A 'Gram' for the ages

As I called the cable company on behalf of my grandmother-in-law, she turned to me as we waited for someone to pick up.

"Tell them you are my grandson," she said.

In that moment, my grandmother-in-law, Mary Jane Szczechowiak, had a motive. Her cable bill was ridiculously high for a senior citizen who just watched a few channels. She felt they wouldn't listen to her, so she recruited me for the task. If they asked for my relationship to the customer, I would have an answer.

But I also know what she thought of me. She viewed me, technicalities aside, as a grandson.

Mary Jane's grandchildren called her "Gram." On Saturday, Gram passed away. She was 90 years old.

Gram led a remarkable life. She was born during the Depression into a large Polish family. She became a nurse and rose to become the assistant director of nursing at our local hospital. She married the love of her life, Joe, and they had three daughters. Her daughters produced five grandchildren, and those grandchildren made her a great-grandmother.

She was a devout Catholic who attended services on Sunday and throughout the week. She handmade rosaries that were delivered to countries all over the world. She volunteered at the local food pantry.

She loved to travel. Throughout her life, she visited nearly every U.S. state and several countries. At her old house, she had some mementos from those trips displayed.

There are a few things I will remember most about Gram. She could clear a table by bringing up politics. She was a longtime Fox News viewer, so there were times when she would want to offer her own political commentary. Often, it was an audience of one: me. Given my profession, I always wanted to hear from ordinary people about what they thought of what's happening in the world. Whether it was during weekend dinners, holiday meals or visits to her house, Gram never missed an opportunity to chat with me about politics.

Even though we moved a couple of hours away from home, we always felt her love. She would send us cards for every holiday, from Christmas to Halloween. Every card would include a handwritten note about how much she loved and missed us. Sometimes, she would slip in a few lottery tickets.

When we went home for a weekend, we would have dinner at her house on Saturday nights. She had a modest dining room table, so I would often stand out of the way and wait for people to seat themselves. Whatever seat was open, I would take that. Gram must have noticed this because she started telling me, "You are going to sit right here." It was the chair next to hers.

Last year, Gram began to deteriorate. She learned she had some chronic health problems that needed treatment. But, at 90, she wasn't interested. She wanted to live out the rest of her life, but knew her days were numbered.

Despite her declining health, she set a goal: She wanted to live long enough to meet her great-granddaughter, Layla. Shortly after Layla was born, we took her home to meet Gram. We made some memories that day. Gram had a big smile as she held Layla. If she felt any effects of her health woes, she didn't show it. She held Layla in her arms for an extended period of time.

Layla, just like the rest of us, felt Gram's love. She was warm and comfortable in Gram's arms. If she did get a little restless, Gram calmed her down. It was a beautiful sight.

I miss Gram. I miss her laugh, our conversations and warm greetings — a hug and kiss on the cheek. If I asked her what I should share with readers, I know what she would say.

"Tell them you are my grandson."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

