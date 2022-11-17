Does 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' live up to the first movie?

*The following contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," now in theaters. You've been warned. Plus there are spoilers for the first "Black Panther" movie and the first "Avengers" movie. It will make sense when you read it.*

Angela Bassett put so much effort into her performance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," you'd think that she didn't know this movie had a guy with wings on his ankles.

She is already an Oscar-nominated actress and a living legend, but Bassett dominates every moment she's on screen as Queen Ramonda in Marvel and Disney's latest blockbuster and sequel to the incredibly successful "Black Panther" from 2018. This movie calls for her to pull off regal ferocity, motherly warmth and heartrending despair, and not a single solitary moment feels false or inauthentic despite all of the special effects she is surrounded by. The movie may be a $250 million big-screen extravaganza, but Bassett reminds us that these CGI-coated franchises can still find room for dynamite acting.

Just look at the scene where Ramonda, still reeling from the death of her son T'Challa and furious about the capture of her daughter Shuri (Letitia Wright), relieves head royal guard Okoye (Danai Gurira) of her duties and forcefully laments her sacrifices for her kingdom of Wakanda. That's an Oscar clip if there ever was one. Plenty of actresses have earned awards for roles similar to this in prestigious powdered-wig period dramas, and many of those performances aren't done this well. If she wasn't in a massive franchise picture, an Academy Award nomination or even a win would be in the cards. Hell, she's so good that she might want to get her speech ready just in case.

Bassett's performance and Ramonda's push to the forefront are all the more impressive when you remember that Bassett was present in the first "Black Panther".....and that was about it. She was yet another notable performer who served as window dressing in another Marvel movie, with very little to do. Even in the comics, the Ramonda character existed but she never played a significant part in any story. Here, she is the soul of the movie. Like Agent Coulson in the first "Avengers" flick, Bassett and the script by Joe Robert Cole and director Ryan Coogler took a character who wasn't really on anyone's radar and then made her so compelling that you're pissed that she's killed off before the third act starts.

Ramonda was an element of the first film that was drastically improved upon in the sequel, just like a few other components of "Wakanda Forever." Coogler and company clearly took note of criticism directed at the first film, despite its monumental success, and applied that feedback, all while serving as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who embodied T'Challa in the original "Black Panther" and a few other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects before dying of cancer in August 2020. This follow-up is overlong and isn't quite as good as the original outing, but it's still the best film in the MCU's Phase Four and a worthy successor to the first film.

Before we get too far into "Wakanda Forever," though, it's worth talking about what made the first "Black Panther" such a cultural touchstone. While it wasn't the first superhero film with a Black lead, there hadn't been one in years at that point, let alone one with such a giant budget and Disney's backing. While many of those previous pictures, like the laughable Shaquille O'Neal vehicle "Steel" and the classic "Blade," had largely white creative teams, many key crew members on "Black Panther" were Black.

It also really can't be overstated how critical Wakanda itself was to the film's success. This was a multi-million dollar four quadrant picture depicting an African kingdom that hadn't been colonized, blending futuristic technology and African culture. It provided great actors playing memorable characters, cutting social commentary and some breathtaking visuals, and spawned moments that have been permanently etched into pop culture, such as the phrase "Wakanda Forever" and the accompanying arm gesture. Folks just wanted to spend time in that world, independent of all of the other positives the movie had to offer.

People who normally don't give two shits about superhero flicks flocked to the theater to see that movie, and it became one of the highest grossing films of 2018 as a result. "Black Panther" immediately became a cultural institution outside of the MCU and even became the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, even earning an Oscar for costume design due to Ruth E. Carter's stunning work. Any sequel to a film that financially, critically and culturally successful is going to have an uphill climb, and that task seemed damn near impossible after Boseman's tragic death. Yet the film is miraculously able to overcome most of those hurdles. This new film improves upon some aspects of the first, even if it's not quite as good overall.

