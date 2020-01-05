Whether there are rumors or not, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow wants to make one thing clear: He's running for re-election.
Manktelow, R-Lyons, represents the 130th Assembly District. The district is comprised of Wayne County, northern towns in Cayuga County and a portion of Oswego County. He was elected in 2018 to succeed longtime Assemblyman Bob Oaks, who opted to retire.
After completing his first year as a state lawmaker, Manktelow announced on New Year's Day that he's running for a second term. In an interview, he said he's seeking re-election because he enjoys the job.
"It's truly an honor and privilege to do that," Manktelow said. "I just want (constituents) to know that I'm in this for them."
In his first year, Manktelow was active. He regularly participated in floor debates on budget bills and other legislation. He introduced 36 bills, although it's challenging for members of the minority party to get their measures through the Assembly.
It's another part of the job that Manktelow enjoys the most.
"Helping the ordinary person when something comes up, being able to help them get through the rules and regulations, whether it's a business, a medical issue," he said. "That's what we're here for. We're here to serve them and help them.
Once he learned how the Assembly operates and how to navigate the bureaucracy, he said he sought to build relationships with his colleagues — Democrats and Republicans.
Manktelow didn't limit his outreach to fellow upstaters. He eyed working relationships with Assembly members from Long Island and New York City, too.
"If we're going to survive as a state, we need to legislate as a state," he said. "The one-size-fits-all doesn't work in New York state because we're so different from New York City versus Long Island versus upstate New York. We need to legislate that way as well."
As an example, he mentioned a trip he took to New York City to learn more about rent control laws. While there, he realized the need for rent control in New York City. But he questioned why the same laws were needed for upstate.
He's also interested in budgetary issues. After the state Legislature approved the 2019-20 budget, he said he was "astounded" by the process. He criticized the lack of transparency, noting that the budget processes he used to participate in at the local level — he was a town supervisor in Lyons and served on the Wayne County Board of Supervisors — was more transparent.
There is at least one Democrat interested in challenging Manktelow this year, and it's a familiar name. Scott Comegys is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 130th district.
Comegys was Manktelow's opponent in the 2018 race. Manktelow won by 14,601 votes.
It's a favorable race for Republicans. As of November, there are 31,912 active GOP voters in the district. Democrats have 19,478 active voters.
"This is what's great about America. We can run for these offices as Americans," Manktelow said. "It's open to everybody and it's great. That's what I love about America."