They're members of different political parties, but it didn't stop U.S. Reps. Elijah Cummings and John Katko from partnering on an important cause: Legislation that would require the Treasury Department to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.
Cummings, a Baltimore Democrat, died early Thursday. He was 68.
The son of sharecroppers is being remembered for his tenacity and leadership in Congress. He represented parts of Baltimore since 1996 and, most recently, chaired the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.
After Katko, R-Camillus, was elected in 2014, one of the first bills he introduced was a measure to put Tubman's image on paper currency. He approached Cummings, who supported a bill to establish national parks honoring Tubman in Auburn and Maryland. Cummings, he said, "signed on to it right away."
Cummings and Katko reintroduced the bill in 2017 and again this year.
For their efforts, Cummings and Katko received the Harriet Tubman Quest for Freedom Award at the 2018 Harriet Tubman Pilgrimage in Auburn. Due to health issues, Cummings couldn't make the trip. Katko attended the ceremony to accept the award.
Karen Hill, president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn, praised the congressmen for their willingness to work in a bipartisan manner on legislation celebrating Tubman.
"That was remarkable. That was an act of pure courage because of the incredible polarization that exists in (Congress)," she said in a 2018 interview. "It was just really great to see them work together."
In a statement Thursday, Katko said he's "incredibly saddened" to learn of Cummings' death.
"Since coming to Congress, I've proudly partnered with Rep. Cummings in authoring bipartisan legislation to honor the life of Harriet Tubman and to memorialize her likeness on the $20 bill," Katko said. "He was a tremendous advocate for this measure and, in his memory, I will continue our work to champion passage of this bill. I wish Rep. Cummings' family, loved ones and constituents peace during this incredibly difficult time."
Katko is getting more of his colleagues to cosponsor the bill, named the Harriet Tubman Tribute Act. As of Thursday, there are 26 cosponsors — 20 Democrats and six Republicans.