Where "Wakanda Forever" triumphs over the first film

Although "Black Panther" was greeted with an overwhelmingly positive reception when it was first released, the one element that received the most criticism were the special effects. Although some of the CGI gets especially wonky in the third act, where the metal battle suits T'Challa and antagonist Erik "Killmonger" Stevens (Michael B. Jordan) are supposed to be in suddenly look like two rubber action action figures bouncing around, the effects are honestly no worse than what other MCU properties and other franchises put out at the time and have released since. "Wakanda Forever" received a definite upgrade in that department, though. Unlike a lot of Marvel's recent output, you get the impression the effects teams working on this film actually received more than a week to put everything together.

By some miracle, you can even look at the aforementioned ankle wings, belonging to antagonist Namor (Tenoch Huerta Meija) and not combust from laughter. That alone is something of a miracle. Look at it this way: Think of the CGI shown in "Thor: Love and Thunder" that has been torn to shreds internet for months. Now imagine that being applied to those baby wings and other moments here. It could have been so, so much worse.

The action scenes here are also, for the most part, so much easier to follow along with. The camera lingers on the fight choreography long enough for audiences to process what is happening before cutting away to a different shot, which the MCU films have been lambasted over for years. The combat scenes also flow much smoother within the rest of the narrative, as Shuri, Okoye and T'Challa's lover Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) engage in all manner of violence amidst the pathos and intrigue. With the exception of a fantastic chase scene in South Korea and two sequences where T'Challa is challenged to ritual combat for Wakanda's throne, alot of the 2018 "Black Panther"'s action feels more obligatory.

In a departure from what you would normally expect from a franchise flick, alot of the most interesting aspects of that film are the characters' struggles and the themes of cultural and generational trauma, nationalism vs. countries sharing resources, etc., and the characters' interpersonal struggles rather than the battles. It does not feel like Coogler himself is particularly interested in that third act showdown other than it being a conflict between T'Challa and Killmonger.

In "Wakanda Forever," the action scenes fit smoothly with the rest of the movie, like when Shuri and Okaye try to protect brilliant scientist Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) on a bridge in Cambridge at night against Namor and warriors from his underwater nation of Talokan, or a later scene when Namor starts invading Wakanda. There is a sense of urgency to these scenes that some of the action sequences in the original lacked. Plus seeing so many women of color take the lead and kick so much ass is simply something you don't see much in a massive, hugely expensive blockbuster.

That said, that scene with the Talokanians (Taloki? I don't know.) on the bridge is incredibly hard to follow, underlit and full of strange cuts. The camera frantically darts around from one moment to the next as figures fight in a scene so darkly lit that you'd think it was from an early Zack Snyder DC movie. Fortunately, it's one of the earlier action set pieces in the movie and it's unlike any of the other big fights that follow, since those are set in broad daylight with great effects work on full display, conveying how much of a physical threat Namor is as he flips and dives through Wakandan warships with ease.

The elephant in the room

One of the welcome departures here from the first movie and much of the MCU's catalogue is, unfortunately, likely due to factors outside of the filmmakers' control. The number of quips and jokes that Marvel films have become increasingly infamous have been reduced, especially in the beginning of the film, as the first scene features Shuri desperately trying to use her brilliant scientific mind to find a way to save T'Challa from the unspecified disease that kills him. Many of the scenes that follow adopt an appropriately more somber tone, with the people of Wakanda celebrating T'Challa's life during his funeral.

Loading the first act with goofy one-liners likely would have been disastrously ill-fitting, since Shuri, Ramonda and the others are obviously attempting to come to terms with T'Challa's death. It almost feels distasteful to connect the relative lack of jokes to Boseman's death, since a real person died and that is more significant than any movie. Yet, by acknowledging Boseman's own passing by having the character die as well, the film does feel more serious as a result. Watching "Wakanda Forever" without thinking of Boseman is basically impossible. The loss of the T'Challa character informs the plot and tone of the entire film, which is dedicated to Boseman at the end.

