaming service, HBO Max.
By God, this film had a lot going against it. Snyder's previous entries in the DC Extended Universe, the aforementioned "Man of Steel" and "Batman vs. Superman, were extremely divisive for comic book diehards. There were interesting ideas at play, such as the effects of having the power of some kind of god, for yourself and the world around you and how those abilities should be used.
Plus, unlike the action comedies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe they would inevitably be compared to, there was more of an immediate attempt to frame it all with something resembling emotional realism. But for every viewer who adored these grittier takes on these beloved icons, there were just as many who saw it as comically brooding or overly pretentious.
The rapid fans who clamored to see Snyder's original vision for the film were always going to lap up every overblown second of it. Personally, I thought BvS was like being trapped in a dimly lit room while getting slapped by a worn-down copy of "Atlas Shrugged" for two hours as a slow cover of an 40-year-old rock song played in the background. Others who felt the way likely weren't thrilled about the prospect of watching what could have been the four-hour version of that.
Despite all of that, the Snyder Cut exceeds its predecessors and, dare I say it, mostly lives up to the hype and years of nonstop fanboy shrieks that allowed it to happen.
The downside to a four-hour movie, and other issues
Let's get to the bad stuff first. That insane four hour length is one of the film's greatest strengths and weaknesses. One of the downsides of getting pure, uncut Snyder with every single moment on screen exactly as he is intended it is that the film is bloated with moments that don't add to the narrative, like the couple of minutes focused squarely on an Icelandic singer or the Snyder trademark gratuitous slow-mo or Jason Momoa's Aquaman/Arthur walking on a dock in slow motion as an unfitting song plays or the admittedly visually impressive sequence where the Flash saves Kiersey Clemons' Iris, his wife in the comics, from a car before running off. Sure, that last scene was surely meant to tee up that relationship for the Flash movie, but this is the first time they meet, they don't actually speak to each other and she never appears again in this film.
There are quite a few scenes like that which don't add to the story and pad out the run time. There are stretches were the film can be a tad boring, especially in the first couple hours. Thankfully, plenty of moments add richness to the characters, such as where we see the quiet pain Loin Lane goes through after losing Henry Cavill's Clark Kent/Superman or we learn more about Ray Fisher's Cyborg.
But sometimes those nice touches get lost when they're sandwiched in between some unnecessarily long scenes and visual navel gazing. Scenes that are otherwise fine, like some check-in with J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Gordon, just go on too long and meander for the story this particular movie is trying to tell.
There are some other fairly minor quibbles. It would have been nice to have spent more time with Superman, but since he spends most of the film dead, there wasn't much that could have been done about. It is also odd that Ben Affleck's Batman doesn't get many strong character moments or story beats within those four hours. His main purpose is to move the story along and bring the other characters together so they can have their own moments. It gets a pass, though, because the film has four other JL members and the villain Steppenwolf to spotlight as well.
But as long as we're talking about bad aspects of the film, the moment in the aforementioned Iris rescue scene where the Flash brushes a hand through the side of her hair while he's moving so fast that she doesn't know what's going on is creepy. She can't consent to it and again, they hadn't even met before this scene (though that scene is one of the few sequences where slow motion is actually used appropriately). Plus even though plenty of money was thrown at the film to finish the CGI, Cyborg looks incredibly unconvincing at times and Martian Manhunter straight up looks terrible, though I'm sure plenty of effort went into their looks. It's possible the CGI artists weren't given enough time to truly make the designs work.
Strong character work and
Despite those issues, there is a lot that makes the Snyder Cut a genuinely strong viewing experience. Not to harp on the running time too long, but as mentioned earlier, the film's mammoth length hurts aspects of the film but greatly assist others. For every bloated scene that could have been cut or needed trimming, there is a moment that expands our understanding of how this world works, provides depth to a character or progresses their arc. This four hour cut gives those scenes room to breath.
Let's be realistic: If Snyder's version had originally reached theaters back in 2017, Warner Bros. likely would not allowed a four hour cut be the primary version of the film that would have reached theaters. "Avengers: Infinity War" caught a fair amount of flack for its three-hour length, and the MCU had generated far more goodwill with audiences with its 20 movies by that point than the DCEU had. Had Snyder been able to finish his film in time for theater, it probably would have been reduced to around two hours, likely cutting alot of the character-driven scenes that make the Snyder Cut work work as well as it does. Warner Bros. might have released something close to the Snyder Cut we have today for the home market as an "ultimate edition," just as the studio did for "Batman vs. Superman''s home release.
That wouldn't have been Snyder's fault, though. In a move likely made to avoid outright copying Marvel's strategy of giving multiple individual characters their own films and building up to the team-up movie, Warner Bros. dove straight into the team-up and didn't give Aquaman, Flash or Cyborg their own vehicles beforehand. Aquaman obviously got his own feature a year after JL's theatrical cut, and Flash and Cyborg's flicks were originally planned for 2018 and 2020, respectively, though the Flash film is currently on track on 2022. Regardless, because those pictures weren't set to come out until after "Justice League," that left all the heavy lifting of establishing these characters up to the theatrical cut, in addition to the pressure of delivering a strong team-up flick on top of all of that.
