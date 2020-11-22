12 years (and counting) of carrying on the family name

It must be something about this name that I carry with pride. In more than 10 years as a journalist, I've received nearly 40 awards.

There have been many moments throughout my career when I think of what my dad would say about my daily activities. He was a political junkie and would've loved to hear my stories — the times I covered current and former presidents, my interview with Donald Trump and all of the congressional campaigns I've reported on over the years. When I think of all I've done, I know there's only one other person who would've loved it as much as I do, and that's my dad.

Even though I didn't get to say goodbye to my dad, I'm confident that he would be proud of me. He said as much on the eve of my college commencement ceremony. I'm sure the message would've been the same in our last conversation.

There is still a lot for me to do. If there is anything this pandemic has shown it's that there is more work for journalists to do. At home, I would like be a dad one day.

Carrying on the family name is a lifelong mission. It's what my grandfather asked of me and my dad concurred.

I will continue to be a good man. I will continue my work. That's what my dad would want.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