While there has been some backlash online over the decision to kill off T'Challa in the wake of Boseman's death and not eventually recast the role, I argue that the backlash would have been considerably worse if T'Challa had shown up with a different actor. Many who rallied for the role to be eventually recast noted that they didn't think T'Challa should have been recast until an appropriate amount of time had passed. I applaud that thoughtfulness, but going that route would have likely led to the "Black Panther" sequel's production getting canceled rather than being delayed for a little while, and then shooting a new sequel with a new face in the lead a few years later. Canceling the movie after Boseman's death wouldn't have been altogether inappropriate by itself, but that would have meant basically ignoring T'Challa and the country of Wakanda for a few years in MCU projects until T'Challa would eventually pop up looking like someone else, without acknowledging on screen how important Boseman as T'Challa was to people.

There is an argument to be made that a billion-dollar conglomerate is profiting off of viewers' sadness over the death of a real-life human being, and while I can see the argument, it seems to me that the decision to recast the part could have also come off like Disney ignoring the death of a man who is now synonymous with a Black superhero that meant so much to audiences across the globe. Since Boseman did die and there is no way of getting around that, Disney and Marvel chose to not shy away from that and respectfully honored him.

T'Challa's death is touched on immediately, and while the film doesn't feature as many jokes, the character's passing also shapes the rest of the movie as Shuri struggles to contend with her brother not being around anymore and her, in her mind, being unable to save him. The rest of the world tries to basically bully Wakanda into giving up its vibranium, now that T'Challa isn't present to serve as his country's Black Panther protector, following T'Challa's decision to reveal Wakanda's technological capabilities to the rest of the world at the end of the first film.

Shuri has to deal with all of that plus Namor and Talokan trying to bully Wakanda into allying with them to take on the rest of the planet. Namor's people were subjected to the cruelty of the surface world, in contrast to Wakanda never being colonized due to their amazing technology and resources, and those issues and the characters dealing with their own ways of mourning T'Challa's death are given their proper proper due without every character getting snarky every couple of minutes, regardless of whether it made sense for the character or the scene.

Due to the other characters still being so impacted by T'Challa's death, Riri also serves as something of a comic relief character while still playing an important part in the narrative. While Riri is treated more like a plot device than an actual character at times, her reactions to a bunch of badass Wakandan warrior trying to protect her from aquatic people trying to murder her can be pretty funny. It's nice to see just a couple of characters act as comic relief in a Marvel flick instead of nearly character spewing one-liners at some point, as is typical in a lot of these productions.

(Aside: Let's take a moment to discuss how perfect Boseman was as Wakanda's king. In the first "Black Panther," he was equally as riveting in the scenes where he had to fight or monologue as he was in quieter moments. In every scene, Boseman's facial expressions expertly communicated that T'Challa was keenly aware that his actions could and would affect Wakanda and his people and likely the world at large due his country's power and resources, so he was trying to make his decisions deliberately and with purpose. Trying to make a character that might seem like a more stoic character on the surface not seem stiff and boring is difficult, and the best "Black Panther" comics sell how dynamic T'Challa is, as a man of action who bears the weight of a kingdom on his shoulders. Boseman walked that tightrope so well that he made it look easy. Boseman's obvious ability aside, he and the character were propelled into icon status once the first film premiered in 2018, even though he first appeared in the vibranium suit in "Captain America: Civil War" around two years earlier. This character is significant to people, and Boseman himself was an undeniable reason why.)

Where the sequel doesn't match its predecessor

"Wakanda Forever" isn't without its faults, though. This thing clocks in at over two and a half hours long and while there is often a moment that pulls you back in right when the proceedings are starting to lose steam, some scenes do drag a bit. An early scene where U.S. government agents, one of whom is played by the likeable Lake Bell, are using a vibranium detector — which we later learn was apparently stolen from Riri — on the ocean floor before they are attacked by warriors warriors from Talokan goes on a bit too long in spending time on these expendable government agents before they are wiped out.