Realistically, Warner Bros. would have have cut it down for theaters. Putting aside the tonal whiplash of the two directorial styles in the theatrical cut we did get, there wasn't enough time within that version's 120-minute running time didn't have enough scenes to properly establish each character, get them to interact in a way that felt natural and service the rest of the story. This four hour edition is out partially only because fans demanded it for years, so any concern about alienating the average moviegoer with its length doesn't feel as severe because this particular audience wanted to see Snyder everything had to offer.
Plus, releasing it on HBO Max instead of theaters means audiences can take a bathroom break every once in a while. With plenty of time to tell the story he wanted to tell and a built-in army of people ready to see it, Snyder provides most of the main figures moments to shine and gives them arcs.
For example, Barry becomes more confident. He goes from running immediately after saving people and being visibly (and nderstandably) terrified in the first fight with Steppenwolf to becoming visibly more assured of himself. Aquaman is hanging around aimlessly in Iceland when we first see him, but by the end he trusts people more and is ready to accept the throne of Atlantis, as we know he would do his solo feature.
Cyborg/Victor Stone and Fisher's portrayal are a revelation. While the former Teen Titan character had almost nothing to do in the theatrical cut, a lot of the best and most emotional scenes in this one belong to Fisher. Snyder devotes a lot of compact scenes to Cyborg that give you his background as a college football star, his extremely strained relationship with his father Silas (Joe Morton) and his attempts to move forward with the new circumstances in his life.
Sequences like the football scene and Fisher's devastated reaction when Victor sees his father isn't there are fantastic. This interpretation of Cyborg could have carried a solo project, provided more time was given to the CGI. Strong character moments are peppered throughout, such as the moment where Wond Woman Woman flashes a massive smile to Victor once he shows up to meet her and the others after Diana tried in a previous scene to convince him to join them. Gal Gadot plays it as if she knew Victor would do the right thing, and is thrilled to see him there despite his trauma. That small moment, to me, is the essence of Wonder Woman. The character is supposed to inspire people to be better than they think they can be, and those brief scenes and the earlier conversation between DIana and Victor encapsulate that so well.
Small interactions in the Snyder Cut flesh out the character and make you want to see more of them together. A conversation between Diana and Arthur during the grave-digging scene where they realize the Amazons and Atlanteans aren't as different as they thought, after we had heard about the contention between the two groups throughout the movie, was a nice exchange.
The interplay between Barry and Victor in that same scene is shorter and more authentic than in the theatrical version as well. In this one, Barry admits Superman was his hero while Victor is still a tad standoffish, but you get the sense he's warming up to Barry ever so slightly. In the theatrical version, the scene forces a friendship out of Barry and Victor and pads it out wth insufferable jokes from Miller. Out of the two "Justice League' edits, Miller is easily more likeable here. This Barry Allen is actually treated like a human being under Snyder's pen and direction - a nervous, good-meaning guy who happens to say awkward things - while the theatrical version made that awkwardness into Barry's entire character.
He was just an attempt at comic relief there, but nearly everything he said came off as Whedon's C-material given far too much screen time. Some of Barry's cracks in the Snyder Cut still aren't funny, but Snyder actually shows some restraint compared to the theatrical cut in that respect, since Barry's jokes don't go on for too long here. Plus, while Ciaran Hinds' Steppenwolf was barely a character in the 2017 film but he's a real threat under Snyder's lens. He's shot to be intimidating, and you feel the character's bone-shattering physicality as he plows through waves of Amazons and even our main heroes for most of the movie, right up until that final fight.
And what a final fight it is! In their original fight with Steppenwolf under the Gotham Harbor, Batman and company were uncoordinated and barely got out with their lives. In contrast, seeing all of the league work together as a honest-to-goodness team after spending over three hours with these characters was incredibly satisfying. You actually bought these guys as a cohesive unit by the end, which is more than I can for almost every "X-Men" movie.
Though I bashed Snyder's previous DCEU entries for their over-the-top broodiness, and "Justice League" does get pretty indulgent sometimes, it doesn't reach the hilariously self-serious heights of the other films. Even the theatrical "Justice League" cut featured an absurdly somber opening absolutely rocked by Superman's death, with people attacking each other in the streets, even though humanity largely thought he was a menace in the two previous movies.
Batman, having seen the light about Superman's good nature right before he died (which is a tad contrived), does talk quite a bit in this one about the need for Superman, but it doesn't get as overblown as it did in the 2017 cut. Again, the character development ensures you actually care about the main players as the story unfolds, and the Snyder Cut lacks any majorly mishandled plot points, like Superman killing Zod in "Man of Steel" or Superman dying in only his second appearance, like in "Batman vs. Superman."
In in industry where legions of copycats mimic the most recent popular movie, Snyder deserves credit for committing to a tone so thoroughly different from the Marvel films. He went all-in on a new approach with these comic characters, even though it doesn't always work here. The ambition on display is impressive, from juggling the army of characters to presenting about the first nine minutes without a dialogue. Although Warner Bros. has made it clear they don't have any plans to let Snyder make the JL sequels he originally devised, this behemoth of a movie, though unwieldy at times, was a memorable way to exit the DCEU.