The film needed to establish the shadow T'Challa's death has left over our main players, but between setting up Namor for his inevitable next appearance and laying the groundwork for Riri's "Ironheart" TV show next year, the movie is so overstuffed that it's a testament to Coogler and the crew that the whole thing moves along at a fair enough pace for a a decent amount of its mammoth running time. And listen, I like the Everett Ross character and Martin Freeman is a treasure, but his scenes added very little to an already long movie, outside of telling us that he and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine were apparently married at one point.

Also, while Shuri's arc in the film, where she accepts her brother's passing and overcomes her anger at the world and at Namor, is largely handled well, one part of her journey doesn't feel as authentic. Early on, Shuri doesn't burn the garb she wore at T'Challa's funeral — a tradition meant to symbolize accepting the death of a loved one — and she tells Ramonda that T'Challa's death made her want to burn the world. Namor later tells Shuri that she heard this conversation before he attacked them, and tries to capitalize on her anger by manipulating her into allying Wakanda with Talokan.

While you can absolutely understand Shuri's fury after Namor drowns Ramonda a few scenes later, the movie doesn't make it clear why Shuri apparently had resentment towards the rest of the world. Some scenes and lines showed that Shuri was upset with herself because she felt she should have found a way to save T'Challa. Blaming yourself once a loved one is gone is not uncommon, and Shuri's anger could have been because the rest of the world, especially the U.S., was clearly gunning for Wakanda once her brother was out of the picture.

Shuri's anger is conveyed clearly, especially at Namor, is communicated well after he kills her mother. The reason why Killmonger appears to her when she goes to the Astral Plane is because, for better or worse, she wanted revenge and a not significant part of her did not want to be noble and show mercy to Namor or Talokan. Anyone who saw the first "Black Panther" knows full well that Killmonger understands that mindset. The idea of why Shuri specifically wanted to see the rest of the planet burn was not clear, though.

Maybe I'm nitpicking and her initial anger was prompted by the other nations trying to take advantage of her brother's absence, and I simply didn't pick up on that. That resentment is supposed to lead her into her rage over Namor's later actions and it becomes all the more powerful when an apparent vision of her mother helps convinces her to not kill Namor. But if the movie can't make clear why Shuri had that anger towards the world in the first place once her brother died — a critical part of her journey during the movie — over the course of a picture that lasts over 150 minutes, there is a problem. The first "Black Panther" incorporated a ton of themes, ideas and character motivations into its running time and laid them all out in clear and interesting ways. "Wakanda Forever" is still a great movie, but it doesn't quite handle all of its ideas as succinctly as its processor.

Due to Boseman's absence, the sequel is more of an ensemble film than the first and the cast is great across the board. Letitia Wright was made the main player here due to tragic circumstances, but she is fantastic. In one scene where Shuri is basically telling M'Baku (Winston Duke) that she intends to kill Namor despite M'Baku's warnings that such an act would spark an eternal conflict between Wakanda and Talokan, Wright is so striking that you can believe that Shuri could actually somewhat intimidate M'Baku, even though Duke is at least twice Wright's size.

Her performance during the mid-credit scene, where she finally burns her clothes from T'Challa's funeral as different clips of Boseman in character are presented silently before Nakia introduces Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun), her secret son with T'Challa, is a sobworthy showstopper. Before Nakia and her son come out and Shuri comes to terms with herself and T'Challa's death, you can practically see Shuri's shattered heart finally start to reform. When Nakia and little T'Challa enter the scene, Wright beautifully conveys through tears that Shuri is starting to heal, and then it's the audience's turn to tear up.

In Huerta's hands, Namor is sympathetic and absolutely vicious when he needs to be. His aquatic winged wonder is a cunning manipulator, able to make you see where he's coming from right before he threatens Shuri, her family and her people. Duke is a scene-stealer in the sequences he appears in, and Danai Gurira and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o are reliably excellent. And you already know my feelings on Bassett's performance.

Overall, "Wakanda Forever" isn't quite as good as the first film, but it's a great movie and a worthy tribute to an actor taken too soon. What did you think of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"? Let me know on Twitter @KellyRocheleau!